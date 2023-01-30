Olean Fire Department reports three families displaced, one pet perished in blaze. January 30, 2023: At 01:31 on Monday January 30th the City of Olean Fire Department was dispatched to 235 North Third Street for a reported structure fire. The first due engine arrived three minutes later to discover heavy smoke showing from the attic of the structure. The City of Olean Police Department reported that all occupants had evacuated. City of Olean Fire crews stretched a 1 ¾ hose line to the attic where they were met with heavy smoke and fire conditions. Initial attack crews reported water on the fire at 1:44 am and the fire was quickly extinguished and contained to the floor of origin. All occupants were able to escape without injury but sadly one pet perished in the fire. A total of three families were displaced due to the fire and damage to the structure was estimated to be $10,000 with an additional $5,000 in damages to contents. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the City of Olean Fire Investigation Team.

OLEAN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO