scvnews.com
COC Seeks New Members for Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee
The College of the Canyons seeks qualified individuals to serve on the Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee for a three-year term. The committee’s mission is to ensure that bond revenues are expended only for the purposes authorized by law. The committee oversees the compliance of Measure E bond...
scvnews.com
Monthly Message from City Manager | Say ‘I Do’ at City Hall – February 2023
The month of February is probably best known for the holiday of love, which falls on Feb. 14. Valentine’s Day will be extra special this year for local couples who have opted to be part of “The Big I Do.” This first of its kind event will give local couples the opportunity to have a dream wedding, without the hassle of planning, seating charts and coordination. Wedding experts from the City Hall Ceremonies team are putting together the whole celebration – complete with a beautiful ceremony, delicious brunch, professional photographer, DJ, dancing and more. This special event will see several couples getting married, all at the same time. The deadline to sign-up to be part of “The Big I Do” is quickly approaching; please visit santa-clarita.com/Weddings for more information.
signalscv.com
County upholds appeal, denies proposed Stevenson Ranch cell tower
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 Tuesday to uphold an appeal by Stevenson Ranch residents and deny a proposed 75-foot wireless communications tower after residents spoke against the project during a scheduled public hearing. “I voted to oppose this cell tower project in response to the concerns...
scvnews.com
More Than $54m in Grants Now Open for L.A. County’s Microbusinesses
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity announced the launch of their new Economic Opportunity Grant program for microbusinesses. The program will distribute more than $54 million across 6,800 grants to small and microbusinesses and nonprofit agencies, prioritizing the most COVID-impacted and highest-need communities and organizations in LA County.
scvnews.com
School Band Association Recognizes Hart District Music Teachers
Three Santa Clarita music educators were recognized Saturday, Jan. 21, for their contributions to music education at the 2023 Southern California School Band & Orchestra Association Winter Conference. Randy Gilpin received the “Robert Greenwell Award.” This award recognizes his contributions as a SCSBOA parade adjudicator and to the parade adjudication...
scvnews.com
Feb. 18: Zonta’s Upcoming Workshop to Highlight Filing Taxes, Family Law Issues
This free LifeForward workshop is scheduled in-person from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18, at Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway in Valencia and is offered virtually via Zoom (instructions below). Tressa Lacy, adjunct accounting professor and business owner, will provide important information and address basics about...
LA council votes to require landlords to pay relocation assistance after rent increases
The City Council gave preliminary approval Tuesday to an ordinance requiring landlords to pay relocation assistance to tenants in Los Angeles who move out following rent increases of more than 10%. The ordinance — which will return to the council next week for a final vote — is the final...
L.A. Mayor Bass announces Deputy Mayors for safety, housing
Mayor Karen Bass announced the addition of two deputy mayors today as she continues to build her administration.
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Unanimously Adopts 100% Clean Power Goal
On Monday, January 30th the Pasadena City Council set a policy goal of 100% carbon-free power. One of the most coal dependent communities in California – in 2021 Pasadena procured over 47% of its power from the dirty fossil fuel – Pasadena took a big step forward Monday evening, when the Pasadena City Council unanimously adopted a resolution declaring a climate emergency and adopting a goal of 100% carbon-free power by the end of 2023.
scvnews.com
City Accepting Entries for Sister Cities Young Artists, Authors Showcase
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with Santa Clarita Sister Cities, invites local students to submit original artwork, poetry, essays/creative writing, photographs or music for the 2023 Young Artists and Authors Showcase. The theme of the contest this year is “Peace by Piece: Food Security in My Community.” Students...
Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center Announces Date, Theme For Celebrity Waiter 2023
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center announced the scheduled April date and theme for this year’s Celebrity Waiter event. On Tuesday, the SCV Senior Center announced that the Celebrity Waiter event is planned to take place on Saturday, April 29, with the theme “Springtime in Paris,” said SCV Senior Center Celebrity Waiter Co-Chairs Melanie Meyer ...
coloradoboulevard.net
L.A. County to Bring $45M in Relief for Small Property Owners
New rent relief program will benefit mom-and-pop property owners hardest hit by non-payment of rent. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion on Jan. 24 co-authored by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Holly J. Mitchell that establishes a $45M countywide relief fund for small property owners. During the...
scvnews.com
FYI Seeks Volunteer Allies to be Paried with SCV Foster Youth
The nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to support Santa Clarita Valley youth who are aging out of the Los Angeles County foster care system. Allies provide invaluable support to these vulnerable youth, as each one is paired with a youth who they will help guide and encourage as they complete a post-secondary education, a key to breaking the cycle of challenges faced by these youth.
foxla.com
LA County eviction protections extended
LOS ANGELES - Despite vehement opposition from one of its members, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted today to extend eviction protections for many pandemic-impacted tenants in unincorporated areas through the end of the year. Supervisor Sheila Kuehl championed the extension of the eviction protection and associated freeze...
scvnews.com
Santa Clarita Transit Ridership for Total, Local Routes Near Pre-Pandemic Numbers
A strong fourth quarter resulted in Santa Clarita Transit reporting its highest ridership figures since 2019. Santa Clarita Transit buses served a total of 2,290,658 riders in 2022, an increase of 38.6% from the year before. Nearly 238,000 riders took a trip aboard a Santa Clarita Transit bus in October...
publicceo.com
Long Beach establishes Field Command Center in response to homelessness emergency
The City of Long Beach established a Field Command Center in an effort to provide immediate and critical support and resources in the City’s homelessness emergency response. The Field Command Center will serve as a location for the City’s Interdepartmental Team to further coordinate planning and services for the downtown area.
uscannenbergmedia.com
L.A. City Council approves new anti-eviction policies to protect renters
The Los Angeles City Council voted Friday to add more anti-eviction protections for L.A. renters, which will safeguard an additional 400,000 housing units from receiving eviction notices before previous protections implemented at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic expire. According to City News Service, City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto will...
Newly Renovated Placerita Nature Center Opens
The ribbon was cut Saturday for the new and improved nature center at Placerita Canyon in Santa Clarita. Local and state representatives were in attendance Saturday at the grand opening of the renovated nature center at Placerita Canyon, a place where park officials state 130,000 people visit each year. The center is a state park ...
Orange County Sees Its Biggest Election-Related Criminal Case in Years: 33 Felony Counts
It’s OC’s biggest election-related criminal case in years: 33 total felony charges against three people – including a former candidate for county supervisor – for allegedly submitting forged signatures to try to get a recall on the ballot against a Democrat councilwoman in Buena Park. County...
