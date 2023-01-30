A Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman is unlikely to make the trip to Super Bowl LVII later this week after he was indicted on rape and kidnapping charges on Wednesday. Josh Sills, 25, has been issued a summons to appear in an Ohio court on Feb. 16, just four days after the big game is set to take place in Arizona on Feb. 12. Sills, a backup guard, is accused of committing the heinous crimes, both first-degree felonies, in Dec. of 2019.

PHILADELPHIA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO