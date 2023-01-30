ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwen Stefani Rocks Out At Harry Styles' Concert — See Pics!

By Jaclyn Roth
Gwen Stefani was feeling herself when she rocked out at Harry Styles ' concert over the weekend.

The "Hella Good" artist, 53, was seen jamming out to the singer's hit song "As It Was" when he played in Los Angeles, Calif.

The blonde beauty, who is married to Blake Shelton , was also spotted by some fans, but she happily greeted them and blew kisses their way.

As OK! previously reported, celebrities have been going to see the One Direction member at his amazing show over the past few days. In fact, during one of his shows, the handsome hunk ripped his pants in front of Jennifer Aniston , who was in the audience.

The U.K. native was performing "Music at a Sushi Restaurant" when he attempted to squat down to interact with his fans , but instead, his crotch area ripped.

After seeing the situation, the 28-year-old covered the area with his hands before grabbing a LGBTQ+ flag from a concertgoer. He then went off stage to grab a new set of clothes.

"My trousers ripped. I feel I must apologize to a certain few of you right down in the front there. I mean this is a family show," Styles quipped of the scenario. "I promise it’s not part of the show ... It’s a family show… or is it? It is. Or is it?"

Of course, people thought the moment was hilarious.

"Nobody tell Harry that Jennifer Aniston just watched him rip his pants," one fan said, while another added, "Harry ripping his pants in front of Jennifer Aniston is most likely a traumatic moment for him.”

Meanwhile, Stefani has been in hot water as of late as well. In a new interview, she claimed she's Asian .

"I said, ‘My God, I’m Japanese and I didn’t know it,'” Stefani told interviewer Jesa Marie Calaor as she chatted with Allure magazine . "I am, you know."

The singer said she identifies as part Asian, in addition to being "a little bit of an Orange County girl, a little bit of a Japanese girl and a little bit of an English girl ."

Despite the remarks, Kyle Richards spoke up for her .

“Everyone can’t wait to be offended by something,” Richards wrote via Instagram .

