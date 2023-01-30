ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts Finally Ready to Get Off Quarterback Carousel?

By Jake Arthur
HorseshoeHuddle
HorseshoeHuddle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yVK0f_0kWUhvtT00

The Indianapolis Colts finally seem ready to end the patches at quarterback and look for their long-term solution.

The Indianapolis Colts have earned themselves a reputation in recent years.

Following the retirement of quarterback Andrew Luck, the team has sought short-term solutions at the position in veterans such as Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, and most recently Matt Ryan.

In their defense, the Colts thought their window to remain a playoff contender without Luck was more realistic than it actually was. Now, all they have to show for it in that time is one playoff game, a fired head coach, and a downward spiral that has led to their most critical offseason in recent memory.

With the Rent-a-QB approach that the Colts have taken, many in the national media have become accustomed to tying veteran quarterback options to the Colts in their search for "the next guy." However, the tides finally seem to be turning, as more and more analysts are getting on board with the Colts getting their future quarterback in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft with the fourth-overall pick.

Bleacher Report recently produced a list of the best and worst landing spots for several veteran quarterbacks who might be in a position to switch teams this offseason, including the likes of Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson, Derek Carr, Geno Smith, Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance, and Daniel Jones.

Normally, the Colts would be plastered all over a list like this, but the only mention of them is how they would be the worst possible fit for Garoppolo — no other mention elsewhere.

"The Colts need to get off the quarterback merry-go-round after cycling through Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger and Nick Foles," BR 's Brent Sobleski wrote. "The team is positioned with this year's fourth overall pick to acquire a top quarterback prospect."

Sobleski is spot on: it's time for the Colts to find their next star signal-caller in the draft, and while picking inside the top five, they have four solid options in Bryce Young , C.J. Stroud , Will Levis , or Anthony Richardson .

The Colts' first order of business is to move on from the 37-year-old Ryan, who is coming off the worst season of his 15-year career and counts $35 million against the salary cap in 2023 . Backup quarterback Sam Ehlinger showed signs of being a decent player and could probably be a serviceable backup under the right circumstances but doesn't appear to be the type of dynamic playmaker necessary to be a true contender.

While the Colts can't ignore any solid options that fall into their lap, their focus early in the draft has to be on the quarterback position, and they're already well aware.

“Yes, I’d do whatever it takes," Colts general manager Chris Ballard said when asked if the Colts would "move heaven and earth" to find their quarterback if they thought he was in this draft.

"If we thought there’s a player that we’re driven to get that makes the franchise and the team better that’s what we would do.”

Need your fill on daily Colts' content? Head over to the Locked On Colts' YouTube channel where Horseshoe Huddle's Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks hit on all the major topics surrounding this team. Hit that subscribe button while you are there!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL . Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Former Jaguars coach Urban Meyer says Trevor Lawrence 'might be a Hall of Famer someday'

Urban Meyer's short-lived tenure as Jaguars head coach did not go well. But the former Florida and Ohio State national champion still holds Jacksonville in high regard. Joining Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden on CBS Sports' "All Things Covered" Tuesday, Meyer praised the Jaguars' improved personnel and had even loftier remarks about quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers owner David Tepper admits mistake of hiring 'CEO-type' HC in Matt Rhule

Despite his background as a short order cook, Matt Rhule’s soup was a bit too convoluted for the Carolina Panthers. And on Tuesday, owner David Tepper admitted that. Tepper chopped it up a bit with reporters following the introductory press conference for his new head coach Frank Reich. When asked about his well-documented preference for an offensive-minded head coach, the billionaire said teams have to go with the flow of the league’s ever-changing (and one-sided) rules.
CHARLOTTE, NC
OnlyHomers

NFL Hall Of Fame Legend Dies

One of the biggest legends of the National Football League's history passed away. The death of National Football League legend and Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard has been announced today, two days after the 86-year-old died due to a lengthy illness.
OnlyHomers

NFL Team Refuses Superstar's Request To Seek Trade

With two games remaining in the 2022 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders made the decision to bench their superstar quarterback Derek Carr, who has been a fixture of the team for years. Following the move, it became clear that Carr had played his last game as a Raider and he made it clear following the season.
Sportscasting

Raiders Ready to Play $40 Million Game of Chicken With Derek Carr

There is no question Derek Carr is done as the starting quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders. After starting the season with sky-high expectations and finishing 6-11, the nine-year vet took the fall for coach Josh McDaniels and the Raiders’ failures, and he won’t be back next season. However, as the calendar turns to February, the clock is running out on the Raiders making a Derek Carr trade. The team has until February 15 to make a deal before the Derek Carr contract kicks in with a host of future guarantees. It now looks like the franchise is willing to risk putting that money on their books, though, so they don’t lose Carr for nothing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers HC Frank Reich separated himself from Steve Wilks in 2nd interview

So, when did the Carolina Panthers realize that Frank Reich was their man? Well, according to general manager Scott Fitterer, it was after their second interview. Following Tuesday’s introductory press conference for Reich, Fitterer was asked if 2022’s interim head coach Steve Wilks had a real shot at earning the permanent position. He did confirm that idea, but also stated why it was Reich—and not Wilks—in the end.
CHARLOTTE, NC
iheart.com

J.J. Watt Responds To Texans' Hiring Of Former Teammate

Recently retired Houston Texans legend J.J. Watt tweeted his support for the franchise's reported hiring of former teammate DeMeco Ryans. LET’S GOOOOOOO," Watt quote-tweeted in response to ESPN's Adam Schefter post reporting the hiring on Tuesday (January 31). "You want to reenergize and reignite the incredible Houston fan base, this is a hell of a start!! Cannot wait to see what Meco does. One of the best teammates & leaders I’ve ever been around. #HTown."
HOUSTON, TX
HorseshoeHuddle

HorseshoeHuddle

Indianapolis, IN
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HorseshoeHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Indianapolis Colts

 https://www.si.com/nfl/colts

Comments / 0

Community Policy