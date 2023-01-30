Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Bay Packers Lose CoachOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be TradedOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl 57 odds, location & best bet: February 2023
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Super Bowl is less than two weeks away and will be contested by the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. It is...
Aaron Rodgers feeds Jets trade rumors with Nathaniel Hackett praise, but is he their best QB option?
Aaron Rodgers says he’s still a couple of weeks away from deciding if he even wants to return for another season. But that did nothing to slow the rampant talk this week that the Packers are open to trading him. And Rodgers’ comments Tuesday during his weekly appearance on...
DraftKings Super Bowl promo: Bonus code to “Bet $5, Get $200″ instantly
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The biggest game of the year is coming up, Super Bowl 57 is just around the corner, as the Kansas City Chiefs will...
Super Bowl prop betting odds: Will the first play be a run or pass?
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. It’s the most wonderful time of the year for avid sports bettors, the Super Bowl. And there’s no better place to check out...
Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman indicted on rape, kidnapping charges less than two weeks before Super Bowl
A Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman is unlikely to make the trip to Super Bowl LVII later this week after he was indicted on rape and kidnapping charges on Wednesday. Josh Sills, 25, has been issued a summons to appear in an Ohio court on Feb. 16, just four days after the big game is set to take place in Arizona on Feb. 12. Sills, a backup guard, is accused of committing the heinous crimes, both first-degree felonies, in Dec. of 2019.
NFL Draft 2023: Jets blockbuster QB trade; Giants upgrade offense
Now this is a mock draft. The 33rd Team is out with its latest first-round projections for the 2023 NFL Draft. It includes a massive blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers finally moving on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Even better, it has the four-time NFL MVP going to the...
