Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Sooners the unanimous No. 1 in Coaches Poll
NORMAN, Okla. — The 2023 USA Today/NFCA Division I Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll was announced Tuesday morning, and Oklahoma is the unanimous No. 1 team. Oklahoma's No. 1 spot in the NFCA poll marks the fourth time it enters a season in that position (2017, '18, ’22, ’23 are the others) and the third time it's been the unanimous choice in the Coaches Poll, joining the '17 and '22 squads. Including this one, the Sooners have now been the top-ranked team for 30 consecutive polls dating back to March 2, 2021.
Former Alabama QB boldly weighs in Jalen Hurts debate
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had an MVP-caliber season in his third year in the NFL. He is a huge reason why the Eagles will be playing for their second Super Bowl victory in franchise history. With Hurts taking the league by storm, a controversy about which college gets to claim him as their own Read more... The post Former Alabama QB boldly weighs in Jalen Hurts debate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Urban Meyer Reveals His Prediction For Deion Sanders
Urban Meyer has high hopes for Deion Sanders with the the Colorado football program. The three-time National Champion head coach believes Coach Prime will "flip" the program on its head. "I think he's gonna flip it," Meyer said during a recent appearance on the All Things Covered podcast. "Nothing ...
College football world reacts to massive Mack Brown news
Despite his age, Mack Brown has no plans of stepping away from the game of college football anytime soon. That become increasingly clear Thursday when North Carolina extended Brown’s contract. The program announced that they agreed with Brown on a one-year extension, while the length of his contract remains five years, now through January 2028. Read more... The post College football world reacts to massive Mack Brown news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kirk Herbstreit Has 1 Word To Describe Houston Texans' Coaching Hire
At nearly the same time this afternoon, news broke of the Denver Broncos hiring Sean Payton as the team's next head coach and the Houston Texans bringing DeMeco Ryans aboard. While Payton is already a decorated coach with a Super Bowl victory under his belt and Ryans has yet to serve as a ...
Texas, Oklahoma sneakily throw shade at Big 12 after schedule release
Think there’s any lingering tension between the Big 12 Conference and the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners football programs, who are both planning to leave for the SEC? The Big 12 released its schedule for the 2023 football season on Tuesday and every other team besides Texas and Oklahoma football reacted to the schedule drop with elaborate Twitter posts- and even wild hype videos.
Mike Farrell's Final 2023 QB Rankings
The Godfather of Recruiting, Mike Farrell, drops his final rankings for the 2023 QB class.
ESPN's Laura Rutledge Announces Major Personal News
ESPN and SEC Network reporter and host Laura Rutledge shared some exciting news on Wednesday morning. Rutledge and her husband Josh, a former MLB infielder, are expecting their second child in May. The couple already have a three-year-old daughter Reese, born in October 2019. Reese, who is known ...
Superstar Coach Has No Desire To Return
One of the most renowned superstar coaches, who has reached the peak of his profession many times, has decided he has no desire to return to coaching. On a recent podcast of "All Things Covered" with host superstar cornerback Patrick Peterson, the podcast guest was a superstar and former head coach of many teams, Urban Meyer.
atozsports.com
College football insider gives the latest on Alabama’s attempt to hire Jeremy Pruitt
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban is reportedly trying to hire former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt as his defensive coordinator in Tuscaloosa. Pruitt previously served as Alabama’s defensive coordinator in 2016 and 2017. He was also on Alabama’s staff in various roles from 2007 to 2012.
Longtime ESPN College Football Personality Joins Fox Sports
A former ESPN college football analyst has officially joined FOX Sports. Chris Fallica, who's known as "The Bear" to a lot of college football fans, joined the network on Wednesday afternoon. He even went on Colin Cowherd's show, The Herd to give an idea of what he will be doing for the ...
National Signing Day: Alabama Looks to be Satisfied, Players to Watch
The Crimson Tide isn't expected to add anyone else on Wednesday's official deadline after bringing in the top class in the country during the early period. That doesn't mean other programs aren't trying to finish strong.
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer makes clear declaration about coaching future
Urban Meyer has no intention to return to coaching, and he made it clear during an appearance on the “All Things Covered” podcast hosted by Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson and former Steelers corner Bryant McFadden. Meyer reflected on his 13-game tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars, which ended with...
Georgia better hope Duce Robinson doesn’t delay Signing Day decision
Georgia appears in the lead for five-star tight end Duce Robinson but if he delays his signing as rumored, the Bulldogs could be in danger of losing out. Most of the top players in college football have already signed during the window or committed with National Signing Day approaching. Duce Robinson is an exception.
