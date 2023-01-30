ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, NY

Herald Community Newspapers

67th installation for East Meadow Chamber

The East Meadow Chamber of Commerce celebrated a new year of business and community at its 67th installation dinner on Jan. 27. The room at the Inn at New Hyde Park was energized with the possibilities of a new year, new board, and new opportunities. James Skinner Jr., was installed...
EAST MEADOW, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

South Side gymnasts thriving

Thanks to two strong senior performers and some up-and-coming young stars, the South Side gymnastics team will be well represented at the upcoming individual state qualifier and county team championships later this month. Uncertainty surrounded the team this year after star gymnast Payton Waller graduated last spring following an 8-3...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

East Rockaway jumps into playoff picture

This winter has been not so much a tale of two seasons as it's been the story of a single slow burn for the East Rockaway girls' basketball team, whose long-game payout has begun to ramp up as the regular season winds down. A deliberately rough non-league schedule was the...
EAST ROCKAWAY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Paul Rosen’s students ‘sang for him’

Paul Rosen’s life was filled with music, sailing, and learning. He was always true to himself, and instilled that sentiment into others. Whether it was with his family or the hundreds of students he taught throughout his years at East Meadow High School, Rosen never ceased to share his love for life.
EAST MEADOW, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

North Shore shelter needs long-term home

For two and a half months, Orlando Sotlo hasn’t had a permanent place to sleep. Sometimes he sets up a tarp in one of the wooded areas of the city. Other times he’s offered a truck to stay in for a few nights. Either way, he sees puffs...
GLEN COVE, NY
longislandadvance.net

Drift 82 owners continue pitch to keep summer tent

Since the COVID-19 shutdown in 2020, many local businesses have been permitted to utilize outdoor space under temporary structures to offset the loss of indoor business and allow diners a safe space to patron their businesses. However, due to what the Village of Patchogue building inspector deemed as the unsafe nature of temporary structures, or tents, the village has decided to reconsider their permitting for such structures on a more permanent basis.
PATCHOGUE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Oceanside's Matthew Guglielmo is aspiring to perfection

Matthew Guglielmo made history when he became the first male cheerleader to compete at Oceanside High School, where in his senior year he served as cheerleading team captain and was named to All County. Now, as a class of 2022 alumnus, he has added to his accolades by becoming a collegiate national champion as a member of the University of Delaware cheerleading team at the Universal Cheerleaders Association National Competition.
OCEANSIDE, NY
greaterlongisland.com

The K9 Shop will soon open a franchise location in E. Northport

The K9 Shop, a local phenomenon in the raw dog food movement, is further expanding its footprint on Long Island. Work is already underway for an East Northport location at 370 Larkfield Road. This will be The K9 Shop’s fourth location, second franchise operation, and the very first one on...
EAST NORTHPORT, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Baldwin school seniors receive AHPERD Award

Jay Rivera and Taylor Darcy, two Baldwin high School seniors, received d the Nassau Zone of the New York State AHPERD Award this month. Rivera and Darcy, were selected as the 2022-23 recipients of the “Outstanding Physical Education Students of the Year” award bestowed by the Nassau Zone of the New York State Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance.
BALDWIN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

CJ Cascio wants to ‘Celebrate You’

The thing I took most from being in the Boy Scouts is leadership. How to make the right choices, not only for yourself, but also for other people.”. CJ Cascio, 17, started collecting birthday party favors in December. Now his living room is filled with packages full of all things birthday.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Highschool Basketball Pro

Elmont, February 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice

GARDEN CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Carini, D’Esposito voice concerns to parole board

Both Christopher Carini and Anthony D’Esposito have submitted letters to the parole board urging them not to grant convicted killer Eddie Matos parole. Carini’s can be viewed at tinyurl.com/cariniletter, while D’Esposito’s can be viewed at tinyurl.com/despositoletter. New York City police officer Anthony Dwyer, of Elmont, had...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Dead whale found on Lido Beach on Long Island

LIDO BEACH, N.Y. (PIX11) — A dead whale was found on a Long Island beach Monday morning. The humpback whale washed ashore on Lido Beach, a South Shore park run by the Town of Hempstead, around 6 a.m., officials said. AIR11 was over the beach Monday morning. NOAA Fisheries measured the massive mammal at 41 […]
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

A wing-eating challenge for a special cause

For one East Meadow mom, watching her stepdaughter lose her own mother was tough. So when Jessica Schiavone found out about a wing-eating contest in benefit of Camp Good Mourning — a camp that provides free grief camp programs for kids coping with the death of a parent or sibling — she knew she wanted to take part in it, in memory of her stepdaughter’s mother.
EAST MEADOW, NY

