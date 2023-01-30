Read full article on original website
Tiffany & Co. Presents Its Upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low
It’s the collaboration that has electrified the sneaker game unlike any other this year — Tiffany & Co. x. . Following an early leak and the ”Legendary Pair” announcement from both brands, Tiffany & Co. has now officially presented its take on the Nike Air Force 1 Low. Adding to this, the brand has also revealed a collection of limited-edition sterling silver products from the duo.
adidas Revitalizes Its Y-3 Marathon TR Sneaker
Adidas and Yohji Yamamoto have just unveiled yet another silhouette to its ever-growing footwear mainline: the Y-3 Marathon TR. The new sneaker quickly follows the recently-presented Superstar iteration in a stealthy-black colorway, and it’s a revitalized version of the shoe that was initially released in 1979 as a trail-running sneaker.
(di)vision's FW23 Collection Was a Y2K-Inspired Disaster
Finishing off the first official day on the Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023 calendar, (di)vision staged a disaster-inspired collection, titled “Dressed for Disaster.”. Inviting guests to a restaurant that seemed to have been left after a party (breadcrumbs, unfinished glasses of wine and cigarette butts were laid across each...
For $2,310 USD, This Louis Vuitton Fortune Cookie Bag Can Be Yours
Following the viral paint can bag last year, continues to release a selection of jovial accessories, sure to turn an eye. The most recent gives fans food for thought over a Fortune Cookie-themed bag that was first seen on the Paris Fashion Week runway for Spring/Summer 2023. The French luxury...
AMBUSH SS23 Pre-Collection Is Inspired by Tokyo's Endless Evolution
AMBUSH is gearing up for the release of its Spring/Summer 2023 with its pre-collection. The capsule sees creative director Yoon Ahn take inspiration from the city she has called home for the past two decades. From the wide range of looks intermingling with the mixture of cultures, the city of...
Latto Selling Cheetah-Print Panties On eBay, Bids Are Up To $95K
Latto decided to clawback at the “panty police,” for calling her out for wearing a pair of Cheetah-print panties on two separate occasions. “Oh no, it’s the panty police,” the 777 rapper sarcastically responded to a Twitter user on Sunday (Jan. 29), asking if she “Can’t afford new panties?”More from VIBE.comCoi Leray Talks "Friendly Competition" After Hearing Latto's Version Of "Blick Blick"Quinta Brunson Set To Host 2023 Billboard Women In Music AwardsFrank Ocean Confirmed As 2023 Coachella Headliner Instead of going back and forth with the tweeter, Latto decided to cash out on the ridiculous issue. On Monday (Jan. 30) the...
Nike ACG’s Mountain Fly GORE-TEX "Khaki" Is Being Reissued
Nike’s ACG umbrella is reissuing its Mountain Fly GORE-TEX hiker silhouette and it is soon to be available once again in an earthy “Khaki” colorway. Since debuting the model in October 2020, the waterproof sneaker has been a regular option for avid hikers due to its durable rubber and grippy outsole. Additionally, the shoe is also highly performance-driven with the enhanced uppers featuring two differentiating grid patterns to prevent water or snow slush from seeping into the wearer’s socks.
LeBron James Is First To Be Spotted in Highly Anticipated Tiffany & Co. x Nike Collab
LeBron James stunted in the new Tiffany & Co. x collaboration at today’s game at the Madison Square Garden. King James did not miss a beat with his fresh fit, revealing an all-new letterman jacket from the collaboration. The all-black varsity jacket features leather sleeves and co-branded Tiffany & Co. x Nike patchwork graphics. In an ode to New York City, which is where Tiffany’s heritage is highlighted, the patchwork features monikers relating to the city on the front and the two signature brands on the back. Most of the graphics were highlighted in the classic Tiffany blue.
Beyoncé Bares It All to Announce 2023 Renaissance World Tour
Beyoncé is back outside for her 2023 Renaissance world tour, and Queen Bey put her curves on full display to make the big announcement. Six months after releasing her seventh studio, Beyoncé is finally announcing her tour to promote the 16-song EP. On Wednesday, Bey posted a photo promoting “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023.”
Kendall Jenner Channels Her Inner Superhero for Jimmy Choo's Spring 2023 Campaign
Jimmy Choo just released its Spring 2023 campaign, starring none other than supermodel Kendall Jenner. Returning as part of the brand’s ‘TIME TO DARE’ series, Jenner appears in the campaign as a superhero in a bid to reflect the transformative power of fashion. Lensed by Carlijn Jacobs in New York, the campaign aims to represent the brand’s confident and daring personality, fused with elements of timeless glamor and effortless energy.
