Birmingham, AL

AL.com

Nate Oats' contract extension on Alabama trustees' agenda Friday

Amid one of the best seasons in Alabama men’s basketball history, coach Nate Oats is set to receive another contract extension. Oats’ contract appears on the agenda for the University of Alabama system board of trustees meeting Friday morning in Birmingham. Alabama women’s soccer coach Wes Hart, who led his team to the College Cup this past season, also has an updated contract on the agenda.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Scarbinsky: Recruiting reveals next rival to Bama and Georgia football dominance

This is an opinion column. Signing Day Part Deux has come and gone, and as usual, the sequel delivered none of the drama of the original. Perhaps the people who run college football, the Power 5 commissioners, will come to their senses and deep-six the December signing period, not for our amusement on the first Wednesday in February but for the sanity of coaches from coast to coast.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Internet Imposter Gives Alabama Football a Bad Name

The Alabama Crimson Tide. The gold standard of college football. Yes, yes, I know the Georgia Bulldogs are back-to-back national champions and the program in Athens is currently on top, but Tuscaloosa has been and always will be "Where Champions are Made". Alabama head coach Nick Saban has won six...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Former Alabama starter trying new position at Senior Bowl

It’s not completely new ground for Emil Ekiyor. The former Alabama offensive lineman actually got his first college start at center but, after three years as a guard, his project this week at the Senior Bowl is to show his versatility. He was under center in Tuesday afternoon’s practice at South Alabama.
MOBILE, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Sylacauga, February 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice

SYLACAUGA, AL
AL.com

Hoover girls down Hazel Green to end longest AHSAA winning streak

Hoover used an aggressive zone defense and hot-shooting Reniya Kelly to down Hazel Green 52-38 and end the longest winning streak in AHSAA history. Class 7A top-ranked and defending champion Hoover (29-1) held Class 6A top-ranked Hazel Green (28-1) to three second quarter points and never trailed thereafter. The victory...
HOOVER, AL
sylacauganews.com

Monday's Talladega County hoops results

FAYETTEVILLE, Ala. – The Childersburg Tigers moved to 19-4 on the season with a 64-51 victory on the road over the Fayetteville Wolves. Senior star for the Fayetteville Wolves, Marlon Cook, ripped the Tigers for 23 first half points and ended up with 27 total points. However, it wasn’t...
CHILDERSBURG, AL
AL.com

Alabama athletics hits revenue record, outpaces SEC peers

After a year of COVID-19-related financial turmoil, the Alabama athletics financial report is back on solid ground. The school reported a record $214.4 million in revenue for the first fiscal year after the main impact of the global pandemic rocked the collegiate athletics world. Spending also increased past pre-pandemic levels but the athletics department still finished the fiscal year with a profit of $18.5 million, according to the financial report filed to the NCAA and obtained by AL.com through a public records request.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

2023 LB Braylon Chatman accepts preferred walk on offer from Alabama

Braylon Chatman accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Alabama on Tuesday. Chatman is a 6-foot, 215-pound linebacker out of Hewitt-Trussville High School in Trussville, Alabama. The local product was selected 2nd team for the Trussville Tribunes “2022- All Tribune Football Team.” This list is compiled of the top high school football talent in the Trussville area.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: Miami negatively recruits against Alabama for 5-Star QB

A video of a Miami football staff member taking shots at Alabama while they hosted five-star quarterback and Alabama commit, Julian Sayin, for a visit has surfaced. In the video the Miami staffer discusses the advantages of playing in Miami, compared to playing in Tuscaloosa at UA. “Who doesn’t want...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Guest opinion: Birmingham-Southern College's financial struggle and the danger of playing the blame game

I believe in accountability. Like most of BSC’s past presidents, I took that responsibility very seriously. But accountability is different from blame. Accountability leads to positive change; blame leads to inaccurate assertions, and if inappropriately assigned, causes undeserved pain. It is naive for the readership to be left with the impression that the entire blame for BSC’s recent announcement of financial crisis can be placed solely on the poor decisions of its most recent presidents, but it is unconscionable that such blame be placed on Dr. Neal Berte. Let’s be honest - Dr. Berte is the reason BSC has survived and thrived for so long. If some of his decisions seem in retrospect to be less than perfect, maybe he is human.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Midwest taco chain coming to Birmingham, Huntsville

A midwestern taco chain is expanding into six states, with two restaurants slated for Alabama. Condado Tacos, offering a menu of tacos, bowls, nachos, and margaritas, will open locations in the Huntsville and Birmingham areas as it branches into new markets in the South. The restaurant is expected to open...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
