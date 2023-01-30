Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!April KillianAlabama State
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Related
Gulf Shores’ RB/DB JR Gardner headed to T-town, QB Brendon Byrd signs with VMI
Former college coach Mark Hudspeth can’t say enough positive things about Gulf Shores’ senior JR Gardner. “What an unselfish player,” Hudspeth said. “JR Gardner is what Gulf Shores football thrives on.”. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Gardner has accepted a preferred walk-on to play college football at the...
Nate Oats’ contract extension on Alabama trustees’ agenda Friday
Amid one of the best seasons in Alabama men’s basketball history, coach Nate Oats is set to receive another contract extension. Oats’ contract appears on the agenda for the University of Alabama system board of trustees meeting Friday morning in Birmingham. Alabama women’s soccer coach Wes Hart, who led his team to the College Cup this past season, also has an updated contract on the agenda.
Gardendale athletes continue recruiting success on national signing day
It’s another national signing day for high school seniors bound for NCAA schools. It is a monumental occasion in the life of youngsters all over the country that maybe has been made just a little less epic with the creation of the “early” signing day in December that attracts the signatures of most of the highly coveted talent.
National Signing Day for athletes across central Alabama
National Signing Day was Wednesday, and Alabama high school athletes across central Alabama announced their homes for the next step of their lives.
Scarbinsky: Recruiting reveals next rival to Bama and Georgia football dominance
This is an opinion column. Signing Day Part Deux has come and gone, and as usual, the sequel delivered none of the drama of the original. Perhaps the people who run college football, the Power 5 commissioners, will come to their senses and deep-six the December signing period, not for our amusement on the first Wednesday in February but for the sanity of coaches from coast to coast.
Nick Saban makes pitch to fans as Alabama launches ‘Yea Alabama’ NIL entity
Alabama became the latest school Thursday to launch a subscription-based name, image and likeness entity in which fans can contribute money that gets paid to players. Nick Saban was part of the launch advertising campaign for “Yea Alabama,” which was announced the university in a press release. “Alabama...
Internet Imposter Gives Alabama Football a Bad Name
The Alabama Crimson Tide. The gold standard of college football. Yes, yes, I know the Georgia Bulldogs are back-to-back national champions and the program in Athens is currently on top, but Tuscaloosa has been and always will be "Where Champions are Made". Alabama head coach Nick Saban has won six...
Former Alabama starter trying new position at Senior Bowl
It’s not completely new ground for Emil Ekiyor. The former Alabama offensive lineman actually got his first college start at center but, after three years as a guard, his project this week at the Senior Bowl is to show his versatility. He was under center in Tuesday afternoon’s practice at South Alabama.
Sylacauga, February 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Talladega County Central High School basketball team will have a game with BB Comer High School on February 01, 2023, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Ex-Alabama players surprised by Pete Golding move, Ole Miss alums ‘excited’
It’s been a few weeks since Pete Golding left Alabama for the defensive coordinator job at Ole Miss. Not much has really been said in the aftermath of a five-year assistant leaving for the same job at different school in the SEC West. A few former Crimson Tide and...
Hoover girls down Hazel Green to end longest AHSAA winning streak
Hoover used an aggressive zone defense and hot-shooting Reniya Kelly to down Hazel Green 52-38 and end the longest winning streak in AHSAA history. Class 7A top-ranked and defending champion Hoover (29-1) held Class 6A top-ranked Hazel Green (28-1) to three second quarter points and never trailed thereafter. The victory...
sylacauganews.com
Monday’s Talladega County hoops results
FAYETTEVILLE, Ala. – The Childersburg Tigers moved to 19-4 on the season with a 64-51 victory on the road over the Fayetteville Wolves. Senior star for the Fayetteville Wolves, Marlon Cook, ripped the Tigers for 23 first half points and ended up with 27 total points. However, it wasn’t...
Alabama athletics hits revenue record, outpaces SEC peers
After a year of COVID-19-related financial turmoil, the Alabama athletics financial report is back on solid ground. The school reported a record $214.4 million in revenue for the first fiscal year after the main impact of the global pandemic rocked the collegiate athletics world. Spending also increased past pre-pandemic levels but the athletics department still finished the fiscal year with a profit of $18.5 million, according to the financial report filed to the NCAA and obtained by AL.com through a public records request.
Birmingham, January 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Birmingham. The Shades Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Center Point High School on January 30, 2023, 18:30:00. The Clay-Chalkville High School basketball team will have a game with Oak Mountain High School on January 31, 2023, 14:00:00.
tdalabamamag.com
2023 LB Braylon Chatman accepts preferred walk on offer from Alabama
Braylon Chatman accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Alabama on Tuesday. Chatman is a 6-foot, 215-pound linebacker out of Hewitt-Trussville High School in Trussville, Alabama. The local product was selected 2nd team for the Trussville Tribunes “2022- All Tribune Football Team.” This list is compiled of the top high school football talent in the Trussville area.
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Miami negatively recruits against Alabama for 5-Star QB
A video of a Miami football staff member taking shots at Alabama while they hosted five-star quarterback and Alabama commit, Julian Sayin, for a visit has surfaced. In the video the Miami staffer discusses the advantages of playing in Miami, compared to playing in Tuscaloosa at UA. “Who doesn’t want...
Boys Basketball Power 10: Huntsville, Baker, Vestavia Hills move up in poll
Undefeated Pinson Valley remains at the top of the AL.com Power 10 boys basketball rankings entering the final week of the regular season. Area tournament play begins next week. Darrell Barber’s Indians are 23-0 heading into tonight’s game with Woodlawn. Class 7A teams Huntsville and Baker both moved up after...
2 UAB online programs ranked in top 25 by U.S. News & World Report
The University of Alabama at Birmingham has expanded its online program significantly over the past 10 years. Along with it, they’ve also seen a big increase in the number of students taking advantage of those programs. And those programs have been getting some attention lately. Two UAB Collat School...
Guest opinion: Birmingham-Southern College’s financial struggle and the danger of playing the blame game
I believe in accountability. Like most of BSC’s past presidents, I took that responsibility very seriously. But accountability is different from blame. Accountability leads to positive change; blame leads to inaccurate assertions, and if inappropriately assigned, causes undeserved pain. It is naive for the readership to be left with the impression that the entire blame for BSC’s recent announcement of financial crisis can be placed solely on the poor decisions of its most recent presidents, but it is unconscionable that such blame be placed on Dr. Neal Berte. Let’s be honest - Dr. Berte is the reason BSC has survived and thrived for so long. If some of his decisions seem in retrospect to be less than perfect, maybe he is human.
Midwest taco chain coming to Birmingham, Huntsville
A midwestern taco chain is expanding into six states, with two restaurants slated for Alabama. Condado Tacos, offering a menu of tacos, bowls, nachos, and margaritas, will open locations in the Huntsville and Birmingham areas as it branches into new markets in the South. The restaurant is expected to open...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
215K+
Followers
68K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0