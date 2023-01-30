ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US105

Ice Day! Killeen, Texas Schools Will Be Closed Thursday

The weather in Killeen, Texas has truly been unexpected and also somewhat dangerous. The fact that our children were not allowed to go to school yesterday or tomorrow should let you know how cautious you need to be in this particular weather. Killeen independent school District sent text messages to parents who have children that are 10 KISD letting them know that tomorrow is Thursday, February 2nd going to school.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Central Texas schools reopen with delay following winter storm

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A handful of school districts across Central Texas delayed the start of the school day and reopened mid-morning Thursday; meanwhile, many school districts remained closed. Waco ISD delayed the start of the school day by two hours across the board Thursday morning. “We made the decision...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Temple High School loses power

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple High School is currently without power, reports the Temple Independent School District. The Temple ISD school was told by Oncor that power would be restored before school began at 9:15 a.m. Feb. 2. “At this time, they are estimating that it may be 11:00 a.m....
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Debris scattered across Central Texas as ice weighs down limbs

(KWTX) - With every winter storm comes the dangers of debris, and across Central Texas we have seen trees come crashing down. The fallen trees range from small branches snapping off to full trees being uprooted and toppling to the ground. It is being seen from McLennan to Bell county...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Warming shelters open in Central Texas for this week

Here is an updated list of community centers opening their doors to the public as a Winter Storm Warning is in effect until Wednesday morning with freezing rain expected. The Fairview Community Church, located at 1202 Veterans Ave., will operate as a 24-hour warming shelter, as well as soup kitchen for anyone in need.
KILLEEN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Texas Ice Storm 2023 Freezes Bell County

Is it time to move spring break from march to the beginning of February for Killeen-Temple, Texas? What is this, the third year in a row we've been slammed by a major winter storm at about the exact same time? We should just move up spring break to this week next year, and avoid the whole mess.
BELL COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Central Texas H-E-B locations to open two hours later due to icy weather

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Due to the ongoing weather, H-E-B stores across Central Texas will open two hours later than the normal 6 a.m. The store locations opening at 8 a.m. Feb. 1 include:. Belton. Copperas Cove. Gatesville. Harker Heights. Killeen (all stores) Marlin. Mexia. Temple (all stores) Waco (all...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Moss Rose Center to open Monday in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen has partnered with the Killeen Housing Authority and other community partners to provide an increased services warming center for those in need from Monday through the morning of Friday. The Moss Rose Community Center will open at noon Jan. 30 to serve...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

10 Things To Do: February 4-5

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As the ice melts in cental Texas, we’re getting you ready for the weekend with 10 things to do! Click the links below to find out more information:. 2. Baylor Bears Mens Basketball vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders. 3. HBCU College Fair. 4. 23rd Annual...
WACO, TX
KCEN

More layers of ice impact Wednesday morning commute

TEMPLE, Texas — Do not drive outside Wednesday. There is an ice storm watch through Thursday morning, so this freezing rain is going nowhere any time soon. Wednesday morning, Texas Today reporter Meredith Haas observed people flying down Adams Avenue in Temple, Texas. This is something you don't want to do.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Central Texas roads still dangerous on third day of ice storm

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police urged caution for drivers Wednesday as freezing rain continued to create dangerous driving conditions. Through its Facebook page, the department said I-14 and State Highway 195 were drivable but said drivers needed to take it very slow. "The roadways on I-14 west of the...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Killeen Fire breaks down winter weather response

KILLEEN, Texas — First responders across Central Texas are seeing a spike in calls due to icy conditions. Since 7 a.m. Tuesday, Killeen Fire Department responded to almost 100 calls. Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski said the two most frequent calls for service are car crashes and falls on the ice. To put that into perspective, in a typical 24 hour shift, the department gets around 75 calls.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

UPDATE: Missing Temple teenager located

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Temple police say Aysia Harris, 15, a teen reported missing earlier this week, has been located. No further information was provided. ORIGINAL ARTICLE: The Temple Police Department on Wednesday asked the public for help locating 15-year-old Aysia Harris. Harris is five feet tall and weighs...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Power outages climb in Central Texas

McLennan County (FOX 44) — The number of power outages climbed early Wednesday morning as sleet and freezing rain fell in the area. The hardest hit areas are east of Temple towards Rosebud and Cameron. According to the Heart of Texas Electric Co-op (HOTEC), roughly 1,400 residences and businesses...
TEMPLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy