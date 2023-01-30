ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Softball Gears Up for Garnet & Gold Scrimmage/Fan Day on Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Fans will get their first chance to see the Florida State softball team tomorrow afternoon at the annual Garnet and Gold Scrimmage and Fan Day. Gates will open at 12:30 p.m. with festivities beginning at 1:30 p.m. Admission is free and the clear bag policy is in effect.
Florida State returns home to play North Florida

The Seminoles are 4-1, including a perfect 3-0 at home, this season. Junior Ellie Schoppe has had quite an impressive start to the 2023 spring season. Schoppe goes into this weekend’s matchup with a 4-0 singles record and a 3-0 doubles record with senior Kianah Motosono. Schoppe and Motosono...
Noles Head to Auburn to Begin Championship Season

Tallahassee, Fla. – The No.16/NR Florida State swimming and diving teams will start the postseason on Friday, as select Seminoles will be competing in the Auburn Invite at the James E. Martin Aquatics Center. “We’re excited to see what this group can do,” FSU head coach Neal Studd said....
M. Basketball Falls to N.C. State, 94-66

RALEIGH, N.C. – North Carolina State’s Terquavion Smith scored a game-high 32 points on ten made field goals and six free throws to lead the Wolfpack in a 94-66 victory over Florida State at the PNC Arena. Smith led four Wolfpack teammates in double figures – Smith, D.J. Burns Jr. (15 points), Jarkel Joiner (14 points), and Casey Morsell (10 points) as NC State gain their eighth conference victory of the season. N.C. State holds an 8-4 ACC record.
Nighswonger Named ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year; Noles Put Program Record 13 Players on ACC All-Academic Team

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Jenna Nighswonger was named the ACC Scholar-Athlete of the year, and a program-high 13 Florida State soccer players earned a spot on the All-ACC Academic Team on Wednesday. Leading the group was two-time honorees Lauren Flynn, Nighswonger, Beata Olsson, Maria Alagoa, Clara Robbins and Cristina Roque. Joining them are defenders Heather Gilchrist and Sophia Nguyen, midfielders Ran Iwai and Leilanni Nesbeth, and forwards Emma Bissell, Olivia Garcia, and Kaitlyn Zipay.
