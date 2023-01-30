Since the COVID-19 shutdown in 2020, many local businesses have been permitted to utilize outdoor space under temporary structures to offset the loss of indoor business and allow diners a safe space to patron their businesses. However, due to what the Village of Patchogue building inspector deemed as the unsafe nature of temporary structures, or tents, the village has decided to reconsider their permitting for such structures on a more permanent basis.

PATCHOGUE, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO