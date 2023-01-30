Read full article on original website
Safer Roads Ahead In Prince George’s County With USDOT Money From Infrastructure Bill
More than 100 people a year have died on Prince George’s County roads in each of the past five years. The county has long been the region’s leader in traffic deaths. Meanwhile, 43,000 people died on American roads in 2021, a 16-year-high. The U.S. Department of Transportation calls...
5 Local Black-Owned Businesses To Check Out This Black History Month (Or Anytime)
Black history and culture is ubiquitous in D.C. — many locals have visited the Frederick Douglass National Historic Site in Anacostia or the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture at the National Mall. But the impact Black culture has made on the Washington region goes beyond historical sites and museums; the long history of Black entrepreneurship in D.C. has led to a thriving Black business community, one that spans fashion, food, music, wellness, and other areas.
Fairfax Prosecutors Are Recommending Fewer Detentions For Non-Violent Offenses. Here’s What That Means In Practice
Fairfax County’s top prosecutor says his office is now recommending fewer people sit in jail for minor and nonviolent crimes — and he has the data to prove it. The data, released Monday morning by the office of Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano, is a follow-up from data released in October. At that time, Descano said he felt the data showed his office could do a better job following its bond policy, which favors release for people accused of nonviolent offenses except in cases where there’s specific evidence that release could be dangerous. Descano’s office says the new numbers show that prosecutors have come closer to meeting that goal: as of the final quarter in 2022, they are recommending fewer people accused of nonviolent crimes be held in jail as they await trial.
D.C. Street Vendors Garner Crucial Council Support For Decriminalization Bill
D.C. street vendors staged a pop-up vending zone in November of 2022. D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson and Ward 1 Councilmember Brianne K. Nadeau have co-introduced the Street Vendor Advancement Amendment Act of 2023. The bill is a combination of two prior bills that would decriminalize street vending, reduce fees, and reform the overall process by establishing vending zones.
This Spanish-Language Literacy Center Just Opened Three New Classes In The D.C. Region
This story was produced by El Tiempo Latino. La puedes leer en español aquí. When Mario Gamboa arrived in the United States, he did not know that three months later his mission would be to help hundreds of Latinos come out of the illiteracy tunnel. He, a Peruvian soldier with a background in software engineering, just wanted to work and start a small business.
What You Need To Know About The Region’s Streateries
In 2019, the final year of our pre-COVID innocence, the option to eat our restaurant food outdoors existed – but it was typically limited to patios or restaurant roof decks. But nearly three full years later, we’ve learned that another perfectly viable place to eat restaurant food is in the road, where people used to drive or park their cars. Adapting to the circumstances, restaurants looking to stay afloat breathed life into the streatery. Part street, part eatery, the setup let diners salvage something of a dining experience while trying to avoid our new mystery virus.
NPS To Clear McPherson Square Homeless Encampment Two Months Earlier Than Planned
The encampment at McPherson Square Park along I at 15th Streets NW, on Jan. 25, 2023. The National Park Service plans to clear a homeless encampment on federal land in McPherson Square on Feb. 15, two months ahead of its previously planned clearing. NPS says it moved the clearing date...
Metro Employee Killed While Trying To Stop Shooter At Potomac Avenue Metro Station
A Metro employee was shot and killed and three others were left injured in a shooting on Wednesday morning at the Potomac Avenue Metro station in Southeast D.C. The alleged shooter was taken into custody, and on Wednesday night the Metropolitan Police Department identified him as Isaiah Trotman, 31, of Southeast. He has been charged with first-degree murder while armed, kidnapping while armed, and assault with a dangerous weapon. Police say they continue searching for a possible motive.
D.C. Department Of Parks And Recreation Employee Charged With Second Degree Murder In Death Of Karon Blake
An employee with the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Karon Blake earlier this month. Jason Lewis turned himself in to the Metropolitan Police Department this morning, according to a police spokesperson. He appeared in D.C. Superior Court Tuesday afternoon and a judge ordered him held without bond as he awaits trial, multiple news outlets reported.
Police Charge Driver In Death Of Two Homeless Advocates Hit While Walking At Hains Point
A D.C. man has been charged with negligent homicide for allegedly hitting two pedestrians as they walked at Hains Point in April 2021, killing them. The U.S. Park Police announced that Melvin D. Conley, 61, was arrested Tuesday had his first court appearance on Wednesday. The incident drew attention because...
