Guilderland, NY

Images: Guilderland’s Lucy Amorosi turns 100 (4 photos)

By Erica Miller
The Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller

Photos from our Erica Miller

Story: Guilderland woman turning 100 on Monday credits hard work

Story: Guilderland woman turning 100 on Monday credits hard work

NEWS10 ABC

Car crashes into front of Loudonville liquor store

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An investigation is underway after a car crashed into the front of a liquor store in Loudonville on Wednesday. Just after 6 p.m., police said an older man mistook the brake pedal for the gas pedal, and the front of his car caused damage to Anthony’s Wine and Spirits. There was […]
LOUDONVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls schools release mascot change timeline

Glens Falls City School District continues to look into the future of its school mascot, after the New York State Department of Education released new guidance late last year calling for Native American imagery and mascots to be removed from school buildings and sports teams. Glens Falls has jumped on the conversation around creating a new mascot, with detailed plans for discussions, student input and a timeline.
GLENS FALLS, NY
Q 105.7

Capital Region Doughnut Shop Among Best in Nation on Yelp

All of us want to know where to go for the best doughnut. Fortunately, Yelp.com did the work for us prediabetics-in-denial and gave us their Top 100 list, and Albany is just one of many cities in New York State to be named. They compiled this list based on customer reviews, total volume, and many other factors, being sure to search thoroughly for the very best bakers of "America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections" (yelp.com). My mouth is watering just looking at all the sugary goodness on their list!
ALBANY, NY
The Daily Gazette

