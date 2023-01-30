Read full article on original website
Donations in memory of Stephen Sunday
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A firefighter’s motto is “to serve” others. With the help of his parents, one fallen firefighter in Lackawanna County is still helping his fellow brothers every day on the job. Stephen Sunday was a Scranton firefighter who died of COVID in 2020. While he’s been gone for two years, he’s […]
City of Scranton issues Code Blue
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti’s office has issued a CODE BLUE designation for the remainder of the week. According to a press release, due to overnight temperatures dropping below 20 degrees with windchill and wintry weather expected to impact the area, the City of Scranton is declaring a CODE BLUE for […]
happeningsmagazinepa.com
Scranton native serves community by filling cavities – and gaps in dental workforce
To become a dentist, Dr. Caitlin McCarthy reluctantly left her family and native Northeast Pennsylvania community, devoting four years to a dental school in Philadelphia and one year to residency training in the Lehigh Valley. Her heart, however, remained in Scranton. Today the West Scranton High School alumna – who...
Woman struck by car in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman was struck by a vehicle in Lackawanna County Tuesday evening. At about 5:45 p.m., the Scranton Police Department and medical responders arrived on scene at the intersection of Linden Street and Wyoming Ave in Scranton after a woman was hit by a car. The driver of the vehicle […]
Chick-Fil-A pledges 3 Broome County locations
Following years of speculation as to whether a Chik-Fil-A restaurant might locate either on the Vestal Parkway or in the renovated Oakdale Commons, the answer may be both plus 1.
Eye Care welcomes retina specialist Dr. Andrews
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Eye Care Specialists is pleased to welcome Retina Specialist Anthony Andrews, M.S., M.D. to our team of fellowship trained ophthalmologists. Dr. Andrews received a B.S. and M.S. in Molecular Biochemistry & Biophysics at Yale University and medical degree at the University...
Quality Inn owners say hotel is not for sale
The owners of the Quality Inn on the Vestal Parkway want to set the record straight, their property is not for sale.
Demolition of 100-year-old hotel in Carbondale begins
CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A piece of history is coming down in Lackawanna County. The demolition of the former Hotel Chellino in Carbondale is underway this week. A century-old building coming down so that a closed bridge can be replaced. It’s a project that’s been in the works for nearly 30 years and now […]
wrnjradio.com
Man sentenced for stealing wallet from customer at Sussex County Walmart
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man was sentenced for stealing a wallet from a customer at the Walmart in Hampton Township, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Manuel Cartagena-Araya, 38, of Chile was sentenced on Jan. 25 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C....
pahomepage.com
Meal subscription service finds ‘fresh’ home in Moosic
MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Orange County, California-based meal delivery service Fresh N’ Lean has found a ‘fresh’ new home in Lackawanna County. Fresh N’ Lean Founder and C.E.O., Laureen Asseo started the company 13 years ago at 18 years old by making meals for her father in her kitchen.
California Meal Delivery Service Moves to Northeastern Pennsylvania
The Fresh N' Lean prepared meal delivery service was started by a college student who was concerned about her father's health. Now the successful company is moving its base of operations from California to Moosic, PA.
Carbon County 15-year-old found safe
PALMERTON BOROUGH, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a missing 15-year-old out of Carbond County has been found. As of Wednesday at 10:00 p.m., Alexis Bibb was found safe and is back with her family. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Gibb was last seen in the Borough of Bath in the Northampton County area […]
Local man wanted for assault
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Tyrone West on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
River Road intersection gets new look in Plains Twp.
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — You may have noticed construction crews working recently on River Road in the area of West Saylor Avenue in Plains Township. It’s all to make room for a new business park that is expected to be completed by the end of the year. The intersection in Plains Township is […]
Suspects accused of snowboard theft at Camelback Resort
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for three suspects they say stole a snowboard from the Camelback Ski Resort in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on January 26 around 12:30 p.m., a snowboard was stolen from the Camelback Ski Resort in Tannersville. Investigators describe the board as a 2022 […]
Police investigating shooting, car chase in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say Scranton police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting and car chase. According to the Lackawanna County Communication Center, police responded to the 1100 block of Pittston Avenue around 7:10 p.m. for the report of a shooting. Officials say first responders transported one person with a gunshot wound to […]
Phillymag.com
Just Listed in the Poconos: Large Cottage in Honesdale
Want proof that the Poconos offer great second-home bargains? Consider this one. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Ever since my former colleague Sarah Zlotnick ran across the Wayne County seat of Honesdale and found out that it was...
Man robbed on Luzerne County transit bus, suspect arrested
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a man they say followed and robbed a victim on a Luzerne County Transportation Authority bus. According to the Hanover Township Police Department, in April 2022 Matthew Lange, 36, got onto a Luzerne County transit bus near Public Square in Wilkes-Barre and sat near a […]
VOTE: Best diner in Binghamton
We read all the comments and put together a poll for the best diner in Binghamton. It's time for our readers to decide, not Yelp.
The Cheesecake Lady opens up shop in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — There isn't any signage outside The Cheesecake Lady in the City Line Plaza in Jenkins Township. The front case is pretty empty too, but co-owner Kelly Lord tells us that's because she has been so busy. "It's been nonstop. Like, I'm here every day," said...
