Say Goodbye to Your Favorite Clothing Stores: Major Retailers Closing Doors Across the USMinha D.New York City, NY
Mexican Immigrants Slam Other Foreign Migrants For "Expecting" Luxury Living Paid For By The CityC. HeslopNew York City, NY
Beloved Baseball Icon Announces Cancer DiagnosisOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
22 Year-Old Instagram Model Killed Her Father After a Rage Over LaptopAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Fresh Off a $1m Fine, Trump, His Family, and Organization may be Sanctioned in the NY Lawsuit also.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Hockey rivals Long Beach, Bethpage pay tribute to player fatally hit by car
The players and coach say they leaned on each other for support as they took to the ice without their teammate and friend, Gerrin Hagen.
Herald Community Newspapers
67th installation for East Meadow Chamber
The East Meadow Chamber of Commerce celebrated a new year of business and community at its 67th installation dinner on Jan. 27. The room at the Inn at New Hyde Park was energized with the possibilities of a new year, new board, and new opportunities. James Skinner Jr., was installed...
Herald Community Newspapers
South Side gymnasts thriving
Thanks to two strong senior performers and some up-and-coming young stars, the South Side gymnastics team will be well represented at the upcoming individual state qualifier and county team championships later this month. Uncertainty surrounded the team this year after star gymnast Payton Waller graduated last spring following an 8-3...
Herald Community Newspapers
East Rockaway jumps into playoff picture
This winter has been not so much a tale of two seasons as it's been the story of a single slow burn for the East Rockaway girls' basketball team, whose long-game payout has begun to ramp up as the regular season winds down. A deliberately rough non-league schedule was the...
Herald Community Newspapers
Paul Rosen’s students ‘sang for him’
Paul Rosen’s life was filled with music, sailing, and learning. He was always true to himself, and instilled that sentiment into others. Whether it was with his family or the hundreds of students he taught throughout his years at East Meadow High School, Rosen never ceased to share his love for life.
Bed, Bath & Beyond plans to close all Harmon drug stores on Long Island
The Harmon stores that will close are located in Massapequa, Plainview, Mineola, Carle Place, Melville and Commack.
Herald Community Newspapers
North Shore shelter needs long-term home
For two and a half months, Orlando Sotlo hasn’t had a permanent place to sleep. Sometimes he sets up a tarp in one of the wooded areas of the city. Other times he’s offered a truck to stay in for a few nights. Either way, he sees puffs...
Long Island Winter Restaurant Week: Juniper, Nomiya, Park Place
You can support Long Island restaurants while getting a great dining deal this week. It's the Winter Long Island Restaurant Week!
longislandadvance.net
Drift 82 owners continue pitch to keep summer tent
Since the COVID-19 shutdown in 2020, many local businesses have been permitted to utilize outdoor space under temporary structures to offset the loss of indoor business and allow diners a safe space to patron their businesses. However, due to what the Village of Patchogue building inspector deemed as the unsafe nature of temporary structures, or tents, the village has decided to reconsider their permitting for such structures on a more permanent basis.
Herald Community Newspapers
Oceanside's Matthew Guglielmo is aspiring to perfection
Matthew Guglielmo made history when he became the first male cheerleader to compete at Oceanside High School, where in his senior year he served as cheerleading team captain and was named to All County. Now, as a class of 2022 alumnus, he has added to his accolades by becoming a collegiate national champion as a member of the University of Delaware cheerleading team at the Universal Cheerleaders Association National Competition.
greaterlongisland.com
The K9 Shop will soon open a franchise location in E. Northport
The K9 Shop, a local phenomenon in the raw dog food movement, is further expanding its footprint on Long Island. Work is already underway for an East Northport location at 370 Larkfield Road. This will be The K9 Shop’s fourth location, second franchise operation, and the very first one on...
Herald Community Newspapers
Baldwin school seniors receive AHPERD Award
Jay Rivera and Taylor Darcy, two Baldwin high School seniors, received d the Nassau Zone of the New York State AHPERD Award this month. Rivera and Darcy, were selected as the 2022-23 recipients of the “Outstanding Physical Education Students of the Year” award bestowed by the Nassau Zone of the New York State Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance.
brickunderground.com
What to know about buying in Laurelton, Queens, where you'll find Tudor-style houses, larger lots, and lower taxes
The southeastern Queens community of Laurelton, which gave us the infamous financial swindler Bernie Madoff, is a quiet neighborhood of mostly Tudor-style houses that was modeled after an English village. Named for the laurels that grew there a century ago, Laurelton shows off its leafy heritage with a series of...
Herald Community Newspapers
CJ Cascio wants to ‘Celebrate You’
The thing I took most from being in the Boy Scouts is leadership. How to make the right choices, not only for yourself, but also for other people.”. CJ Cascio, 17, started collecting birthday party favors in December. Now his living room is filled with packages full of all things birthday.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A massive humpback whale just washed ashore less than an hour outside of Manhattan
Early Monday morning, a dead, 35-foot-long male humpback whale washed up on the shore of Lido Bach on Long Island, in Nassau County. The massive mammal is, according to Hempstead Town supervisor Don Clavin, the first of its kind to make an appearance in the area in the past four years.
Nassau DA: Former waiter convicted in fatal stabbing of busboy over tip money at Hicksville restaurant
The 25-year-old faces up to 25 years in prison.
Elmont, February 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Garden City Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Elmont Memorial Senior High School on February 01, 2023, 15:45:00.
Herald Community Newspapers
Carini, D’Esposito voice concerns to parole board
Both Christopher Carini and Anthony D’Esposito have submitted letters to the parole board urging them not to grant convicted killer Eddie Matos parole. Carini’s can be viewed at tinyurl.com/cariniletter, while D’Esposito’s can be viewed at tinyurl.com/despositoletter. New York City police officer Anthony Dwyer, of Elmont, had...
Dead whale found on Lido Beach on Long Island
LIDO BEACH, N.Y. (PIX11) — A dead whale was found on a Long Island beach Monday morning. The humpback whale washed ashore on Lido Beach, a South Shore park run by the Town of Hempstead, around 6 a.m., officials said. AIR11 was over the beach Monday morning. NOAA Fisheries measured the massive mammal at 41 […]
Herald Community Newspapers
A wing-eating challenge for a special cause
For one East Meadow mom, watching her stepdaughter lose her own mother was tough. So when Jessica Schiavone found out about a wing-eating contest in benefit of Camp Good Mourning — a camp that provides free grief camp programs for kids coping with the death of a parent or sibling — she knew she wanted to take part in it, in memory of her stepdaughter’s mother.
