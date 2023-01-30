ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOLR10 News

Officer-involved shooting ends in 1 death in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Wednesday afternoon, Springfield Police officers were called to the scene of a man making suicidal threats. While officers were talking with him, he drew a handgun and pointed it at them. He was ordered to put down the gun, but he refused and the officers fired at him. Officers took him into […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Two juveniles arrested after Ozark gas station break-in

UPDATE 11 A.M. — The burglars entered the store by smashing a door out with a diesel gas pump handle. Only tobacco products had been stolen. The investigation is ongoing. OZARK, Mo. – Officers following tracks in the snow early today, Feb. 1, led to the arrest of two juveniles suspected of a burglary around […]
OZARK, MO
933kwto.com

Man from Carthage Accused of Driving Nearly 100 MPH, Killing One in Springfield

A man from Carthage is facing three different felony charges after crashing into another vehicle in Springfield, killing the driver. Prosecutors say 22-year-old Alan Jones is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, second-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence. Investigators say Jones was driving a Tesla on Glenstone Avenue near I-44...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
lakeexpo.com

Woman Injured In Crash On Hwy 5, Arrested For DWI

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — An Osage Beach woman was injured Sunday in a crash on Highway 5. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Macey Novogradac, 31, was driving a 2000 Honda Civic and attempted to pass a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox driven by 28-year-old Meghan Milligan. During the attempted pass, the Civic struck the Equinox. The Civic traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned into a driveway.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
Lawrence County Record

Mackey found guilty of Republic murder

An Aurora man was convicted of second-degree murder on Friday, Jan. 20. Shane Leon Mackey, 48, was found guilty of the murder of Racheal Sanders after a three-day bench trial in the Greene County Circuit Court. Facts in the case. The Greene County Commonwealth previously reported that on Nov. 9,...
REPUBLIC, MO
Lawrence County Record

Crash almost proves fatal for Lawrence County deputy sheriff

A Lawrence County deputy sheriff had a near brush with death while helping at the scene of an accident on Sunday, Jan. 29 during winter weather. According to a Facebook posting reminding motorists to move over for emergency vehicles, Deputy Shane Blankenship was assisting at the 57-mile marker on I-44, where a multiple vehicle crash had taken place, when an out-of-control semi came towards him.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Camdenton Woman Arrested On Outstanding Warrants, New Drug Charges

A Camdenton woman was arrested on Jan. 25, on multiple drug warrants. On Wednesday afternoon, Camden County Sheriff’s Deputies, MSHP Troopers, and Task Force Officers from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group served a warrant to a residence at Palm Gardens apartments in Camdenton. While serving the warrant to...
CAMDENTON, MO
houstonherald.com

Mountain Grove man hurt in U.S. 60 accident on Monday

A Mountain Grove man was injured Monday morning in an accident on U.S. 60 about three miles west of Willow Springs. Troopers said John W. Harness, 66, was traveling eastbound in a 2009 Ford F-150 that ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Harness, who was not...
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO

