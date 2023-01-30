ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shinnston, WV

WDTV

Reconstruction of W.Va. Turnpike travel plazas set to start

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers on the West Virginia Turnpike may need to make additional stops for food or the restroom starting this month. Gov. Jim Justice announced in November that two turnpike plazas will shut down and are set to be demolished and reconstructed for new modern, facilities to make visitors feel more welcome to the area.
BECKLEY, WV
WDTV

5 News Investigates: A silent crisis

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s EMS agencies are facing serious challenges, from a lack of funding to dwindling volunteerism. There are a lot of issues, and easy answers don’t appear to be on the horizon. First responders didn’t sign up for an easy job. They want to...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Barn collapses in early morning fire

TUNNELTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Fire crews were on the scene of a barn fire early this morning for more than four hours. Crews were dispatched to the structure fire on Number 4 Rd. in Tunnelton around 3:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Preston County 911 Center. When crews arrived on...
TUNNELTON, WV
Lootpress

WV Schools Closings & Delays – Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

UPDATED [7:10am] WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Some counties throughout West Virginia have begun to announce plans for changes in school operation schedules for Thursday, February 2, 2023, in the face of ongoing inclement weather conditions. At the time of writing of Thursday morning, the following counties have indicated closings...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
connect-bridgeport.com

State Fire Marshal's Office Lists Age of Woman Killed in Shinnston Fire; Blaze Appears to be Accidental

One person has died in Harrison County and another in Fayette County from fires at their homes last week. The Harrison County, which occurred last night, Jan. 26th, in a home on 3rd Street, Shinnston, Harrison County, resulted in the death of a 74-year-old female. The fire has been ruled by WVSFMO investigators as undetermined in cause but most likely accidental. It is unknown if there were any working smoke alarms in the residence.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Big temperature drop on Friday before warming up for the weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - February is starting off on a cold note, but tomorrow’s temperatures return to a more average level. That does not start a warming trend, however... watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details!. Have any weather videos or photos you’d like to share with us?...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
wchstv.com

Three COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; hospitalizations increase

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three more COVID-19-related deaths were added in West Virginia as hospitalizations from the virus ticked up Wednesday. The deaths – a 44-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 3-month-old girl from Kanawha County and an 84-year-old man from Greenbrier County – raised the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,852, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

WVU Police warn students to be careful who they interact with online

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Last month WVU Police received six reports of alleged fraud and harassment schemes targeting students. However, Lt. Jeff Wright with the detective unit said these threats had been going on for longer. He explained it started when a student added someone they may not know on...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Local bank shows support for firefighter battling cancer

NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One local bank showed its support Tuesday morning for a Clarksburg firefighter who is fighting pancreatic cancer. BC Bank in Nutter Fort made a $500 donation to San Julian’s Army, an organization that backs Clarksburg Clarksburg Fire Department Captain Patrick San Julian. He was diagnosed with stage four of the disease in October 2022.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Crews respond to early morning house fire

ALBRIGHT, W.Va (WDTV) - Numerous fire crews responded to a fully-involved structure fire in Preston County Tuesday morning. Crews were dispatched to the fire on Sugar Valley Rd. in Albright just before 6 a.m., according to the Preston County 911 Center. Officials said there were no reported injuries as a...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Pothole repair to close I-79 southbound lanes in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency pothole repairs on I-79 southbound in Marion County will close both lanes for several hours on Thursday. Both southbound lanes will be closed from milepost 135 to 134.5 for emergency pothole repair, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways. Officials said emergency pothole repair...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Cool, clear conditions as we reach the weekend!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be slightly warmer than the past few days, and skies will be partly cloudy as well. Then colder temperatures will settle in tomorrow. As for what the weekend will be like, find out in the video above!. After seeing snow showers these past couple...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

French Creek Freddie predicts early spring

FRENCH CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - French Creek Freddie has predicted an early spring for the Mountain State while Punxsutawney Phil has predicted more winter in Pennsylvania. According to tradition, an early spring can be expected if the groundhog doesn’t see his shadow, which is a result of an overcast sky on Groundhog Day. West Virginia’s famous weather-prognosticating groundhog did not see his shadow, but Pennsylvania’s beloved groundhog did.
FRENCH CREEK, WV

