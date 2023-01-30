Read full article on original website
This is how alcohol consumption in South Dakota compares to other states
(Center Square) – There is a growing body of evidence that suggests that any alcohol consumption, however moderate, can have negative health consequences. Even low levels of drinking increase the risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, and certain types of cancer – and as alcohol consumption rises, so do the health risks and alcohol-related deaths.
Bill to prohibit trans care for minors in South Dakota passes to House floor
South Dakota lawmakers in the House Health and Services Committee today advanced a bill along party lines that would ban certain health care for transgender kids in the state.
Judging by some bills, South Dakota must have no real problems left to solve
Everything is OK in South Dakota. We’ve taken care of all our problems, big and small. We’re on the right track and no one can stop us now. Cynics who read the above paragraph and don’t believe it should direct their attention to the Jan. 25 meeting of the House State Affairs Committee. During that […] The post Judging by some bills, South Dakota must have no real problems left to solve appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
South Dakota might bar rank-based voting
PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) - Ranked-choice voting would not be allowed under a bill passed in a Senate committee Wednesday. Senate Bill 55 bans ranked voted in any form in any South Dakota election. Ranked-choice voting is also known as instant runoff voting. It passed the Senate State Affairs Committee 7 to 1.
To cull or not to cull?
Cull cows can account for 15-30% of an annual ranch income, so marketing them strategically is vital. “That’s a good chunk of change that these cows can bring in,” Olivia Amundson, cow-calf specialist for South Dakota State University Extension, said during a recent Cattle HQ podcast. The monthly...
South Dakota Attorney General bringing election bills to the legislature
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has submitted several pieces of legislation that deal with election issues. He says there have been some issues over the past few years. Jackley says the laws should apply to all types of elections. Jackley says some loopholes have to be closed.
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 3 new deaths in latest Department of Health update
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota for the past week. According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up three to 3,152. The new deaths are one woman and two men in the following age ranges: 50-59 (1) and 80+ (2). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Minnehaha (2) and Pennington.
South Dakota set to scrutinize its approach to court-appointed attorneys
The state of South Dakota may soon form a team to examine the way it assigns and pays its court-appointed lawyers. Lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee signed off Tuesday on a bill that would create a public defense task force in South Dakota, adding an emergency clause that would allow work to begin immediately […] The post South Dakota set to scrutinize its approach to court-appointed attorneys appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
South Dakota House says no to increasing campaign contribution limits
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — A bill that would have increased limits that individuals and entities could give to political campaigns was defeated in the House. House Bill 1111 would have increased statewide campaign contributions from $4,000 to $5,000. Individual contributions would have increased to $2,000 for legislative and county races. The bill was defeated 37 to 31.
South Dakota state lawmakers spend nearly $32k on December Hawaii trip
PIERRE, S.D. - Twelve South Dakota state lawmakers racked up nearly $32,000 in expenses during a December 2022 trip to the “Council of State Governments” National Conference in Honolulu, Hawaii. That’s according to records released by Legislative Research Council (LRC) Director Reed Holwegner. Holwegner released the records, despite...
Explaining the fish kill phenomenon
This interview originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. A South Dakota fish kill made the rounds on TikTok and left many with questions. SDSU extension water resources field specialist, David Kringen, walks us through the process of when and why we see winter fish kills. He also guides us through reporting a fish kill.
How gas prices have changed in South Dakota in the last week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Gas pumps are lighting up with an unusual trend for this time of year – higher gas prices week after week. A gallon of gas was $3.50 on average this week, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in South Dakota. Gas prices are as of January 27. The state gas tax data is from World Population Review.
Minnesota Governor Signs ‘Protect Reproductive Act’ Into Law
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Surrounded by approximately 100 state lawmakers and others, Governor Tim Walz today signed the controversial Protect Reproductive Act into law. The legislation, which is often referred to as the PRO Act, places the right to have an abortion without restrictions into Minnesota law. It was approved by the Democratic majorities in both the Minnesota House and Senate on largely party-line votes. The lone exception was Democratic Gene Pelowski of Winona who joined the minority Republicans in voting against the measure.
Dangerously cold temps linger in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another round of Wind Chill Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories are in effect through this morning. In the tri-state area, we’ll see the advisories expire around 10 a.m., but we’ll keep the advisories and warnings until noon up north and out west. Feels-like temperatures could get close to -30° for some of us, so bundle up this morning!
