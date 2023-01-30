Read full article on original website
Saudi Arabia's Challenge to Biden: Let's Abandon FDR's Deal With Ibn Saud | Opinion
Ibn Saud's grandchildren are themselves now willing to openly accept Israel, without preconditions.
Mired in Crisis, Jordan’s King Demands from Netanyahu a 5th Temple Mount Minaret
Tuesday night’s reports on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah II used archival footage from the two leaders’ previous meeting, in 2018. That’s because the Amman Palace did not release new footage of the meeting. It was the Jordanian’s way of showing how upset they are with Israel.
World Leaders Condemn Jerusalem Terror Attacks
US Vice President Kamala Harris, UN Secretary-General António Guterres and other heads of state phoned Israel’s President Isaac Herzog Saturday night to express their condolences and give strength to the people of Israel following two deadly terror attacks in Jerusalem over the Sabbath. Harris phoned the president to...
In Jerusalem, Blinken and Netanyahu vow to keep Iran from gaining nuclear weapons
Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with newly-elected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem Monday, where the two showed a united front in keeping Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.
Israel hits Gaza with airstrikes after rockets intercepted
By ISABEL DEBRE JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces on Thursday killed nine Palestinians — including at least seven militants and a 61-year-old woman — in the deadliest single incident in the occupied West Bank in two decades, Palestinian officials said. Two rockets were fired from Gaza early Friday and Israel responded with airstrikes on the The post Israel hits Gaza with airstrikes after rockets intercepted appeared first on KION546.
Joe Biden Offered Vladimir Putin 20 Percent of Ukraine to End War: Report
A peace proposal reportedly submitted on behalf of Biden in mid-January offered Russia territory the size of Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.
Stop Using The Name “Palestinians”!
Before Israel declared itself an independent state in May 1948, “Palestinians” were a mix of Jews, Christians and Muslims. At the end of the 1948-9 Arab-Israeli War, the region was divided and renamed. There were Israeli Jews, Christians and Muslims, but no longer any “Palestinians,” as the non-Israeli territory fell under Egypt (Gaza) and The Hashemite Kingdom of Transjordan (the west bank of the Jordan River). The term “Palestinians” for the United Nations came to only mean Arab refugees from Israel, who were then living either in Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Gaza and Israel (the term Palestinian refugees inside of Israel was phased out by the global body in 1952).
Israeli Lynched Near Ramallah, Loses Gun to Arab Mob, But He’s Alive
An Israeli who entered the outskirts of Ramallah, apparently to repair to his car, was beaten by a PA Arab mob who also stole his gun in the process, early Sunday afternoon. According to Arab reports, the beaten Israeli is now exiting (alive) and will be arriving at a Focus military checkpoint near Beit El. The reports did not indicate if he was getting his car or gun back.
France 24
Ancient Jerusalem hand imprint baffles Israel experts
The imprint, which may been made as a "prank", was found in a thousand-year-old moat exposed during works to expand a road in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem near Herod's Gate, the Israeli Antiquities Authority said. The massive moat was hewn into the stone around all of the Old City, stretching 10...
Terror in Jerusalem, PLO flags in Tel Aviv
Neither the terrorist slaughter of seven Jewish worshipers and the wounding of three others in Jerusalem’s Neve Yaakov neighborhood, nor the near-fatal shooting the following morning of a father and son at the entrance to the City of David National Park in the Israeli capital, prevented the anti-government protests from proceeding as scheduled.
KRMG
Israeli police seal off home of Jerusalem synagogue attacker
JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israeli police on Sunday sealed up the east Jerusalem home of a Palestinian attacker who killed seven people and wounded three outside a synagogue, one of several punitive measures approved by Benjamin Netanyahu’s Cabinet overnight. The move came following a deadly weekend in...
WATCH: Blinken Lauds Abraham Accords But Says ‘Not a Substitute for Progress Between Israelis, Palestinians’
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pulled no punches Monday at a news briefing with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, bluntly expressing the enduring view of the Biden Administration that despite the murder of seven Israelis outside a synagogue this past weekend, and the plethora of other terror attacks on Israelis before and since, and despite Israel’s progress integrating into the region with its neighboring Arab nations,
‘Nuke for nuke, all-out confrontation’: North Korea’s apocalyptic warning for US
North Korea shut the door for talks or negotiations with the US as it accused Washington of pushing the nuclear crisis in the region to an “extreme red line”.It warned of “the toughest reaction to any military attempt” by the West.The spokesperson of North Korea’s foreign ministry warned that any military challenge by the US and its allies will be met with the “most overwhelming nuclear force” by Pyongyang.“The DPRK is not interested in any contact or dialogue with the US as long as it pursues its hostile policy and confrontational line,” an unidentified spokesperson said on Thursday, according...
New York Times Blasted for ‘Shameful Coverage of Jerusalem Terrorist Attack
The New York Times has been blasted for its reporting on the recent terrorist attack in Jerusalem that killed seven Israelis and wounded three others—with critics saying the newspaper’s headline, which incorrectly stated the attack occurred in “East Jerusalem,” implies that the murders were justified because they took place over the Green Line (Israel’s pre-1967 border).
U.S. Preparing for Direct Confrontation With Russia in the Arctic
The U.S. government has warned that the war in Ukraine has "raised geopolitical tensions in the Arctic"
African state Chad to open embassy in Israel
Chad will open an embassy in Israel, four years after the countries restored diplomatic relations, Israel's Prime Minister's Office said Wednesday. Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the embassy would be inaugurated on Thursday as part of Chadian President Mahamat Deby’s state visit to Israel. Netanyahu visited the central African state in January 2019 as part of Israel's push to establish diplomatic ties with Muslim states. The following year Israel signed normalization agreements with Morocco, Bahrain, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates as part of the U.S.-brokered “Abraham Accords.” “These are relations we want to upgrade to new levels, to new...
Netanyahu visits France amid spike in Mideast tensions
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with France’s president, business leaders and members of France’s Jewish community during a trip to Paris starting Thursday that has angered Palestinian supporters amid a new spasm of violence in the Mideast.The visit started with a dinner meeting at the Elysee Palace, where French President Emmanuel Macron's office said he planned to share France’s “solidarity with Israel in the face of terrorism,” but also stress “the need for everyone to avoid measures likely to feed the spiral of violence.” Macron also is offering to help revive long-stalled dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians.Pro-Palestinian activists...
Iron Dome Intercepts Iranian Fajr-1 Rocket Fired at Israel from Gaza
Palestinian Authority Arab terrorists fired a single rocket Wednesday afternoon at Jewish communities along the Gaza border. The Iron Dome aerial defense intercepted the rocket, described by Israeli media as an Iranian-made 107mm Fajr-1 missile. The Red Alert incoming rocket siren activated just before 5:30 pm on Wednesday, giving residents...
Palestinian anger spreads after deadly Israel raid
Before carrying out one of the deadliest West Bank raids in recent memory, Israeli soldiers reportedly snuck into Jenin refugee camp hiding in the back of a milk truck. According to Jihad Abu Kamal, a Jenin resident and self-described member of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades armed group, a dairy truck enters Jenin refugee camp at the same time every morning to deliver milk.
Israel to Seal Home of 13-Yr-Old Jerusalem Terrorist
The Israeli government voted Sunday at the weekly cabinet meeting to seal the home of a 13-year-old Arab terrorist who shot and seriously wounded two Israeli men in Jerusalem. This is a major policy change, as up to this point, Israel has only issued orders to seal and demolish the homes of Arab terrorists who murdered Israelis.
