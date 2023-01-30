Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Police Chase on Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago Leads to ArrestVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Worker Walks Onto Basketball Court During GameOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Florida's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billionTed RiversChicago, IL
Related
Shohei Ohtani lands epic new deal after back-to-back historic seasons
Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani and New Balance have come to an agreement on a deal, per New Balance on Twitter. Ohtani is a major addition for the company, as he’s emerged as one of the faces of MLB over the past two seasons. He’s currently preparing for another big 2023 campaign with the Angels. New Balance released a statement after landing the superstar.
New York Yankees Make Major Signing
The New York Yankees are approaching their 2023 season, as pitchers and catchers report for the team on February 16, 2023, just a couple of weeks away. The team will be hoping to build on last year's 99-63 record and coming up short of a World Series appearance, losing to the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.
Cubs News: Dexter Fowler is coming back to Chicago
Everyone will always remember every single player on the 2016 Chicago Cubs with great fondness. Nobody on that team was a passenger as everyone carried their own weight. One player who went above and beyond always was Dexter Fowler. He had a very interesting path to the Chicago Cubs as he played for the Colorado Rockies from 2008-2013 before one year with the Houston Astros in 2014.
How will the Chicago Bulls approach the trade deadline?
The NBA trade deadline is right around the corner and the Chicago Bulls are sitting on a pile of question marks going into it. While they on the verge of falling out of the play-in, they are just also four games back of the six seed. The roster that the Bulls have constructed has obviously not gotten the job done so far this year.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
A familiar face could replace Chip Caray in Braves booth
Tom Hart is a finalist to replace Chip Caray in the Atlanta Braves’ broadcasting booth. With Chip Caray leaving for a similar role with the St. Louis Cardinals, the Atlanta Braves will need to replace their lead play-by-play guy in the broadcasting booth. This will be the first season...
How Bears Projected Cap Space Went From $118M to $93M Ahead of NFL Free Agency
How Bears projected cap space went from $118M to $93M originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL informed teams that the 2023 salary cap figure will be a record $224.8 million per team. That's over $16 million higher than in 2022 and up $42.3 from 2021. But some how...
Lucas Giolito breaks silence on Jose Abreu’s White Sox departure
The Chicago White Sox didn’t have a great 2022 season, and heading into the offseason, it was clear they didn’t necessarily have the assets to make several big moves to fix their roster. They have made some big moves, but they also have lost some key players, with the biggest loss being longtime first baseman Jose Abreu, who opted to sign with the Houston Astros in free agency. Many folks weren’t happy to see Abreu leave, including star pitcher Lucas Giolito.
This Underrated Chicago Cubs Prospect Could Impress in 2023
Chicago Cubs prospect Bryce Ball will be a player to keep an eye on in 2023, as he hopes to begin the season in Triple-A Iowa. The Cubs acquired Ball from the Atlanta Braves in 2021 for Joc Pederson.
Miami Heat rumored to be keen on Chicago’s Zach LaVine
The Miami Heat are a team that has forever been built off the back of their intensity, hard work, will, and grit. That’s how they are going to win and how they have always done it. Now, taking a guy like Jimmy Butler into consideration as the most astute...
Cubs Top Prospect Arrives At Spring Training Early
Brennan Davis, one of the Chicago Cubs top prospects, has arrived at camp for MLB Spring Training early to put in extra work.
Lakers may get their 2023 first-round pick back from Pelicans
The Los Angeles Lakers traded a lot of draft capital to the New Orleans Pelicans for Anthony Davis but it was instantly worth it as the team won the NBA Championship in AD’s first season with the team. One of the picks the team traded was a pick swap...
Manager Ross Talks All Things Cubs
Manager David Ross appears on podcast and discusses all things Chicago Cubs.
White Sox sign second baseman Nate Mondou
The White Sox signed second baseman Nate Mondou on Monday, but it’s unclear whether or not Mondou will fit into the team’s big-league plans this season. Per MLB’s transaction page for Mondou, the White Sox signed him to a minor league deal, then assigned him to Triple-A Charlotte one day later.
Team USA roster for 2023 World Baseball Classic
For the first time in six years, we’re back. The 2023 World Baseball Classic will take place from March 8th until the 21st, with the tournament being played in Japan, Taiwan, and the US. Speaking of the States, Team USA is of course one of the favorites to win it all after taking home the ultimate prize in 2017. By no surprise, their roster is absolutely loaded with star power from top to bottom.
Yardbarker
Bears add more wiggle room after historic salary cap boost
If Bears fans weren't already excited about the 2023 offseason, now would be a great time to start tuning in. The NFL increased its salary cap to a historic $224.8 million per club according to the NFL. It jumped to $208.2 million just last season. With the added 17th game, new media deals and other increased profits, the cap is expected to grow in future years.
Yardbarker
Bears Announce Five Changes To Coaching Staff
Chicago hired passing game coordinator and CB coach Jon Hoke, offensive quality control coach Zach Cable, strength and conditioning coach Isaiah Harris, and Pierre Ngo as an assistant strength and conditioning. The Bears also promoted offensive quality control coach Omar Young to become an assistant quarterbacks and receivers coach.
FanSided
306K+
Followers
607K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0