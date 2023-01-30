ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago shooting: 15-year-old boy shot during argument in Auburn Gresham, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24awJT_0kWUbP3b00 A teen boy was injured in a Monday afternoon shooting on Chicago's South Side, police said.

The shooting happened in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood's 7900 block of South Ashland Avenue at about 1:13 p.m., police said. A 15-year-old boy was arguing with someone when he was shot in his left leg and left hand.

SEE ALSO | Chicago shooting: Man, 80, seriously wounds man who forced way into Northwest Side home

The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in stable condition, police said. No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Comments / 10

Gertrude Sanders
2d ago

I hate to see anyone injured due to violence. why didn't he have his butt in school? I know he is an honor student with his eyes on being the president and he is active in Church. Aren't they all????

Reply(3)
5
Rocio Gable
2d ago

Sad this happen. I have 2 boys. One is 17 years old. The other one is 21 years old. This is sad. I hope he is going too be ok, this 15 year old, that got shot. True I wonder why he wasn't in School. Prayers for he's Family. Both are my kids are in School. It's the only way, too succeed in life.

Reply
3
 

