WDTV
Reconstruction of W.Va. Turnpike travel plazas set to start
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers on the West Virginia Turnpike may need to make additional stops for food or the restroom starting this month. Gov. Jim Justice announced in November that two turnpike plazas will shut down and are set to be demolished and reconstructed for new modern, facilities to make visitors feel more welcome to the area.
West Virginia Fire Marshal shares safety tips after deadly week
After a week where four people died in three separate house fires in West Virginia, the State Fire Marshal shared tips about how to stay safe during the winter, when the risk of house fires is highest.
WDTV
5 News Investigates: A silent crisis
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s EMS agencies are facing serious challenges, from a lack of funding to dwindling volunteerism. There are a lot of issues, and easy answers don’t appear to be on the horizon. First responders didn’t sign up for an easy job. They want to...
WDTV
Barn collapses in early morning fire
TUNNELTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Fire crews were on the scene of a barn fire early this morning for more than four hours. Crews were dispatched to the structure fire on Number 4 Rd. in Tunnelton around 3:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Preston County 911 Center. When crews arrived on...
WV Schools Closings & Delays – Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023
UPDATED [7:10am] WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Some counties throughout West Virginia have begun to announce plans for changes in school operation schedules for Thursday, February 2, 2023, in the face of ongoing inclement weather conditions. At the time of writing of Thursday morning, the following counties have indicated closings...
WDTV
Mon Power encourages customers to ask for help as National Energy Assistance Day approaches
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - February 1 was National Energy Assistance Day, and Mon Power encouraged customers to reach out if they were struggling to pay their utility bill. Fairmont customer service representative with Mon Power, Thomas Shupp, shared his story with customers. As he’s not always been able to afford bills himself.
connect-bridgeport.com
State Fire Marshal's Office Lists Age of Woman Killed in Shinnston Fire; Blaze Appears to be Accidental
One person has died in Harrison County and another in Fayette County from fires at their homes last week. The Harrison County, which occurred last night, Jan. 26th, in a home on 3rd Street, Shinnston, Harrison County, resulted in the death of a 74-year-old female. The fire has been ruled by WVSFMO investigators as undetermined in cause but most likely accidental. It is unknown if there were any working smoke alarms in the residence.
WDTV
Big temperature drop on Friday before warming up for the weekend
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - February is starting off on a cold note, but tomorrow’s temperatures return to a more average level. That does not start a warming trend, however... watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details!. Have any weather videos or photos you’d like to share with us?...
wchstv.com
Wet, wintry weather leads to multiple wrecks; tree falls on SUV, injuring driver
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hazardous driving conditions surfaced early Tuesday morning in the region. A wintry mix brought on multiple crashes in several counties as drivers dealt with freezing rain, sleet, slush, ice and snow. Although there wasn't much snow, roads were slick. Part of the day didn't bring...
wchstv.com
Three COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; hospitalizations increase
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three more COVID-19-related deaths were added in West Virginia as hospitalizations from the virus ticked up Wednesday. The deaths – a 44-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 3-month-old girl from Kanawha County and an 84-year-old man from Greenbrier County – raised the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,852, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
WDTV
WVU Police warn students to be careful who they interact with online
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Last month WVU Police received six reports of alleged fraud and harassment schemes targeting students. However, Lt. Jeff Wright with the detective unit said these threats had been going on for longer. He explained it started when a student added someone they may not know on...
WDTV
Local bank shows support for firefighter battling cancer
NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One local bank showed its support Tuesday morning for a Clarksburg firefighter who is fighting pancreatic cancer. BC Bank in Nutter Fort made a $500 donation to San Julian’s Army, an organization that backs Clarksburg Clarksburg Fire Department Captain Patrick San Julian. He was diagnosed with stage four of the disease in October 2022.
These places in West Virginia were stocked with trout last week
Last week, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources stocked seven lakes, reservoirs and streams with trout.
WDTV
Crews respond to early morning house fire
ALBRIGHT, W.Va (WDTV) - Numerous fire crews responded to a fully-involved structure fire in Preston County Tuesday morning. Crews were dispatched to the fire on Sugar Valley Rd. in Albright just before 6 a.m., according to the Preston County 911 Center. Officials said there were no reported injuries as a...
WDTV
3-month-old baby among the latest to die from COVID-19 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A three-month-old baby is among the latest of those who have died from COVID-19 in West Virginia. According to the West Virginia DHHR on Wednesday, a 44-year-old man from Kanawha County and an 84-year-old man from Greenbrier County also died from COVID-19 in addition to the baby from Kanawha County.
Grandparents raising grandkids: High numbers reported in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – We are a month into the new year and still the opioid crisis continues to rage on. It has fallout far beyond the people who are addicted, meaning families can take on additional struggles where kids are involved. 7% may not seem like a large number, but that’s the percentage of […]
WDTV
Pothole repair to close I-79 southbound lanes in Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency pothole repairs on I-79 southbound in Marion County will close both lanes for several hours on Thursday. Both southbound lanes will be closed from milepost 135 to 134.5 for emergency pothole repair, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways. Officials said emergency pothole repair...
WDTV
Cool, clear conditions as we reach the weekend!
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be slightly warmer than the past few days, and skies will be partly cloudy as well. Then colder temperatures will settle in tomorrow. As for what the weekend will be like, find out in the video above!. After seeing snow showers these past couple...
West Virginia’s only Bed Bath & Beyond is closing
Bed Bath & Beyond announced Monday that it is planning to close an additional 87 stores, and according to a newly released list, West Virginia's only location will be among them.
WDTV
French Creek Freddie predicts early spring
FRENCH CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - French Creek Freddie has predicted an early spring for the Mountain State while Punxsutawney Phil has predicted more winter in Pennsylvania. According to tradition, an early spring can be expected if the groundhog doesn’t see his shadow, which is a result of an overcast sky on Groundhog Day. West Virginia’s famous weather-prognosticating groundhog did not see his shadow, but Pennsylvania’s beloved groundhog did.
