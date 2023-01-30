WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): On Monday afternoon, Pajaro Valley Unified School District announced that Calabasas Elementary School is becoming the district's first net-zero energy school.

District officials said that these campus improvements were possible thanks to their partnership with Climatec.

"We’re taking a modern approach to modern challenges,” said Clint Rucker, Chief Business Officer of Pajaro Valley Unified School District. "While we’re improving our resiliency through this program, we’re also reducing our maintenance and operating costs."

The district will add solar shade arrays will be added to the campus to generate as much energy as the campus uses. There will also be energy efficient measures being put in place to help reduce the electrical need of the school.

Both Calabasas Elementary and Bradley Elementary were facing the most frequent public safety power shutoff events out of all the schools in the district. District officials expedited this process because of PG&E’s projections of double-digit rate increases over the next three years.

Climatec will also be replacing lighting and HVAC systems at both campuses. They will also be adding smart building controls to reduce the district's operational expense.

"Calabasas Elementary becoming our first Net-Zero Energy site is momentous." Dr. Michelle Rodriguez, Superintendent of Schools said. "Along with the other improvements, we’re really fortifying the fiscal and environmental health of our schools.”

The district says the improvements will help save $8.9 million over the life of the equipment which will cover the cost of the $6.6 million program. This imitative will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions which is the equivalent to taking 82 cars off the road or powering 74 homes for a year.

The post Pajaro Valley Unified School District getting first net-zero energy school appeared first on KION546 .