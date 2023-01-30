Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWTX
Fairview Community Church in Copperas Cove offers 24-hour shelter, food during ice storm
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - The Fairview Community Church is opening as a warming shelter for folks to escape the cold all day and all night. The church is also offering a 24-hour soup kitchen for whoever needs it. Since Sunday, the center has seen about a dozen folks staying...
KWTX
‘We’re only human’: Clifton volunteer fire department shares friendly reminder on Facebook
CLIFTON, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas first responders have been working overtime the last couple of days given the uptick in calls from the icy conditions, and one local volunteer fire department is sending a friendly reminder that firefighters are only human. A Facebook post from the Clifton Volunteer Fire...
Ice Day! Killeen, Texas Schools Will Be Closed Thursday
The weather in Killeen, Texas has truly been unexpected and also somewhat dangerous. The fact that our children were not allowed to go to school yesterday or tomorrow should let you know how cautious you need to be in this particular weather. Killeen independent school District sent text messages to parents who have children that are 10 KISD letting them know that tomorrow is Thursday, February 2nd going to school.
KWTX
Central Texas schools reopen with delay following winter storm
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A handful of school districts across Central Texas delayed the start of the school day and reopened mid-morning Thursday; meanwhile, many school districts remained closed. Waco ISD delayed the start of the school day by two hours across the board Thursday morning. “We made the decision...
KWTX
Temple High School loses power
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple High School is currently without power, reports the Temple Independent School District. The Temple ISD school was told by Oncor that power would be restored before school began at 9:15 a.m. Feb. 2. “At this time, they are estimating that it may be 11:00 a.m....
KWTX
Debris scattered across Central Texas as ice weighs down limbs
(KWTX) - With every winter storm comes the dangers of debris, and across Central Texas we have seen trees come crashing down. The fallen trees range from small branches snapping off to full trees being uprooted and toppling to the ground. It is being seen from McLennan to Bell county...
Warming shelters open in Central Texas for this week
Here is an updated list of community centers opening their doors to the public as a Winter Storm Warning is in effect until Wednesday morning with freezing rain expected. The Fairview Community Church, located at 1202 Veterans Ave., will operate as a 24-hour warming shelter, as well as soup kitchen for anyone in need.
Texas Ice Storm 2023 Freezes Bell County
Is it time to move spring break from march to the beginning of February for Killeen-Temple, Texas? What is this, the third year in a row we've been slammed by a major winter storm at about the exact same time? We should just move up spring break to this week next year, and avoid the whole mess.
KWTX
Central Texas H-E-B locations to open two hours later due to icy weather
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Due to the ongoing weather, H-E-B stores across Central Texas will open two hours later than the normal 6 a.m. The store locations opening at 8 a.m. Feb. 1 include:. Belton. Copperas Cove. Gatesville. Harker Heights. Killeen (all stores) Marlin. Mexia. Temple (all stores) Waco (all...
KWTX
Moss Rose Center to open Monday in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen has partnered with the Killeen Housing Authority and other community partners to provide an increased services warming center for those in need from Monday through the morning of Friday. The Moss Rose Community Center will open at noon Jan. 30 to serve...
KWTX
Thousands of Central Texas customers are without power, heading into another freezing night
Bell & Falls County, Texas (KWTX) - Many Central Texans are going into the night without power after losing it, Wednesday morning. Customers in Bell and Falls County made it two days into freezing temperatures before losing power. As of Wednesday afternoon, the outages include 5,000 customers in Bell County...
KWTX
10 Things To Do: February 4-5
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As the ice melts in cental Texas, we’re getting you ready for the weekend with 10 things to do! Click the links below to find out more information:. 2. Baylor Bears Mens Basketball vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders. 3. HBCU College Fair. 4. 23rd Annual...
KWTX
Meals on Wheels volunteers in Waco ‘all hands on deck’ to deliver meals ahead of winter storm
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - If there is one thing Debbie King and her legions of volunteers at Meals on Wheels Waco learned from the Snowmageddon of February 2021 it’s that winter weather in Texas is harsh and unpredictable and preparation is key. That’s why King, chief executive officer, and...
KWTX
Waco police, firefighters respond to ‘dozens of calls’ amid Central Texas’ ice storm
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Slick and icy roads kept the Waco police and fire departments busy on Tuesday. “We’ve seen a number of, a big rise, and an uptick in car wrecks and fall injuries,” Keith Guillory, Waco Fire Department’s Lieutenant, said. Both emergency responders tweeted out...
More layers of ice impact Wednesday morning commute
TEMPLE, Texas — Do not drive outside Wednesday. There is an ice storm watch through Thursday morning, so this freezing rain is going nowhere any time soon. Wednesday morning, Texas Today reporter Meredith Haas observed people flying down Adams Avenue in Temple, Texas. This is something you don't want to do.
KWTX
Central Texas school officials explain process of canceling classes due to weather
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple school districts across the area have canceled school on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the inclement weather. Belton, Killeen and Salado ISD are among them. Killeen ISD made the decision Tuesday morning to cancel school for Wednesday. District superintendent, Dr. John Craft, said the...
Central Texas roads still dangerous on third day of ice storm
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police urged caution for drivers Wednesday as freezing rain continued to create dangerous driving conditions. Through its Facebook page, the department said I-14 and State Highway 195 were drivable but said drivers needed to take it very slow. "The roadways on I-14 west of the...
Killeen Fire breaks down winter weather response
KILLEEN, Texas — First responders across Central Texas are seeing a spike in calls due to icy conditions. Since 7 a.m. Tuesday, Killeen Fire Department responded to almost 100 calls. Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski said the two most frequent calls for service are car crashes and falls on the ice. To put that into perspective, in a typical 24 hour shift, the department gets around 75 calls.
KWTX
UPDATE: Missing Temple teenager located
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Temple police say Aysia Harris, 15, a teen reported missing earlier this week, has been located. No further information was provided. ORIGINAL ARTICLE: The Temple Police Department on Wednesday asked the public for help locating 15-year-old Aysia Harris. Harris is five feet tall and weighs...
fox44news.com
Power outages climb in Central Texas
McLennan County (FOX 44) — The number of power outages climbed early Wednesday morning as sleet and freezing rain fell in the area. The hardest hit areas are east of Temple towards Rosebud and Cameron. According to the Heart of Texas Electric Co-op (HOTEC), roughly 1,400 residences and businesses...
Comments / 0