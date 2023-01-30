ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pebble Beach, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KION News Channel 5/46

Celebrities play for charity on day one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION-TV)- Celebrities were playing to donate Hundreds of thousands of dollars to local Central Coast charities. Day one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am had stars from actors Ray Romano and Alfonso Ribeiro, Bay Area sports legends like Buster Posey and Alex Smith were also in attendance. We caught up with a The post Celebrities play for charity on day one of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am appeared first on KION546.
PEBBLE BEACH, CA
KSBW.com

Preparing the courses for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

DEL MONTE FOREST, Calif. — The 2023 Pebble Beach Pro-am officially gets underway this Thursday, butpreparing the golf courses for the event took a little more effort than usual because of a system of January storms that swept over the Central Coast. The courses used during the tournament include...
PEBBLE BEACH, CA
KSBW.com

Celebrities tee off for Central Coast nonprofits at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

DEL MONTE FOREST, Calif. — The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am teed off Wednesday as three celebrity-studded events for charity took over The Hay short course. “I never take this for granted, I really do love this part of the country. I love Monterey, I love Carmel-by-the-Sea, I love Pebble. I love all of it," said actor Josh Duhamel. "The golf here is second to none and the fans, the volunteers I just love the whole vibe. And especially in weather like this."
MONTEREY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Posey, Young highlight Bay Area celebs in Pebble Beach field

Another year’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am begins this week as the world’s top golfers along with a mish-mash of celebrities converge on the picture-esque Northern California coastline. A field of 337 PGA Tour golfers will square-off during the professional leg of the annual tournament, though as always the...
PEBBLE BEACH, CA
Bakersfield Now

PG&E offers customers $4,000 rebate for pre-owned EV purchases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) —As California continues its journey to go green, companies are also doing their part. Pacific Gas and Electric just announced that qualifying residential customers can receive up to $4,000 when they purchase or lease a pre-owned electric vehicle. In September of 2020, Gov. Gavin newsroom announced...
CALIFORNIA STATE
nrn.com

Local Kitchens continues expansion with five new locations coming to Northern California

Local Kitchens, the micro food hall that brings popular restaurants together under one roof, has announced plans to continue their rapid expansion with five new locations in Northern California. The new locations will open throughout winter and spring this year and will include cities; Novato (880 De Long Ave), San Bruno (851 Cherry Ave, Ste 2), Granite Bay (8680 Sierra College Blvd Suite 195), Citrus Heights (7885 C Madison Ave) and Natomas (2610 Arena Blvd).
SAN BRUNO, CA
KPBS

Local businesses abuzz about e-bike incentives proposed by California

Electric bikes — or e-bikes as they’re known — are more popular than ever. Kids use them to get to and from school, surfers ride them to their favorite spot, and many people view them as an alternative to cars. The electric battery assists your pedaling, especially on hills. They can reach speeds of almost 30 miles per hour and the batteries can be charged thousands of times before they need to be replaced.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sjvsun.com

Gallo hits distribution employees with layoff letters

Enjoying your glass of Barefoot wine or sipping on a cold can of High Noon?. Soon the distribution of these products will be moved to Texas with Gallo Winery joining the trend of issuing nearly 300 layoffs for their California distribution. Making headlines: On January 30th, E&J Gallo Winery filed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Silicon Valley

A 385% gas-bill jump stuns Californians in cold, wet winter

Andra Bard knew her gas bill was going to rise significantly. But nothing prepared her for a 385% increase. This week, the 52-year-old who lives in Santa Monica opened her statement to find she owes $330 for the month of January. Bard looked back at old bills and crunched the numbers. She paid an average of $68 a month the past year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

Snow falls across parts of Las Vegas Valley on Monday

HENDERSON, Nev. — Snow fell across parts of the Las Vegas Valley and the surrounding area on Monday, turning the desert landscape into a winter wonderland. While the famous Las Vegas strip didn't see any snow, the nearby city of Henderson (elevation 2,500 feet) and Red Rock Canyon (elevation 3,500 feet) received dustings, the National Weather Service said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Paradise Post

Sierra Nevada snowpack hits biggest level in nearly 30 years

The statewide Sierra Nevada snowpack — the source of nearly one-third of California’s water supply — is at its highest level since 1995, boosting hopes that an end to the drought is near, but also raising concerns that a few warm spring storms could melt it too early, potentially triggering major flooding.
CALIFORNIA STATE
7x7.com

6 Super-Cozy Inns in Northern California

Overworked, under-appreciated, and in need of some quiet time? Trade the lurking children and busy staff of a resort for a boutique inn. Snuggle in front of a fire with a good book, take a long soak in the tub—hell, don’t even bother getting out of bed for breakfast in the morning. They’ll bring it right to you. Winter, spring, summer or fall, you won’t find better rest and relaxation than at these six cozy Northern California inns.
NAPA, CA

