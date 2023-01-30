Read full article on original website
Herald Community Newspapers
South Side gymnasts thriving
Thanks to two strong senior performers and some up-and-coming young stars, the South Side gymnastics team will be well represented at the upcoming individual state qualifier and county team championships later this month. Uncertainty surrounded the team this year after star gymnast Payton Waller graduated last spring following an 8-3...
Herald Community Newspapers
Three cheers for Wantagh cheer
Wantagh High School’s cheerleading team has earned a bid to the national cheerleading competition in Florida later this month. It’s another feather in the cap of the greater Wantagh-Seaford area — Seaford High School’s cheer team also will be going to nationals, as will MacArthur High School’s team.
Herald Community Newspapers
Oceanside's Matthew Guglielmo is aspiring to perfection
Matthew Guglielmo made history when he became the first male cheerleader to compete at Oceanside High School, where in his senior year he served as cheerleading team captain and was named to All County. Now, as a class of 2022 alumnus, he has added to his accolades by becoming a collegiate national champion as a member of the University of Delaware cheerleading team at the Universal Cheerleaders Association National Competition.
Herald Community Newspapers
67th installation for East Meadow Chamber
The East Meadow Chamber of Commerce celebrated a new year of business and community at its 67th installation dinner on Jan. 27. The room at the Inn at New Hyde Park was energized with the possibilities of a new year, new board, and new opportunities. James Skinner Jr., was installed...
Herald Community Newspapers
Their ‘FIRST’ robotics kit
Members of the Baldwin High School Robotics team received their kit and parts from FIRST Long Island last week. Baldwin High School students attended this year’s kickoff event for the 2023 FIRST Robotics Competition, sponsored by FIRST Long Island and hosted by LIU Post on Jan. 7., where they gathered with more than 40 participating high schools at LIU Post’s Krasnoff Theater for a presentation.
Herald Community Newspapers
Baldwin school seniors receive AHPERD Award
Jay Rivera and Taylor Darcy, two Baldwin high School seniors, received d the Nassau Zone of the New York State AHPERD Award this month. Rivera and Darcy, were selected as the 2022-23 recipients of the “Outstanding Physical Education Students of the Year” award bestowed by the Nassau Zone of the New York State Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance.
Herald Community Newspapers
Full STEAM ahead for kids at Wantagh's elementary schools
From robotics to engineering and coding, elementary schools in Wantagh are finding innovative new ways to get students engaged in learning through STEAM classes. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics, and the program focuses on project-based learning and taking an in-depth look into a variety of topics.
Herald Community Newspapers
Paul Rosen’s students ‘sang for him’
Paul Rosen’s life was filled with music, sailing, and learning. He was always true to himself, and instilled that sentiment into others. Whether it was with his family or the hundreds of students he taught throughout his years at East Meadow High School, Rosen never ceased to share his love for life.
Herald Community Newspapers
A flood of complaints
Hundreds of millions of dollars were poured into the East Rockaway drainage improvement project, but not even a dam could hold back the project’s stream of problems. Nassau County representatives provided updates at the East Rockaway and Bay Park drainage improvement public information session on Jan. 25. Community members had the opportunity to question the representatives and air their grievances about the project. The project was announced in March 2014, following the destruction of Hurricane Sandy.
longislandadvance.net
Pat-Med schools taken off ‘schools to watch’ list
As of the end of the 2021-22 school year, the New York State Department of Education has awarded 10 out of 11 schools in the Patchogue-Medford School District good standing after they made …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
NY lottery player wins $200,000; two other Powerball players win $50,000
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A lottery player in New York took home a whopping $200,000 with a Power Play win on Saturday, lottery officials said. The Power Play prize-winning ticket was bought at Uptown Service Station Corp. on First Avenue in Manhattan. Two others won $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. A ticket worth $50,000 was […]
Herald Community Newspapers
East Rockaway spotlights community members
For the first time ever, two East Rockaway community members were honored with the Hometown Hero award. Gail Hyland was the first to receive this award on Dec. 13 and Alycia Fahrenkrug was the second to receive it on Jan. 17. Board of Education President Pete McNally said that he hopes to make this a monthly tradition at every board meeting. East Rockaway residents picked the community members that were recognized at the BOE meeting.
Herald Community Newspapers
North Shore shelter needs long-term home
For two and a half months, Orlando Sotlo hasn’t had a permanent place to sleep. Sometimes he sets up a tarp in one of the wooded areas of the city. Other times he’s offered a truck to stay in for a few nights. Either way, he sees puffs...
Herald Community Newspapers
V.S. Central district pitches $8 million capital project funding package
Central High School mental health clinic renovations. Memorial Junior High School science classroom renovations. North High School cafeteria kitchen and serving line renovations. South High School cafeteria kitchen and serving line renovations. South High School garage and storage reconstruction. Board of Education members took a grand tour of the Valley...
‘Just Salad’ Restaurant Opens in Commack
Just Salad has opened in Commack, one of four new restaurants brought to Long Island by the chain founded in New York City. The restaurant, at 6040 Jericho Turnpike, is marking the grand opening with special promotional offerings: $5 Meal Days: Every customer who orders Read More ...
Guards in Place to Protect South Huntington Schools
Security officers whose hiring was just approved last week began working Monday at South Huntington schools. The guards, who work for Upfront SecurityAssociates, are stationed outside each school building in the district, and carry concealed weapons. Four leaders of the agency, including president Philip C. Read More ...
Herald Community Newspapers
James A. Dever School is a bully-free zone
Officer Luis Serrano from the Nassau County Police Department recently visited James A. Dever Elementary School to speak to students in fourth to sixth grade about the dangers of bullying and cyberbullying. James A. Dever Elementary School students learned about making smart choices for themselves and how to help others...
Herald Community Newspapers
What’s ‘up’ with the Balloon Mission?
The Balloon Mission, a nonprofit founded at the end of last year by North Merrick resident Cynthia Seibold, has launched several initiatives across Bellmore-Merrick, with high hopes for the future. Seibold, who has a background in insurance underwriting, told the Herald last December that during the beginning of the coronavirus...
Teen bicyclist hit by car in Syosset dies
Benjamin Daggett suffered severe head trauma and succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.
Long Island Winter Restaurant Week: Juniper, Nomiya, Park Place
You can support Long Island restaurants while getting a great dining deal this week. It's the Winter Long Island Restaurant Week!
