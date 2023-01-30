Read full article on original website
Cattaraugus One Stop Career Center
OLEAN: What exactly is the Cattaraugus One Stop Career Center? Bret Marvin, center manager, replied, “Our goal is to provide constructive, convenient information to employers, businesses, workers and job seekers in Cattaraugus County. We are part of a nationwide workforce development system designed to help capable employees find and train for better jobs and to help employers find and train qualified employees.”
Vincent C. Horth Memorial Scholarship
OLEAN — Vincent Horth was a “jack of all trades” who excelled in his work as a mechanic and lineman. Horth, a graduate of Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School and Jamestown Community College, was known to share his mechanic abilities to help a friend, often working on their cars. Horth worked as a mechanic locally at Rock City Dodge, Landmark Chevrolet and Allegany State Park. Later he went on to become a lineman for the City of Salamanca BPU.
School districts in WNY considering options ahead of frigid Friday temperatures
BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — The drop in temperatures mixed with the wind chill on Friday has many wondering whether schools will be canceled. As of Wednesday evening, no school district in WNY has decided to cancel school, but districts are keeping an eye on the forecast. In the Buffalo Public School District, officials say if […]
chautauquatoday.com
Silver Creek Superintendent Crandall Announces Retirement
A man who has been an educator in Chautauqua County for more than three decades will be retiring at the end of this school year. Todd Crandall, who currently serves as Superintendent of the Silver Creek Central School District, made his announcement in a letter to district families on Friday. Crandall, who spoke with WDOE News on Saturday, says he had planned on retiring last year, but was asked to stay on after the district had a new administrative team in place. He says the time has come for him to move on to the next chapter of his life...
wnypapers.com
Free tax prep for Niagara County residents
Beginning Jan. 31, with locations in Lockport and Niagara Falls. √ Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Buffalo changes name to Parachute Credit Counseling. Parachute Credit Counseling – formerly known as Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Buffalo (CCCS) – announced it is launching the ninth year of its “Niagara County Free Tax Preparation Program” on Jan. 31. Parachute will use a “drop-off” process, with sites in Niagara Falls at Pinnacle Community Services, 1522 Main St.; and in Lockport, at the Lockport Library, 23 East Ave.
wesb.com
Obituary: Kenneth B. Vosler (1951-2023)
Kenneth B. Vosler, 71, of Erickson Drive, Bradford, passed away Saturday January 28, 2023, at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo after a recurring battle with cancer. Born on May 19, 1951, in Marietta, Ohio, he was a son of Kenneth and Imogene (Williams) Vosler Jr. In 1998, he...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Convicted Of Assaulting Doctors, Nurses At Hospital
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man has been convicted of assaulting doctors and nurses at UPMC Chautauqua Hospital. On Tuesday, the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced James Morris was convicted of second-degree felony assault in connection with the crime. While a patient at the...
Poloncarz: Blizzard alert system on the way
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The next time a blizzard hits Western New York, prepare to get a warning on your phone about it. On Tuesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted that county emergency services are preparing the paperwork to speed up the activation of an alert system. Under a new system, emergency services would […]
New York Town Set To Receive Millions Of Dollars In Aid
One small town in New York received some big news. New York State governor Kathy Hochul announced that the city of Dunkirk will receive $10 million dollars in state aid to help with the revitalization of the city. The governor was in Western New York to announce the news that...
wbtai.com
Morning News Brief
The former principal of St Paul Lutheran Church and School has been arrested and indicted on counts of sexual conduct against a child in the second degree in Batavia. Jason Clark was indicted on the 29th of December for 1 count of 2 or more acts of sexual conduct with a child less than 11 years old on or around labor day of 2014 and continuing till mid June of 2015, and 1 count of the same crime between labor day and June of the 2015-2016 school year. Clark was arraigned and released on his own recognizance Monday. He pleaded not guilty and will be back in court on March 27th.
This Will Happen For The First Time In 4 Years In Buffalo New York
A major cold blast of arctic air is coming to Western New York. It started yesterday and the coldest weather is headed our way this Friday and Saturday. In fact, the cold weather on Friday night and Saturday morning is something we haven't seen for years here in Western New York.
Man wanted in PA, Jamestown located by police
He was taken into custody early Tuesday morning.
Erie County Fair 12-day passes go on sale next week
This year's Erie County Fair will take place from August 9-20.
Dunkirk Dave contradicts Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction
Dave's caretaker, Bob Will, was alongside him Thursday morning to deliver the news.
Nurse questions cancer cluster findings after own diagnosis
58-year-old Richard Czosek sort of fell into his career as a nurse. But now this caregiver has become the patient.
Structure Fire in Olean Displaces Three Families
OLEAN, NY — A structure at 235 N. Third St. caught fire Monday morning, causing about $10,000 in damages with an additional $5,000 in damages to contents, according to a news release from Olean Fire Chief Timothy Richardson. No injuries were reported. One pet died in the fire. Three families were displaced, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Believers Chapel in Olean provided support and shelter for the families.
3 months after Buffalo State student’s death at UB, family demands answers
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s been just over three months since Roquishia Lewis’ son Tyler was stabbed to death at the University at Buffalo, and she is still waiting for answers. “My life is just destroyed because of this senseless crime, and I feel hopeless at this point,”...
Erie County woman admits to stealing $66,000 from employer
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY – A former employee at a business in Cheektowaga has pleaded guilty to stealing $66,298 from their employer. 28-year-old Marshawn Smith of Cheektowaga admitted to stealing cash from their employer on seventeen separate occasions between April 20, 2022 and August 18, 2022. “The defendant, while working as a manager of a store in the Town of Cheektowaga, was responsible for making nightly cash deposits,” said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn. “The defendant stole a total of $66,298.00 from the deposit banking bags over the course of four months. The theft was discovered after an internal audit detected The post Erie County woman admits to stealing $66,000 from employer appeared first on Shore News Network.
Springville community rallies around arson victims: ‘It’s amazing’
SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Village of Springville is banding together, helping families displaced by last week’s apartment complex arson allegedly caused by another tenant in the building. Residents in the rural Erie County village have donated items like clothes and blankets, even essentials like toilet paper to help. In just a week, the Springville […]
wellsvillesun.com
City of Olean Structure Fire – 235 North 3rd Street
Olean Fire Department reports three families displaced, one pet perished in blaze. January 30, 2023: At 01:31 on Monday January 30th the City of Olean Fire Department was dispatched to 235 North Third Street for a reported structure fire. The first due engine arrived three minutes later to discover heavy smoke showing from the attic of the structure. The City of Olean Police Department reported that all occupants had evacuated. City of Olean Fire crews stretched a 1 ¾ hose line to the attic where they were met with heavy smoke and fire conditions. Initial attack crews reported water on the fire at 1:44 am and the fire was quickly extinguished and contained to the floor of origin. All occupants were able to escape without injury but sadly one pet perished in the fire. A total of three families were displaced due to the fire and damage to the structure was estimated to be $10,000 with an additional $5,000 in damages to contents. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the City of Olean Fire Investigation Team.
