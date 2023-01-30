ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
The Staten Island Advance

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman indicted on rape, kidnapping charges less than two weeks before Super Bowl

A Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman is unlikely to make the trip to Super Bowl LVII later this week after he was indicted on rape and kidnapping charges on Wednesday. Josh Sills, 25, has been issued a summons to appear in an Ohio court on Feb. 16, just four days after the big game is set to take place in Arizona on Feb. 12. Sills, a backup guard, is accused of committing the heinous crimes, both first-degree felonies, in Dec. of 2019.
