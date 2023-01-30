Building on Success: Baker Technical Institute has grown substantially over its decade in operation
Doug Dalton smiles as he contemplates how much the Baker Technical Institute has been transformed since it was started nearly a decade ago.
From an original concept of the Baker School Board to invest in career and technical training and boost programs at Baker High School to teach students skills such as welding, constructing and agriculture, BTI is now, as Dalton puts it, “so much more.”
Comments / 0