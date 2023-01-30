Read full article on original website
Third round of ice brings more slick, dangerous road conditions to Oklahoma
A third wave of winter weather brought more freezing rain and ice to Oklahoma on Thursday, causing slick road conditions throughout the state. Open the video player above for coverage from the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team. Below is a running blog following the winter weather conditions in Oklahoma.
Another round of wintry mix possible for Oklahomans
Another round of a wintry mix could impact Oklahomans' driving conditions Wednesday night.
Oklahoma school districts closed, move to remote learning Thursday due to winter weather
Several school districts will be closed or have transitioned to virtual learning Thursday because of the latest round of winter weather that's hit Oklahoma. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said Thursday will be a snow day, and students do not need to log in or complete any work from home. All OKCPS school buildings and administrative offices will be closed, and only district-level staff will work remotely.
Major intersection improvement project begins Feb. 6 in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A major intersection improvement project begins Monday, Feb. 6, on Memorial Dr. at the US-169 and SH-364/Creek Turnpike interchange in south Tulsa, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced. The project will construct eastern Oklahoma’s first Diverging Diamond Interchange. Work is expected to be completed in spring...
Winter weather continues Wednesday afternoon, will create difficult travel conditions
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several Green Country counties will remain under a Winter Weather Advisory until noon Thursday. Monday and Tuesday brought sleet into the area, creating slick travel conditions and coating side streets with a layer of ice. City of Tulsa crews and ODOT have been working around...
Why Oklahomans will be seeing an increase in cost for natural gas
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Winter weather is hitting Oklahomans hard, impacting the day-to-day, but also your wallet. Natural gas prices are up, not just in the U.S., but across the world. And although Oklahoma is the 5th largest producer of natural gas in the U.S., we sell it on the world market.
'This is not sustainable': Oklahomans share frustrations with utility bills
TULSA, OKLA. (KTUL) — Some Oklahomans say they are frustrated with the cost of their recent utility bills following a brutal wave of winter weather. NewsChannel 8 spoke with Tulsan Carly Griffith Hotvedt, who shared her frustrations after first sharing them with her Twitter following. In a post on...
Tahlequah residents brave the sleet, snow and slick roads on 2nd day of ice storm
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The sleet, snow and freezing temperatures were not enough hot keep everyone at home in and around Tahlequah on the second day of the ice storm that rolled through Green Country. Sleet quickly turned to snow and slick roads. Traffic was lighter downtown where most of...
Vehicles involved in several crashes throughout Oklahoma after third round of ice hit
Several vehicles have been involved in crashes throughout Thursday morning throughout Oklahoma, including two crashes that were deadly. Authorities say a semitrailer driver died, and a passenger was injured after several vehicles were involved in a crash around 1:20 a.m. on Interstate 40 in Custer County. A second deadly crash was reported on State Highway 33 in Payne County.
City of Broken Arrow adjusts trash, recycling pickups due to winter weather
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Due to the current weather conditions and potential precipitation, the City of Broken Arrow’s Solid Waste and Recycling Department is suspending services Tuesday and combining trash and recycling routes for the remainder of the week. “This is a necessary change in the normal procedure...
State agencies reduce non-essential services due to winter storm
As sleet and freezing precipitation moves into central Oklahoma, several state agencies are reducing non-essential personnel.
Wednesday Evening Freezing Rain Update
We’ll see a wave of freezing rain and ice possible this evening and tonight. The freezing rain will develop and move across I-40 and the OKC Metro by 9pm Wednesday evening. The heaviest freezing rain and ice accumulation will move across Central Oklahoma and the OKC Metro between midnight tonight and 3am Thursday morning.
Expired tags on Oklahoma roadways may lead to problems for drivers
An Oklahoma man is raising questions about the amount of out-of-date car tags on the road.
USDOT open to removing northern leg of IDL, will not force demolition
TULSA, Okla. — The Biden Administration is open to removing the northern leg of downtown Tulsa’s Inner Dispersal Loop, but it will not unilaterally mandate the city to tear it down. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg told FOX23 discussions are happening and proposals are being accepted at...
Oklahoma schools close, move to virtual learning Monday due to winter weather conditions
Oklahoma school districts are closing, moving to virtual learning or have announced delays Monday because of winter weather conditions. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said below-freezing temperatures could cause bus routes to experience significant delays. They are asking people who can to drop students off at school instead of having them ride the bus to prevent them from being outside for an extended period of time.
Truck slides off side of Tulsa parking garage
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are warning drivers to be careful on the roads, even though the ice is thawing. Police posted a photo to its Facebook page of a truck the slid on ice and went over the side of a parking garage. “This truck was not trying...
Mental health center expands campus in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma mental health center is expanding in Tulsa with the purchase of a new facility. GRAND Mental Health announced it recently bought the Skyline East I office tower, located at East Skelly Drive and South Lakewood Avenue in midtown Tulsa. GRAND said the eight-story building...
Another round of wintry mix expected in Green Country
---- TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - Several Green Country counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. The temperatures are not expected to get above freezing until Wednesday afternoon. Monday brought freezing rain and thunder sleet to the Tulsa area, coating roads with a layer of ice...
Oklahoma schools closing, transition to remote learning Tuesday amid winter weather
Some Oklahoma school districts have announced their plans for Tuesday after Monday's winter weather brought ice and sleet to the Sooner State. All Oklahoma City Public School in-person classes have been canceled for Tuesday due to the weather conditions. OKCPS students will work asynchronously by logging in to Canvas or by completing work sent home from school.
Tulsa SPCA investigates animal cruelty calls during winter weather
TULSA, Okla. — A local animal shelter is investigating an increase of animal cruelty calls during the recent winter weather across Green Country. The Tulsa SPCA has an animal cruelty investigator that handles calls regarding animal cruelty. This week he received 65 calls from people reporting concerns about animal cruelty.
