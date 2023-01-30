Read full article on original website
Guest
3d ago
I could care less what Biden or Newsome think. These two are soooo out of touch. These officers were hired because of diversity…., they couldn’t pass the normal officer clearance testing.
Reply(4)
27
J Summers
3d ago
Two guys who COULD NEVER begin to conceptualize what happened, why or how. Never had there been two more out of touch politicians commenting on this topic!
Reply(1)
13
Steven
3d ago
Why in Newsom throwing his 2 cents in? This death didn’t happen in California
Reply(4)
19
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
Tyre Nichols: As prosecutors consider more charges, Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the burial.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Law enforcement community, local leaders reacts to Tyre Nichols footage2UrbanGirlsMemphis, TN
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols' Life Will Be Honored At His Funeral In MemphisAbdul GhaniMemphis, TN
Related
KMPH.com
Blood of fallen Selma officer on Newsom, fellow legislators, says Fresno DA
The Fresno District Attorney's office released a statement calling for legislators to hold criminals accountable following the recent murder of Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. During a gun legislation news conference on Wednesday, someone asked Governor Newsom about the statement made by the Fresno D.A where she said, "Governor...
Bakersfield Californian
Newsom calls Kern the 'murder capital' of CA for the 2nd time in 2 years while touting bill banning guns in certain public places
California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom called House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s district “the murder capital” of California — for the second time in two years — during a press conference Wednesday promoting a new state bill that seeks to prevent people from carrying guns in many public places.
californiaglobe.com
California Reparations Task Force Votes For Extension Through 2024
The California Reparations Task Force voted to extend the report deadline from July 2023 to July 2024. The vote was 8-0 to extend the deadline to submit a proposal for African-American reparations in California. The Task Force was first put together in late 2020 following Gov. Gavin Newsom signing AB...
GV Wire
Newsom: ‘I’m Sick and Tired of Being Lectured’ by DA Smittcamp on Public Safety
Gov. Gavin Newsom made it clear Wednesday that he’s no fan of Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp. Smittcamp then escalated the war of words about California crime in another debate pitting the state’s Democratic governor against a Republican county district attorney. On Tuesday, following the shooting death...
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom, Democrats Targeting Legal Gun Owners Rather than Felons in New Bill
“Had Senate Bill 2 or its predecessor Senate Bill 918 been in effect it would not have stopped the tragic incidents it claims to, but it would put more Californians in harms way.”. That is what Rick Travis of the California Rifle and Pistol Association told the Globe about Governor...
KCRA.com
California lawmakers to consider stricter regulations against people prohibited from owning guns
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers held an oversight hearing on Tuesday to figure out how to improve the state’s Armed and Prohibited Persons System, also known as APPS, which is a program that is supposed to keep guns out of the hands of potentially dangerous people. The program...
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Democrats Attempt to Rig the System: Proposed Changes to Recall Process and Redistricting Aim to Protect Incumbents and Limit Voter Rights
Another ploy to maintain a supermajority in the state was presented by State Senator Josh Newman to revamp California’s recall election process. This proposal, if approved, will not benefit the voters but rather ensure that the already elected officials stay in office. Senator Newman, who was himself recalled from...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sacramento-area Assemblyman violated campaign rules, failed to report all income from Kiley
A Folsom assemblyman violated campaign finance rules when he failed to disclose income he earned working for his former boss, U.S. Rep. Kevin Kiley, according to a California Fair Political Practices Commission warning letter. The California FPPC said Republican Assemblyman Josh Hoover did not report earnings from working on then-Rocklin...
Maxine Waters paid daughter $192,000 in campaign funds during 2022 cycle, filings show
Rep. Maxine Waters, D.-Calif., continues dishing out campaign cash to her daughter to run a moneymaking slate mailer operation involving California politicians.
goldrushcam.com
Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp Issues Response To Governor Newsom Saying “She Should Be Ashamed Of Herself” For Saying He Has The Blood Of This Officer On His Hands For The Killing Of Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.
