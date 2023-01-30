Fairfax County’s top prosecutor says his office is now recommending fewer people sit in jail for minor and nonviolent crimes — and he has the data to prove it. The data, released Monday morning by the office of Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano, is a follow-up from data released in October. At that time, Descano said he felt the data showed his office could do a better job following its bond policy, which favors release for people accused of nonviolent offenses except in cases where there’s specific evidence that release could be dangerous. Descano’s office says the new numbers show that prosecutors have come closer to meeting that goal: as of the final quarter in 2022, they are recommending fewer people accused of nonviolent crimes be held in jail as they await trial.

