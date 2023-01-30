Read full article on original website
Celebrities play for charity on day one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION-TV)- Celebrities were playing to donate Hundreds of thousands of dollars to local Central Coast charities. Day one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am had stars from actors Ray Romano and Alfonso Ribeiro, Bay Area sports legends like Buster Posey and Alex Smith were also in attendance. We caught up with a The post Celebrities play for charity on day one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Preparing the courses for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
DEL MONTE FOREST, Calif. — The 2023 Pebble Beach Pro-am officially gets underway this Thursday, butpreparing the golf courses for the event took a little more effort than usual because of a system of January storms that swept over the Central Coast. The courses used during the tournament include...
KSBW.com
Local businesses gear up as crowds flock to Central Coast for AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. — With the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am teeing off on Thursday, local businesses were gearing up on Tuesday, getting ready for the expected large crowds. "We're excited to see people coming back onto the coast. Lots of vendors coming in. We got golfers coming in. Lots...
KSBW.com
Celebrities tee off for Central Coast nonprofits at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
DEL MONTE FOREST, Calif. — The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am teed off Wednesday as three celebrity-studded events for charity took over The Hay short course. “I never take this for granted, I really do love this part of the country. I love Monterey, I love Carmel-by-the-Sea, I love Pebble. I love all of it," said actor Josh Duhamel. "The golf here is second to none and the fans, the volunteers I just love the whole vibe. And especially in weather like this."
KSBW.com
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am preparations underway, first round on Thursday
DEL MONTE FOREST, Calif. — Final touches are being put in place at Pebble Beach as golfers prepare to hit the green for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Practicing their swings to raise money for charity. There will be 37 celebrities and 37 professionals participating. There is a star-studded...
KCRA.com
No Powerball jackpot winner tonight, but $4 million ticket sold in Southern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — While no one hit the Powerball jackpot Monday evening, one person in Southern California who came close enough bagged themselves a nearly $4 million winning ticket. At the Arco AMP PM on 16120 Slover Ave. in Fontana, a customer won a ticket that matched every number...
San Francisco Examiner
Posey, Young highlight Bay Area celebs in Pebble Beach field
Another year’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am begins this week as the world’s top golfers along with a mish-mash of celebrities converge on the picture-esque Northern California coastline. A field of 337 PGA Tour golfers will square-off during the professional leg of the annual tournament, though as always the...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Bakersfield Now
PG&E offers customers $4,000 rebate for pre-owned EV purchases
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) —As California continues its journey to go green, companies are also doing their part. Pacific Gas and Electric just announced that qualifying residential customers can receive up to $4,000 when they purchase or lease a pre-owned electric vehicle. In September of 2020, Gov. Gavin newsroom announced...
nrn.com
Local Kitchens continues expansion with five new locations coming to Northern California
Local Kitchens, the micro food hall that brings popular restaurants together under one roof, has announced plans to continue their rapid expansion with five new locations in Northern California. The new locations will open throughout winter and spring this year and will include cities; Novato (880 De Long Ave), San Bruno (851 Cherry Ave, Ste 2), Granite Bay (8680 Sierra College Blvd Suite 195), Citrus Heights (7885 C Madison Ave) and Natomas (2610 Arena Blvd).
California Resident Wins Big In Multi-Million Dollar Powerball Drawing
Here's how much they won.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in California
If you live in California and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KPBS
Local businesses abuzz about e-bike incentives proposed by California
Electric bikes — or e-bikes as they’re known — are more popular than ever. Kids use them to get to and from school, surfers ride them to their favorite spot, and many people view them as an alternative to cars. The electric battery assists your pedaling, especially on hills. They can reach speeds of almost 30 miles per hour and the batteries can be charged thousands of times before they need to be replaced.
sjvsun.com
Gallo hits distribution employees with layoff letters
Enjoying your glass of Barefoot wine or sipping on a cold can of High Noon?. Soon the distribution of these products will be moved to Texas with Gallo Winery joining the trend of issuing nearly 300 layoffs for their California distribution. Making headlines: On January 30th, E&J Gallo Winery filed...
Silicon Valley
A 385% gas-bill jump stuns Californians in cold, wet winter
Andra Bard knew her gas bill was going to rise significantly. But nothing prepared her for a 385% increase. This week, the 52-year-old who lives in Santa Monica opened her statement to find she owes $330 for the month of January. Bard looked back at old bills and crunched the numbers. She paid an average of $68 a month the past year.
sjvsun.com
Calif.’s storms are gone. Here’s how much water we flushed to the Pacific.
California’s mandated first flush of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta in January resulted in the vast majority of incoming Delta water being sent out into the San Francisco Bay. Data from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation for the month of January revealed that more than 90 percent of all water...
KSBW.com
Snow falls across parts of Las Vegas Valley on Monday
HENDERSON, Nev. — Snow fell across parts of the Las Vegas Valley and the surrounding area on Monday, turning the desert landscape into a winter wonderland. While the famous Las Vegas strip didn't see any snow, the nearby city of Henderson (elevation 2,500 feet) and Red Rock Canyon (elevation 3,500 feet) received dustings, the National Weather Service said.
Paradise Post
Sierra Nevada snowpack hits biggest level in nearly 30 years
The statewide Sierra Nevada snowpack — the source of nearly one-third of California’s water supply — is at its highest level since 1995, boosting hopes that an end to the drought is near, but also raising concerns that a few warm spring storms could melt it too early, potentially triggering major flooding.
7x7.com
6 Super-Cozy Inns in Northern California
Overworked, under-appreciated, and in need of some quiet time? Trade the lurking children and busy staff of a resort for a boutique inn. Snuggle in front of a fire with a good book, take a long soak in the tub—hell, don’t even bother getting out of bed for breakfast in the morning. They’ll bring it right to you. Winter, spring, summer or fall, you won’t find better rest and relaxation than at these six cozy Northern California inns.
This Could Be The Coolest Job Opportunity In California
This sweet gig includes free rent, food, and 360-degree ocean views!
