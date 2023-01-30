ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

scvnews.com

Monthly Message from City Manager | Say ‘I Do’ at City Hall – February 2023

The month of February is probably best known for the holiday of love, which falls on Feb. 14. Valentine’s Day will be extra special this year for local couples who have opted to be part of “The Big I Do.” This first of its kind event will give local couples the opportunity to have a dream wedding, without the hassle of planning, seating charts and coordination. Wedding experts from the City Hall Ceremonies team are putting together the whole celebration – complete with a beautiful ceremony, delicious brunch, professional photographer, DJ, dancing and more. This special event will see several couples getting married, all at the same time. The deadline to sign-up to be part of “The Big I Do” is quickly approaching; please visit santa-clarita.com/Weddings for more information.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

County upholds appeal, denies proposed Stevenson Ranch cell tower

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 Tuesday to uphold an appeal by Stevenson Ranch residents and deny a proposed 75-foot wireless communications tower after residents spoke against the project during a scheduled public hearing. “I voted to oppose this cell tower project in response to the concerns...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

More Than $54m in Grants Now Open for L.A. County’s Microbusinesses

The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity announced the launch of their new Economic Opportunity Grant program for microbusinesses. The program will distribute more than $54 million across 6,800 grants to small and microbusinesses and nonprofit agencies, prioritizing the most COVID-impacted and highest-need communities and organizations in LA County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

School Band Association Recognizes Hart District Music Teachers

Three Santa Clarita music educators were recognized Saturday, Jan. 21, for their contributions to music education at the 2023 Southern California School Band & Orchestra Association Winter Conference. Randy Gilpin received the “Robert Greenwell Award.” This award recognizes his contributions as a SCSBOA parade adjudicator and to the parade adjudication...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

Feb. 18: Zonta’s Upcoming Workshop to Highlight Filing Taxes, Family Law Issues

This free LifeForward workshop is scheduled in-person from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18, at Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway in Valencia and is offered virtually via Zoom (instructions below). Tressa Lacy, adjunct accounting professor and business owner, will provide important information and address basics about...
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Unanimously Adopts 100% Clean Power Goal

On Monday, January 30th the Pasadena City Council set a policy goal of 100% carbon-free power. One of the most coal dependent communities in California – in 2021 Pasadena procured over 47% of its power from the dirty fossil fuel – Pasadena took a big step forward Monday evening, when the Pasadena City Council unanimously adopted a resolution declaring a climate emergency and adopting a goal of 100% carbon-free power by the end of 2023.
PASADENA, CA
scvnews.com

City Accepting Entries for Sister Cities Young Artists, Authors Showcase

The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with Santa Clarita Sister Cities, invites local students to submit original artwork, poetry, essays/creative writing, photographs or music for the 2023 Young Artists and Authors Showcase. The theme of the contest this year is “Peace by Piece: Food Security in My Community.” Students...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center Announces Date, Theme For Celebrity Waiter 2023

The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center announced the scheduled April date and theme for this year’s Celebrity Waiter event.  On Tuesday, the SCV Senior Center announced that the Celebrity Waiter event is planned to take place on Saturday, April 29, with the theme “Springtime in Paris,” said SCV Senior Center Celebrity Waiter Co-Chairs Melanie Meyer ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

L.A. County to Bring $45M in Relief for Small Property Owners

New rent relief program will benefit mom-and-pop property owners hardest hit by non-payment of rent. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion on Jan. 24 co-authored by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Holly J. Mitchell that establishes a $45M countywide relief fund for small property owners. During the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

FYI Seeks Volunteer Allies to be Paried with SCV Foster Youth

The nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to support Santa Clarita Valley youth who are aging out of the Los Angeles County foster care system. Allies provide invaluable support to these vulnerable youth, as each one is paired with a youth who they will help guide and encourage as they complete a post-secondary education, a key to breaking the cycle of challenges faced by these youth.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

LA County eviction protections extended

LOS ANGELES - Despite vehement opposition from one of its members, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted today to extend eviction protections for many pandemic-impacted tenants in unincorporated areas through the end of the year. Supervisor Sheila Kuehl championed the extension of the eviction protection and associated freeze...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

L.A. City Council approves new anti-eviction policies to protect renters

The Los Angeles City Council voted Friday to add more anti-eviction protections for L.A. renters, which will safeguard an additional 400,000 housing units from receiving eviction notices before previous protections implemented at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic expire. According to City News Service, City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Newly Renovated Placerita Nature Center Opens

The ribbon was cut Saturday for the new and improved nature center at Placerita Canyon in Santa Clarita.  Local and state representatives were in attendance Saturday at the grand opening of the renovated nature center at Placerita Canyon, a place where park officials state 130,000 people visit each year.  The center is a state park ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

