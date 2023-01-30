Bengals return home feeling sting of AFC runner-up finish

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
The Devastating Impacts of the Cincinnati Police Department’s Gun Range on the Communities NearbyChristopher ShanksCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Soul Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellKansas City, MO
10 Cincinnati Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyCincinnati, OH
Related
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman unlikely to play vs. Eagles
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman's availability to play in Super Bowl LVII is trending in the wrong direction, coach Andy Reid announced Thursday. Hardman initially sustained a pelvis injury during the Chiefs' 20-17 overtime victory versus the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 6. He returned from a lengthy layoff on Sunday before aggravating the injury in Kansas City's 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. ...
Eagles to wear home green jerseys in Super Bowl LVII
The Philadelphia Eagles will be wearing their green jerseys when they take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz. The Eagles were given the choice of jersey color given that they are designated as the home team for the game on Feb. 12. Wearing green on the NFL's grandest stage is nothing new for Philadelphia, which has selected that jersey color in its...
Damar Hamlin Teams With Heart Experts to Promote Life Saving CPR
THURSDAY, Feb. 2, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is issuing a CPR challenge to promote use of the emergency procedure that saved his life on national television. Hamlin, 24, suffered cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, moments after being tackled hard in the chest. A month later, Hamlin is teaming up with the American Heart Association (AHA) for his “3 For...
Report: Broncos finalizing deal to make Sean Payton new head coach
Former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton is about to become the head coach of the Denver Broncos. According to ESPN, the two teams agreed to compensation on Tuesday afternoon that would clear the path for Payton to be hired by the Broncos. Denver would trade a first-round pick in 2023 -- the 29th overall -- and a second-round pick in 2024 for Payton and a third-round pick. Payton, 59,...
New Chargers OC Kellen Moore sees starring role for Justin Herbert
New Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore doesn't need an introduction to quarterback Justin Herbert. Moore has been a spokesperson for a car dealership in Meridian, Idaho, since 2012. Herbert began a small role with the same dealership in 2020 and filmed some commercials last offseason with Moore serving as coach, and Herbert and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch cast as trainees or "rookies." The association packs extra...
Report: Vic Fangio to join Dolphins after Super Bowl
Vic Fangio indeed will join the Miami Dolphins as defensive coordinator after days of interviewing with other teams, ESPN reported Thursday. Fangio officially will accept the Dolphins' post after the Super Bowl, per the report. The report comes the same day that the Dolphins reportedly fired offensive line coach Matt Applebaum after just one season. NFL Network reported Sunday that the Dolphins had made Fangio the highest-paid coordinator in the...
Reports: 49ers QB Brock Purdy tore UCL, out 6 months
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a complete UCL tear in his throwing elbow during Sunday's NFC Championship Game and will require surgery, NFL Network and ESPN reported Monday. Purdy is expected to miss at least six months, but the 49ers hope he can be ready in time for training camp next summer if he undergoes a repair as opposed to a full reconstruction of the ligament, per the reports. ...
Titans switching to turf surface for 2023
The Tennessee Titans are going away from natural grass and will install "cutting-edge field turf" in time for the 2023 NFL season. According to the Titans, they're replacing their grass with monofilament, Matrix Helix Turf with organic infill, becoming the "first NFL stadium with the technology of a synthetic turf system that incorporates organic infill." "There is nothing more important than the health and safety of our players," Titans head...
Bills' Damar Hamlin teams up with AHA on CPR challenge
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is teaming up with the American Heart Association on an initiative promoting CPR. Hamlin had his life saved via CPR during a football game against the host Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2. He has made a swift and miraculous recovery and hopes to inspire others during February, which is American Heart Month. "I want to thank everybody for the love and support over these past...
Syndication: USA TODAY
1. Todd Monken, Georgia offensive coordinator, $2,005,000 Syndication Online Athens
2023 NFL Draft: Projecting all 31 first-round picks
Tom Brady retired and there's a chance another titanic move could come of Green Bay, where Aaron Rodgers weighs dropping the curtain or embracing relocation. The 2023 NFL Draft features multiple quarterback prospects viewed as potential franchise fixtures, but only a handful of teams are in position to add Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's CJ Stroud or Kentucky's Will Levis. Note: The Miami Dolphins forfeit their first-round pick following the...
Report: MRI negative for Eagles LG Landon Dickerson (elbow)
An MRI on Philadelphia Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson's hyperextended right elbow came back negative, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Tuesday. Dickerson, a first-time Pro Bowl selection this season, is expected to play in Super Bowl LVII while wearing a brace on his arm, per the report. The second-year player was injured during the fourth quarter of Sunday's 31-7 win against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game. Dickerson, 24, started all 17 games in the 2022 regular season. He has played in 31 games (30 starts) since being drafted in the second round out of Alabama in 2021. --Field Level Media
Tom Brady: 'I'm retiring for good'
Tom Brady announced Wednesday morning that he retiring "for good" from football. Brady, 45, initially retired last Feb. 1. He changed his mind 40 days later and returned to play the 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Wednesday, Brady took to social media and said the following in a video: "Good morning, guys....
Philly-area schools plan late start after Super Bowl LVII
Some school districts in Pennsylvania and New Jersey are running their own "Philly Special" with the Eagles in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12. Multiple districts informed parents this week of plans for a late start to school on Feb. 13, the day after Philadelphia and the Kansas City Chiefs play in Super Bowl LVII in Arizona. Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET, and with an...
Patriots plot 1-day contract, proper Tom Brady sendoff
Patriots owner Robert Kraft will make one final NFL contract offer to Tom Brady. Kraft said in a CNN interview on Thursday he wants Brady to sign a one-day deal with New England to formally retire as a member of the organization he led to six Super Bowl titles in nine appearances with the franchise. "Not only do I want it, our fans are clamoring for it and to us,...
Reports: Tommy Rees interviewing for Alabama OC post
Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Thursday interviewing for the offensive coordinator post at Alabama, multiple outlets reported. Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban is trying to replace Bill O'Brien, who returned to the New England Patriots to be their OC. Saban turned his attention to Rees after reportedly getting turned down by Ryan Grubb of Washington and Akron head coach Joe Moorhead. ...
NFL luminaries tip cap to Tom Brady
He inspired, confounded and dominated peers for 23 years in the NFL, but Tom Brady insists he's leaving for real this time. Prominent peers and past allies congratulated Brady on his second retirement on Wednesday, including Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. "Tom Brady was the ultimate winner. He entered the NFL with little to no fanfare and leaves as the most successful player in league history," Belichick said in a...
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals
Oct 9, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Eagles guard Landon Dickerson (69) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News-Herald
Lenoir City, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT
News-Herald has been serving the Loudon County area of East Tennessee since 1885 with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the Loudon County area.https://www.news-herald.net
Comments / 0