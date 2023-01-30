Colts Finally Ready to Get Off Quarterback Carousel?

The Indianapolis Colts finally seem ready to end the patches at quarterback and look for their long-term solution.

The Indianapolis Colts have earned themselves a reputation in recent years.

Following the retirement of quarterback Andrew Luck, the team has sought short-term solutions at the position in veterans such as Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, and most recently Matt Ryan.

In their defense, the Colts thought their window to remain a playoff contender without Luck was more realistic than it actually was. Now, all they have to show for it in that time is one playoff game, a fired head coach, and a downward spiral that has led to their most critical offseason in recent memory.

With the Rent-a-QB approach that the Colts have taken, many in the national media have become accustomed to tying veteran quarterback options to the Colts in their search for "the next guy." However, the tides finally seem to be turning, as more and more analysts are getting on board with the Colts getting their future quarterback in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft with the fourth-overall pick.

Bleacher Report recently produced a list of the best and worst landing spots for several veteran quarterbacks who might be in a position to switch teams this offseason, including the likes of Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson, Derek Carr, Geno Smith, Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance, and Daniel Jones.

Normally, the Colts would be plastered all over a list like this, but the only mention of them is how they would be the worst possible fit for Garoppolo — no other mention elsewhere.

"The Colts need to get off the quarterback merry-go-round after cycling through Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger and Nick Foles," BR 's Brent Sobleski wrote. "The team is positioned with this year's fourth overall pick to acquire a top quarterback prospect."

Sobleski is spot on: it's time for the Colts to find their next star signal-caller in the draft, and while picking inside the top five, they have four solid options in Bryce Young , C.J. Stroud , Will Levis , or Anthony Richardson .

The Colts' first order of business is to move on from the 37-year-old Ryan, who is coming off the worst season of his 15-year career and counts $35 million against the salary cap in 2023 . Backup quarterback Sam Ehlinger showed signs of being a decent player and could probably be a serviceable backup under the right circumstances but doesn't appear to be the type of dynamic playmaker necessary to be a true contender.

While the Colts can't ignore any solid options that fall into their lap, their focus early in the draft has to be on the quarterback position, and they're already well aware.

“Yes, I’d do whatever it takes," Colts general manager Chris Ballard said when asked if the Colts would "move heaven and earth" to find their quarterback if they thought he was in this draft.

"If we thought there’s a player that we’re driven to get that makes the franchise and the team better that’s what we would do.”