February 2, 2023 - Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp's response to California Governor Gavin Newsom's remarks at a press conference on Wednesday:. Earlier today, during a scheduled press conference on gun reform, the Governor was asked by a reporter for his thoughts on the comments of Fresno County District Attomey Lisa Smittcamp regarding.
actionnewsnow.com
Republican lawmakers announce proposals to stop crime in California
CHICO, Calif. - Assembly lawmakers met with law enforcement in Sacramento Monday to announce new legislation to stop crime in California. “You know, as a mother and a teacher, just seeing all the crime and the shootings, it scares me for my baby," said Alex Charlon who lives in Chico.
DA Lisa Smittcamp says slain Selma officer was expectant father. Newsom has officer’s “blood” on his hands.
Katheryn Herr covers District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp’s statement regarding the Selma police officer who was shot and killed on Tuesday. Today, Governor Gavin Newsom, and every legislator in the state of California who supports this over-reaching phenomenon they try to disguise as legitimate criminal justice reform, has the blood of this officer on their […]
KSBW.com
Gov. Gavin Newsom to announce new gun control efforts in Sacramento
Gov. Gavin Newsom, state Attorney General Rob Bonta, and state Sen. Anthony Portantino on Wednesday are slated to announce new gun control measures that state leaders will pursue following multiple mass shootings across California. A press release from Newsom's office on Tuesday afternoon said the three would be joined by...
Sacramento Observer
California Reparations Task Force Agrees to Extend Its Work to 2024
(CBM) – The California Task Force to Study and Develop Reparations Proposals for African Americans decided at the two-day meeting on the campus of San Diego State University that it would support legislation that extends the panel until July 1, 2024. After an 8-0 vote with one abstention, the...
goldrushcam.com
California Attorney General Says Property Owners Should Not Be Forced to Allow Guns on Their Properties
Defends NY rule that would require property owners’ consent for guns in homes, businesses, and private property. January 31, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today, as part of a multistate coalition, joined an amicus brief in support of a New York law that would criminalize possession of a weapon on a person’s private property without the owner’s express consent. The brief, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in Christian v. Nigrelli urges reversal of a district court decision that would halt immediate enforcement of the law. The coalition of 16 attorneys general argue in the brief that New York’s restriction is one in a long line of government regulations designed to make gun possession and use safer for the public, and is a lawful exercise of states’ regulatory and police powers to enact such a law.
California voters will decide on a referendum to repeal a law governing fast-food working conditions in 2024
On Jan. 24, the California secretary of state announced that a veto referendum filed to repeal Assembly Bill 257 (AB 257) had qualified for the November 2024 ballot. AB 257 would enact the Fast Food Accountability and Standards Recovery Act (FAST Recovery Act), which was passed along party lines and signed into law on Sept. 5, 2022. The act would authorize the creation of the fast-food council, within the Department of Industrial Relations, composed of 10 members including fast-food restaurant franchisors, franchisees, employees, advocates for...
mynspr.org
California reparations task force aims at more than dollars, seeks policies to prevent harm
End legalized slavery in California. Adopt a Black studies school curriculum that shows racism’s devastating results. Stop devaluing Black businesses. These are some of the dozens of recommendations California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations put into its 485-page interim report. Members say these policy recommendations are not getting the attention that monetary discussions are, even though these policy ideas might have as big an impact.
About the new ID for undocumented immigrants in California
To protect millions of undocumented immigrants living in the territory and offer them better opportunities, California passed a series of bills. The importance of these bills lies in the context in which they take effect, in the midst of constant attacks on immigrant communities.
The fourth armed attack took place in California on Saturday
The fourth armed attack of this month took place in California on Saturday. At least three people were killed and four were injured. (according to stirileProTV) Everything happened in Beverly Crest, an affluent neighborhood in Los Angeles, announces Sergeant Frank Preciado from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), writes AP, quoted by News. ro.
californiaglobe.com
Bill To End California Mail-In Ballots Mandate Amended In Assembly
A bill t0 end the automatic mailing of ballots to all California voters, make Election Day a state holiday, and introduce other election measures, was positioned to be heard in several Assembly committees this week following new amendment changes made the previous week. Assembly Bill 13, authored by freshman Assemblyman...
Comments / 22