D.C. Council Calls For Big Increase In Number Of Electric Vehicle Chargers By 2027
The D.C. Council is aiming to prepare the District for the not-so-distant electric vehicle future. All 13 council members have signed on to a bill that would require the District Department of Transportation to install at least 7,500 public charging stations by the end of 2027. Currently, the District is home to more than 5,000 electric vehicles, but only about 250 public chargers, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles and DDOT. Car buyers often cite charging as a top concern about electric vehicle ownership. Meanwhile, the regional Transportation Planning Board has said the region needs 90% of vehicles to be electric by 2040 in order to meet climate goals.
10 Ideas For Joe Biden’s D.C. License Plate, Since ‘Taxation Without Representation’ Is Missing
In yet another attack on D.C. statehood from our besuited federal neighbors, it appears Joe Biden is forgoing the city’s classic “End Taxation Without Representation” license plates. Axios DC reported on ‘Plategate’ Wednesday, saying it reviewed more than a years’ worth of video footage of the presidential...
The 11 Best Stargazing Spots Near D.C.
In an urban environment like D.C., it’s hard to catch a glimpse of cosmic curiosities like the green comet expected to be visible in this part of the world this week, the Milky Way, or just your favorite constellation. But there are some spots in the Maryland and Virginia suburbs that experts say offer up some great views, and several places also host special events for all your stargazing needs. Looking to see the stars in D.C. proper? Scroll to the bottom for a few alternative ways to check out the night sky.
Dozens Gather In Downtown D.C. To Protest Memphis Police Killing Of Tyre Nichols
A crowd of about 50 gathered in front of the White House to protest Nichols’ murder. Dozens gathered downtown at two demonstrations on Friday evening to protest the police killing of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died earlier this month after being beaten by Memphis police officers during a traffic stop.
13 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Weekend
A FIRST LOOK: A hip-hop retelling of abolitionist Henry Box Brown’s escape to freedom, a meditation on the life and impact of Maynard Jackson, and an exploration of two pioneer Black biologists will all be featured in A First Look, a three-day public festival showcasing the works-in-progress of the BIPOC playwrights in the Ford’s Theatre Legacy Commission’s new initiative. (Ford’s Theatre; Thursday-Saturday; FREE)
D.C.’s Troubled Crime Lab Won’t Be Accredited Until At Least 2024
The lab lost accreditation in 2021, and has been struggling to address a range of issues. D.C.’s beleaguered crime lab isn’t set to regain its accreditation until at least 2024, continuing a messy saga of mistakes costing the city money and potentially compromising investigations. The Department of Forensic...
Is D.C. Really Reducing Penalties For Violent Crimes? It’s Complicated.
D.C. has been called lots of things, but “District of Crime?” That’s the moniker Fox News recently used for D.C. in a recent segment on a sweeping overhaul of the city’s criminal code passed by the D.C. Council late last year. At the heart of the...
Halal Taco Favorite La Tingeria Lines Up First D.C. Location
It’s recently been a bit “overwhelming” in a good way for La Tingeria chef/owner David Andres Peña — kind of like staring down a heaping plate of his famed halal queso birria tacos. Why? Well, he’s been finalizing a contract to open the first D.C....
‘He Took My Baby:’ Karon Blake’s Mother Speaks Out About The 13-Year-Old’s Killing
Signs commemorating 13-year-old Karon Blake at the site in Brookland where he was shot and killed. Londen Blake paused for a while and took several deep breaths before she began speaking. She stood at a podium before a group of reporters in a conference room at the offices of The Cochran Firm, the legal firm representing her. She dressed in black, wearing a necklace with a photo of her child, 13-year-old Karon Blake.
Advocates Seek Ban On Bloom Fertilizer Over Forever Chemicals Concerns
Three environmental and community groups in Montgomery County are calling for a ban on the use of Bloom fertilizer in the county, after high levels of PFAS, known as forever chemicals, were found in the product. This comes after two public drinking water wells in the town of Poolesville were taken offline due to high PFAS levels, though there is no evidence that Bloom contaminated the wells.
