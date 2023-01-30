The month of February is probably best known for the holiday of love, which falls on Feb. 14. Valentine’s Day will be extra special this year for local couples who have opted to be part of “The Big I Do.” This first of its kind event will give local couples the opportunity to have a dream wedding, without the hassle of planning, seating charts and coordination. Wedding experts from the City Hall Ceremonies team are putting together the whole celebration – complete with a beautiful ceremony, delicious brunch, professional photographer, DJ, dancing and more. This special event will see several couples getting married, all at the same time. The deadline to sign-up to be part of “The Big I Do” is quickly approaching; please visit santa-clarita.com/Weddings for more information.