Here Is a First Look at the Air Jordan 13 "Black Flint"
The Jordan Brand is once again expanding its OG “Flight” series with a new Air Jordan 13 colorway. Arriving in “Black Flint,” the new release is a clean, black-and-white staple in the rotation. The shoe comes dressed in a black, university red, flint grey and white...
(Di)vision FW23 "Dressed for Disaster" Comes Home After Dark
Closing out day one of Copenhagen Fashion Week, Simon and Nana Wick’s label, (di)vision, was a jaw-dropping showcase filled with rebellious attitude. Targeted toward genre-defying rule-breakers, the Danish imprint set a clear mark on the Fall/Winter 2023 season and delivered an astonishing performance that left attendees in awe. Set...
Paris Hilton Channels Marilyn Monroe in White Bathrobe, Cartier Jewels & Crystal-Embellished Mary Jane Heels for Vogue Arabia
Paris Hilton channeled her inner Marilyn Monroe for the latest edition of Vogue Arabia. The black and white photo set posted to Vogue Arabia’s Instagram, as well as Hilton’s, saw the star glamorously flipping through the pages of the magazine, lounging on a bed and answering phone calls. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) Clad in a cushy white bathrobe and striking Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and Chaumet jewelry, Hilton also modeled a blond hairdo and her very own fragrance Ruby Rush. Hilton spoke to Vogue about her history with fragrance and the importance it holds...
Gentle Monster Announces Maison Margiela Collaboration
After working with the likes of Moncler, Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-Min, and BLACKPINK Jennie last year, South Korean luxury eyewear brand Gentle Monster has now officially announced a new collaboration with Gentle Monster as its first collaboration for 2023. The teaser features a goggle-style sunglasses silhouette with thick seamless...
SANKUANZ Showcases a Desire for Danger With FW23 Collection
Every season, SANKUANZ offers up a conversation subverting forward-thinking design styles with rather cerebral themes. For SS23, its discussion on the circle of life came to be through analytically form-focused silhouettes that fused modernity and class. Now for the Fall/Winter 2023 season, the brand is expanding its scope on blended dress notes – showcasing that high fashion and streetwear belong in the same sentence.
Stine Goya FW23 Preps an Artful Wardrobe for Aprés Ski
For Fall/Winter 2023, Stine Goya felt galvanized by the snow-covered universe of Hans Christian Andersen’s Snow Queen. With the fairy tale’s empowered characters at its fore, the collection is brave, plastering Goya’s hand-drawn graphics on statement silhouettes and enlisting fabrications of all kinds for unexpected pairings. In...
Nike Air Max Penny 1 Arrives in an All-White "Pure Platinum" Colorway
Has released an all-new crisp colorway for Penny Hardaway‘s first signature sneaker. The Nike Air Max Penny 1 “Pure Platinum” has surfaced, dressed in a white, pure platinum and summit white color scheme. The shoe comes constructed in a mixture of materials, including a mostly leather base for the upper. Mesh material is used to highlight the tongue and side panels. The Swoosh, although prominent, blends in with the rest of the shoe, is detailed in white. The upper features white and platinum colors that sit atop a semi-translucent outsole to round out the design.
This handsome EDC knife unfolds smoothly and rapidly to serve your needs in an instant
There always comes a time when we wish we had something sharp on hand, especially when we’re out and away from our desks and toolboxes. Sometimes we need to cut a string or cord to open a package, or we want to slice a piece of fruit to share with a friend. Sometimes, we might even need a knife to carve out a chunk of wood outdoors. Pocket knives have become part of some EDC collections for that very reason, but while some can do the job, few can help you accomplish your task smoothly and quickly. Even fewer look as sharp as their blades, making them feel like tools you’d be embarrassed to be seen with. Fortunately, something like the Tekto F2 Bravo tactical knife exists, delivering not only a sharp tool that deploys quickly but also a stylish piece of equipment you’d be proud to flaunt.
Closer Look at the Junya Watanabe MAN x Oakley Factory Team Flesh Footwear
After they were unveiled at the Junya Watanabe MAN FW23 runway show during Paris Fashion Week, we now get a closer look at the Junya Watanabe MAN x Oakley Factory Team footwear via Kyle Ng and Elia Fornari from Brain Dead. Oakley Factory Team innovation lab is a joint venture...
Reese Witherspoon’s Non-Basic LBD Featured an Ultra-Practical Design Detail
Sometimes you don’t know what you’re missing out on until you actually experience it and think, “why in the world did I wait so long to try [insert new thing/activity/clothing item]?” For me, dresses with pockets are at the top of the “I tried it, and now I just can’t go back” list. Even though I have sorely been sleeping on them in the last few months, I pinky promise I won’t anymore, all thanks to Reese Witherspoon.
