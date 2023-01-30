ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
DCist

5 Local Black-Owned Businesses To Check Out This Black History Month (Or Anytime)

Black history and culture is ubiquitous in D.C. — many locals have visited the Frederick Douglass National Historic Site in Anacostia or the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture at the National Mall. But the impact Black culture has made on the Washington region goes beyond historical sites and museums; the long history of Black entrepreneurship in D.C. has led to a thriving Black business community, one that spans fashion, food, music, wellness, and other areas.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Fairfax Prosecutors Are Recommending Fewer Detentions For Non-Violent Offenses. Here’s What That Means In Practice

Fairfax County’s top prosecutor says his office is now recommending fewer people sit in jail for minor and nonviolent crimes — and he has the data to prove it. The data, released Monday morning by the office of Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano, is a follow-up from data released in October. At that time, Descano said he felt the data showed his office could do a better job following its bond policy, which favors release for people accused of nonviolent offenses except in cases where there’s specific evidence that release could be dangerous. Descano’s office says the new numbers show that prosecutors have come closer to meeting that goal: as of the final quarter in 2022, they are recommending fewer people accused of nonviolent crimes be held in jail as they await trial.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DCist

D.C. Street Vendors Garner Crucial Council Support For Decriminalization Bill

D.C. street vendors staged a pop-up vending zone in November of 2022. D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson and Ward 1 Councilmember Brianne K. Nadeau have co-introduced the Street Vendor Advancement Amendment Act of 2023. The bill is a combination of two prior bills that would decriminalize street vending, reduce fees, and reform the overall process by establishing vending zones.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

What You Need To Know About The Region’s Streateries

In 2019, the final year of our pre-COVID innocence, the option to eat our restaurant food outdoors existed – but it was typically limited to patios or restaurant roof decks. But nearly three full years later, we’ve learned that another perfectly viable place to eat restaurant food is in the road, where people used to drive or park their cars. Adapting to the circumstances, restaurants looking to stay afloat breathed life into the streatery. Part street, part eatery, the setup let diners salvage something of a dining experience while trying to avoid our new mystery virus.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Metro Employee Killed While Trying To Stop Shooter At Potomac Avenue Metro Station

A Metro employee was shot and killed and three others were left injured in a shooting on Wednesday morning at the Potomac Avenue Metro station in Southeast D.C. The alleged shooter was taken into custody, and on Wednesday night the Metropolitan Police Department identified him as Isaiah Trotman, 31, of Southeast. He has been charged with first-degree murder while armed, kidnapping while armed, and assault with a dangerous weapon. Police say they continue searching for a possible motive.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

D.C. Department Of Parks And Recreation Employee Charged With Second Degree Murder In Death Of Karon Blake

An employee with the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Karon Blake earlier this month. Jason Lewis turned himself in to the Metropolitan Police Department this morning, according to a police spokesperson. He appeared in D.C. Superior Court Tuesday afternoon and a judge ordered him held without bond as he awaits trial, multiple news outlets reported.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

D.C. Council Calls For Big Increase In Number Of Electric Vehicle Chargers By 2027

The D.C. Council is aiming to prepare the District for the not-so-distant electric vehicle future. All 13 council members have signed on to a bill that would require the District Department of Transportation to install at least 7,500 public charging stations by the end of 2027. Currently, the District is home to more than 5,000 electric vehicles, but only about 250 public chargers, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles and DDOT. Car buyers often cite charging as a top concern about electric vehicle ownership. Meanwhile, the regional Transportation Planning Board has said the region needs 90% of vehicles to be electric by 2040 in order to meet climate goals.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

The 11 Best Stargazing Spots Near D.C.

In an urban environment like D.C., it’s hard to catch a glimpse of cosmic curiosities like the green comet expected to be visible in this part of the world this week, the Milky Way, or just your favorite constellation. But there are some spots in the Maryland and Virginia suburbs that experts say offer up some great views, and several places also host special events for all your stargazing needs. Looking to see the stars in D.C. proper? Scroll to the bottom for a few alternative ways to check out the night sky.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

13 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Weekend

A FIRST LOOK: A hip-hop retelling of abolitionist Henry Box Brown’s escape to freedom, a meditation on the life and impact of Maynard Jackson, and an exploration of two pioneer Black biologists will all be featured in A First Look, a three-day public festival showcasing the works-in-progress of the BIPOC playwrights in the Ford’s Theatre Legacy Commission’s new initiative. (Ford’s Theatre; Thursday-Saturday; FREE)
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

‘He Took My Baby:’ Karon Blake’s Mother Speaks Out About The 13-Year-Old’s Killing

Signs commemorating 13-year-old Karon Blake at the site in Brookland where he was shot and killed. Londen Blake paused for a while and took several deep breaths before she began speaking. She stood at a podium before a group of reporters in a conference room at the offices of The Cochran Firm, the legal firm representing her. She dressed in black, wearing a necklace with a photo of her child, 13-year-old Karon Blake.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Advocates Seek Ban On Bloom Fertilizer Over Forever Chemicals Concerns

Three environmental and community groups in Montgomery County are calling for a ban on the use of Bloom fertilizer in the county, after high levels of PFAS, known as forever chemicals, were found in the product. This comes after two public drinking water wells in the town of Poolesville were taken offline due to high PFAS levels, though there is no evidence that Bloom contaminated the wells.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DCist

DCist

Washington, DC
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

 https://dcist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy