ktalnews.com
Shreveport family claims wrongful arrest
A Shreveport family is claiming the Greenwood Police Department made a wrongful arrest. A Shreveport family is claiming the Greenwood Police Department made a wrongful arrest. Remembering Columbia, the national tragedy that landed …. After the space shuttle Columbia broke apart over East Texas 20 years ago, the Piney Woods...
ktalnews.com
2 men shot in Allendale neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two men were shot in the Allendale neighborhood on Tuesday night, Jan. 31. SPD responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 8:46 p.m., arriving on Patzman St. soon afterward to find two men with gunshot wounds. One man is reported to have serious injuries,...
ktalnews.com
Police searching for missing Shreveport woman
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is searching for a woman missing since last week. Officials say Diamond Davenport was last seen at her home on the 200 block of N. Emerald Loop on Jan. 26. She drives a red 2011 Dodge Avenger. Davenport is approximately 5’11”...
magnoliareporter.com
Thousands without power in aftermath of South Arkansas ice storm
Magnolia and Columbia County mostly escaped the ravages of a ice storm Wednesday night and early Thursday, but thousands of utility customers in the region had no electrical service. The good news: Roadways in the region are passable and likely to remain so as temperatures warm during the day. At...
ktalnews.com
Caddo, Bossier: rising water levels prompt FREE sandbag handouts, park closures
Rising floodwaters in Caddo and Bossier Parish have prompted officials to hand out sandbags and temporarily close several parish parks. >>> https://trib.al/bSNWk1E. Caddo, Bossier: rising water levels prompt FREE sandbag …. Rising floodwaters in Caddo and Bossier Parish have prompted officials to hand out sandbags and temporarily close several parish...
ktalnews.com
South Lakeshore residents prepare for floods
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – There are floodwaters in the backyards of Cross Lake residents. Perry Spivey is a South Lakeshore resident who built his home on the lake higher due to the area being prone to flooding. To further protect his property, Spivey took the City of Shreveport’s recommendation to move his belongings to higher ground.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport police offer residents near Cross Lake help due to flooding
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As water levels continue to rise, the Shreveport police are closing Cross Lake and offering to help nearby residents. Homeowners that live around Cross Lake or store their boats on the lake can call the Shreveport Police Lake Patrol at (318) 673-7245 to arrange to get the boats off the water.
ktalnews.com
Early morning fire destroys south Shreveport home
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Early Wednesday morning firefighters were called to a large house fire that fully destroyed a home in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood. The Shreveport Fire Department received an emergency call to a home on the 7600 block of Gideon St. just before 4:30 a.m. Crews arrived within 6 minutes and found the home fully engulfed in flames.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man sentenced to federal prison after escaping halfway house
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that a Shreveport man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release for escaping from federal custody in 2020. In 2016, 32-year-old Terrell L. Kellum pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court...
ktalnews.com
Bossier police searching for “armed and dangerous” suspect
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is looking for a suspect last seen in the area a few days ago. Officials say the suspect, James E. Moore, is wanted in connection with a theft at 2470 Barksdale Blvd. on Jan. 26. He was last seen with a backpack of money.
ktalnews.com
It took Americans almost 200 years to find Louisiana’s highest point
CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Driving across north Louisiana on U. S. 80 in 1930, tourists using the official state highway map saw a spot marked the “highest point” in the state. If they were tempted to check it out, they wouldn’t have turned south at Arcadia...
ktalnews.com
National Signing Day 2023: North Desoto, Benton, Parkway, Captain Shreve
National Signing Day 2023: North Desoto, Benton, Parkway, Captain Shreve. National Signing Day 2023: North Desoto, Benton, …. National Signing Day 2023: North Desoto, Benton, Parkway, Captain Shreve. Salute the Badge: Deputy sings National Anthem. NBC 6 Salutes the Badge by recognizing the impressive talents of a local sheriff's deputy.
ktalnews.com
SPD searching for missing mother and son
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Police Department announced on Wednesday that they are looking for two missing people. According to a media release, 67-year-old Jean Poche and her 50-year-old son, Johnny Poche, were last seen at their home in the 100 block of Prospect Street in November 2022.
ktalnews.com
BPSO: Magnolia Plumbing employee arrested for felony theft
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An employee of Magnolia Plumbing was placed under arrest by the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday after an investigation determined he may have initiated a scheme that resulted in his employer losing thousands of dollars. Brad Peccio, 44, of Bossier City, allegedly...
1 taken to hospital after Longview shooting
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Longview on Tuesday, the Longview Police Department said. Authorities arrived at the scene around 5:25 p.m. at the Maverick on Eastman Apartments at 1519 Eastman Road after they received reports of gunshots in the area. Police found a person inside […]
ktalnews.com
Trial underway for man accused of killing girlfriend
The trial is underway for an east Texas man accused of killing his girlfriend. Trial underway for man accused of killing girlfriend. The trial is underway for an east Texas man accused of killing his girlfriend. Salute the Badge: Deputy sings National Anthem. NBC 6 Salutes the Badge by recognizing...
KTBS
All 4 Arkansas jail escapees captured; injured jailers recovering
MAGNOLIA, Ark. - The four escapees from an Arkansas jail have been captured, according to Columbia County Sheriff's Office officials. Rico Rose, 32, was the final inmate to be rounded up. He was re-arrested early Tuesday according to dispatch, though details of his capture haven't been released. He was being held for capital murder out of Magnolia, Ark.
magnoliareporter.com
Drug Task Force says 61 people charged in regional drug sweep
The 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force has released a statement detailing a three-month regional narcotics investigation conducted in cooperation with local, state and federal agencies. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office previously announced the arrests of five county residents in connection with the operation. They are charged with a variety...
IDENTIFIED: woman’s body found by Shreveport Bayou
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has confirmed that a woman's body was found along an embankment of Twelve Mile Bayou on Sunday has now been identified.
ktalnews.com
SPD arrest 1, shooting attempt on Sugar Lane victim’s family member
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Tuesday, Shreveport police officers arrested a man they say attempted to murder a family member of a Sugar Lane shooting victim. Marquez Wilson reportedly drove past the residence on the 1700 block of Nash St. and shot at the victim and their family members. The victim is a family member of one of the victims attacked on Jan. 22.
