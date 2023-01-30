ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

newscenter1.tv

This is how alcohol consumption in South Dakota compares to other states

(Center Square) – There is a growing body of evidence that suggests that any alcohol consumption, however moderate, can have negative health consequences. Even low levels of drinking increase the risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, and certain types of cancer – and as alcohol consumption rises, so do the health risks and alcohol-related deaths.
Hot 104.7

Vanity License Plates More Expensive In Minnesota

Car owners will always make me laugh when coming up with a new vanity plate name for the sweet ride. Or, even their old junker. The vanity license plate has been around for years and in some instances it keeps us guessing well after the stoplight. In many states, a...
South Dakota Searchlight

Judging by some bills, South Dakota must have no real problems left to solve

Everything is OK in South Dakota. We’ve taken care of all our problems, big and small. We’re on the right track and no one can stop us now. Cynics who read the above paragraph and don’t believe it should direct their attention to the Jan. 25 meeting of the House State Affairs Committee. During that […] The post Judging by some bills, South Dakota must have no real problems left to solve appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
kotatv.com

South Dakota might bar rank-based voting

PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) - Ranked-choice voting would not be allowed under a bill passed in a Senate committee Wednesday. Senate Bill 55 bans ranked voted in any form in any South Dakota election. Ranked-choice voting is also known as instant runoff voting. It passed the Senate State Affairs Committee 7 to 1.
agupdate.com

To cull or not to cull?

Cull cows can account for 15-30% of an annual ranch income, so marketing them strategically is vital. “That’s a good chunk of change that these cows can bring in,” Olivia Amundson, cow-calf specialist for South Dakota State University Extension, said during a recent Cattle HQ podcast. The monthly...
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 3 new deaths in latest Department of Health update

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota for the past week. According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up three to 3,152. The new deaths are one woman and two men in the following age ranges: 50-59 (1) and 80+ (2). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Minnehaha (2) and Pennington.
Hot 104.7

Survivor Season 44 Has 3 Contestants from Minnesota

Survivor. When someone mentions this show I am actually shocked that it's going on season 44. This is crazy. And what's even crazier is the fact that I haven't watched an entire season of Survivor since the original with the "naked man" who actually won the whole thing. This year...
South Dakota Searchlight

South Dakota set to scrutinize its approach to court-appointed attorneys

The state of South Dakota may soon form a team to examine the way it assigns and pays its court-appointed lawyers. Lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee signed off Tuesday on a bill that would create a public defense task force in South Dakota, adding an emergency clause that would allow work to begin immediately […] The post South Dakota set to scrutinize its approach to court-appointed attorneys appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
kelo.com

South Dakota House says no to increasing campaign contribution limits

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — A bill that would have increased limits that individuals and entities could give to political campaigns was defeated in the House. House Bill 1111 would have increased statewide campaign contributions from $4,000 to $5,000. Individual contributions would have increased to $2,000 for legislative and county races. The bill was defeated 37 to 31.
kotatv.com

South Dakota state lawmakers spend nearly $32k on December Hawaii trip

PIERRE, S.D. - Twelve South Dakota state lawmakers racked up nearly $32,000 in expenses during a December 2022 trip to the “Council of State Governments” National Conference in Honolulu, Hawaii. That’s according to records released by Legislative Research Council (LRC) Director Reed Holwegner. Holwegner released the records, despite...
sdpb.org

Explaining the fish kill phenomenon

This interview originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. A South Dakota fish kill made the rounds on TikTok and left many with questions. SDSU extension water resources field specialist, David Kringen, walks us through the process of when and why we see winter fish kills. He also guides us through reporting a fish kill.
97.3 KKRC

Wet and Chilly Spring Forecasted for South Dakota

The Farmer's Almanac may have dampened our spirits if we're looking for a nice warm spring to end this seemingly endless cold winter. The 205-year-old publication is predicting - in their words - a "soggy, shivery spring ahead" for the upper Midwest. "According to our long-range outlook, temperatures will be...
KELOLAND TV

How gas prices have changed in South Dakota in the last week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Gas pumps are lighting up with an unusual trend for this time of year – higher gas prices week after week. A gallon of gas was $3.50 on average this week, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in South Dakota. Gas prices are as of January 27. The state gas tax data is from World Population Review.
Hot 104.7

Minnesota Governor Signs ‘Protect Reproductive Act’ Into Law

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Surrounded by approximately 100 state lawmakers and others, Governor Tim Walz today signed the controversial Protect Reproductive Act into law. The legislation, which is often referred to as the PRO Act, places the right to have an abortion without restrictions into Minnesota law. It was approved by the Democratic majorities in both the Minnesota House and Senate on largely party-line votes. The lone exception was Democratic Gene Pelowski of Winona who joined the minority Republicans in voting against the measure.
dakotanewsnow.com

Dangerously cold temps linger in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another round of Wind Chill Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories are in effect through this morning. In the tri-state area, we’ll see the advisories expire around 10 a.m., but we’ll keep the advisories and warnings until noon up north and out west. Feels-like temperatures could get close to -30° for some of us, so bundle up this morning!
