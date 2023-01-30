ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TSA Officers Available To Answer Questions For Prospective Recruits At Syracuse, Binghamton And Ithaca Airports In February

 3 days ago
Free Virtual Disability Awareness Training

UTICA, NY – A free virtual Disability Awareness Training session is being offered on Thursday, February 23, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to noon. The online event is sponsored by the Workforce Development Board of Herkimer, Madison and Oneida Counties’ (WDB/HMO) NY Systems Change and Inclusive Opportunities Network (SCION) Grant.
UTICA, NY
whcuradio.com

Owego spends COVID relief money on lawnmower

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — COVID-19 recovery funding will help keep the grass low in Owego. Village officials recently agreed to buy a new lawnmower. It’s a Kawasaki ride-on model that costs about $11,000. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan. In related news, the Tompkins County Sheriff’s...
OWEGO, NY
cnycentral.com

Door smashed of Westcott Street diner in Syracuse during break-in

Syracuse, N.Y. — Mom's Diner on Westcott Street in Syracuse reported it was broken into early Monday morning. The popular diner posted on its Facebook page that it would be closed that day due to the break-in, along with a photo of a broken glass door. Tuesday, the diner...
SYRACUSE, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 16, 2023 through Jan. 22, 2023 there were 85 calls for service, three Motor Vehicle Accidents, and four traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. A Female, age 18 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into...
OWEGO, NY
cnycentral.com

Snow plow strikes house overnight in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse City snow plow struck a house early Tuesday morning in Syracuse. The crash happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Highland Street between Sweeting Street and Saile Street, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers. Syracuse Police responded to the scene. Damage could be observed on...
SYRACUSE, NY
syracuse.com

National office supply store to close its last CNY location

Cicero, N.Y. – OfficeMax/Office Depot plans to close its Cicero retail office supply store at the end of March, store officials said. The location at 5671 E. Circle Drive is the last OfficeMax/Office Depot in the Central New York area. Officials at the store said they didn’t know why the location is closing. Store officials said they don’t have an exact closing date yet.
CICERO, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Two Arrested for Vehicle Infractions in Delaware County

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says two people were arrested and charged after separate traffic stops in the county. On January 28th, deputies were notified of a vehicle with a suspended registration while patrolling State Highway 17 in the Town of Colchester. A traffic stop was conducted and it was...
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
Grant Program Adds Flavorful Twist To Historic Markers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The William G. Pomeroy Foundation, the nation’s leading funder of historic markers, is accepting online applications for grants that will cover the entire cost of historic markers that highlight iconic and beloved food dishes across the U.S. Established by the Pomeroy Foundation, the Hungry for...
SYRACUSE, NY
Girl Scouts Of NYPENN Pathways Kicks Off 2023 Cookie Season

Syracuse, NY — Girl Scout Cookie time is recognized nationally from January through April, but local timing varies from council to council. Today, Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways(GSNYPENN) kicks off its 2023 cookie season as individuals and troops rally their communities to support the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls.
SYRACUSE, NY
Dr. Mathis Calvin III To Resign As OCSD Superintendent

OSWEGO – Following is a letter from Oswego City School District Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III, concerning his departure from OCSD for a new position in Lockport:. IMPORTANT LETTER TO THE OSWEGO CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT COMMUNITY. Feb. 1, 2023. Dear Oswego City School District Community,. It is with mixed...
OSWEGO, NY
cnycentral.com

Why EMTs used a sedative on woman in Syracuse Police custody following 'use of force'

Syracuse, N.Y. — Early Saturday morning, Syracuse Police arrested Uniyah Chatman for petit larceny and resisting arrest, among other charges; officers used force when they restrained her, resulting in a bleeding head wound. All of this lead to first responders with AMR ambulance making the call to use a sedative in order to provide medical treatment.
SYRACUSE, NY
