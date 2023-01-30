ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Markets Insider

Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge

Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
Fortune

There’s a wild theory that the price of Bitcoin is being propped up—and the academic who proved manipulation in 2017 suspects it may be happening again

UT Austin McCombs School of Business Finance Professor John Griffin. Courtesy of Sasha Haagensen/McCombs School of Business/The University of Texas at Austin. Back in 2017, John Griffin, a professor of finance at the University of Texas McCombs School of Business, noticed something strange. Griffin follows a totally different beat from typical business school finance profs who explore, say, how business cycles influence commodity prices or Fed policy sways the term structure of interest rates. The 6-foot-2 former high school football star views himself as a crusader for good, a moral sleuth who, as he tells Fortune, “looks to expose financial evil, to shed light on the world and expose dark things in the markets.” After the Great Financial Crisis, Griffin became a devout Christian. He has since dedicated his distinguished career to righteous forensic digging that’s unearthed abuses ranging from insider trading to mortgage fraud to the doctoring of bond ratings during the financial crisis.
AUSTIN, TX
dailyhodl.com

Top Bloomberg Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Should Add Another Zero To Price – But There’s a Catch

Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone says Bitcoin (BTC) is likely to hit six figures, but the timing of such a rise remains unclear. In a new interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, McGlone warns traders that the price of the king crypto is likely to dip down to the $15,000 price level before making a run to new all-time highs.
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin’s Finale Rally Is Around The Corner, Crypto Analyst Says

It’s been just revealed that the finale rally for Bitcoin is around the corner, and we should be watching the crypto market these days, according to the latest reports of an important analyst. Check out the latest details below. Bitcoin new price prediction is here. At the moment of...
crowdfundinsider.com

Binance, Mastercard Introduce Prepaid Crypto Card in Brazil

Binance and Mastercard (NYSE: MA) are excited to announce the launch of Binance Card in Brazil. Brazil is among “the top ten markets for Binance globally and becomes the second country in Latin America to have the product, following its release last year in Argentina.”. The prepaid card is...
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Assets: Securitize Lists Hamilton Lane Equity Fund

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE), one of the largest private markets investment firms in the world, has listed its Equity Opportunities Fund V, on the digital securities platform Securitize. Going forward, Securitize and Hamilton Lane plan to launch two additional feeder funds in the coming months. The digital fund is tokenized...
zycrypto.com

Bitcoin Is Headed For $25,000, Says Peter Brandt After “Extremely Rare” BTC Bottom

Bitcoin continued to trade sideways Tuesday, threatening to extend its week-long stay within a narrow range. On Sunday, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization rose as high as $23,955 before recoiling. This is the second time the top crypto has teased $24,000 this month after tapping $23,799 last Wednesday. Other...
crowdfundinsider.com

HSBC Is Looking for Digital Asset, Tokenization Professionals

The crypto-asset industry might have been struggling during the past year, however, global banking institution HSBC (NYSE: HSBC) is looking to enhance its expertise in the area, advertising for senior digital assets and tokenization professionals. The new roles, both at HSBC‘s Global Private Banking and Wealth (GPBW) business and both...

