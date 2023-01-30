Knights’ Chandler Stephenson added to Pacific Division All-Star roster

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson made the All-Star roster for the first time in his career, the Knights tweeted Monday morning.

Stephenson replaces Matty Beniers of the Seattle Kraken, according to the NHL. Beniers was injured Wednesday in a game against the Vancouver Cannucks. Beniers leads all NHL rookies in goals and points.

Stephenson, 28, will join teammate Logan Thompson on the Pacific Division team, which will be coached by the Knights’ Bruce Cassidy.

The 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend is Feb. 3-4 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. The event will include the NHL All-Star Skills on Friday and the Honda NHL All-Star Game on Saturday.

Stephenson leads the Knights with 44 points on 11 goals and 33 assists. He is fourth in the NHL in faceoff winning percentage at 59.7% (minimum 100 faceoffs).

Stephenson, who opponents say has deceptive speed, is in his fourth season with the Knights after he was acquired from the Washington Capitals in late 2019. He was on the Capitals team that beat the Knights in their inaugural season, 2017-2018.

He is originally from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

The Knights closed out their schedule before the All-Star break with a disappointing road trip, dropping back to a tie for first place with the Los Angeles Kings.

