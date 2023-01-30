ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative Names New Board Members

The Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative has announced the addition of four new board members, Sharyn Main, Vanae Rivera, Dug Uyesaka, and Joseph Velasco. “We are thrilled that these four dynamic leaders have joined our Board of Directors,” said Helene Schneider, newly appointed board president. “Each brings incredible expertise, connections to the Santa Barbara community, and a wealth of wisdom and energy for growing and sustaining our local arts scene.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Prep Basketball: Carpinteria Girls Edged by Malibu, Santa Ynez Boys beat Santa Maria, Santa Ynez Girls Lose to Santa Maria

The Carpinteria girls were locked in an energetic back-and-forth battle on Senior Night won by visiting Malibu 40-38. Amarisse Camargo led the Lady Warriors with a double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds, adding seven steals. Jamaica Cook added six points, 13 rebounds and three steals, and Charlotte Cooney had six points, seven steals and five assists.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

Jesse Mendez Contreras Jr. of Lompoc, 1981-2023

Jesse Mendez Contreras, Jr. was a loving father, son, brother and friend. He left this world suddenly on Jan. 12, 2023 at the age of 41. He was born to Terry Arellanes and Jesse Contreras, Sr. on Sept. 15, 1981. Junior was the life of the party. He enjoyed and...
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Three New Trustees Join Santa Barbara Foundation Board

Richard Beswick, Raphael Gonzalez, and Lynn Scarlett are the newest members of the Santa Barbara Foundation (SBF) Board of Trustees. They join colleagues Stephen Hicks, board chair; Matt Rowe, vice chair; Danna McGrew, treasurer; Ginger Salazar, secretary; and Phil Alvarado, Randall Day, Pamela Gann, Angel Iscovich, Pamela Macal, Robert Nakasone, Ernesto Paredes, Michael Pfau, Susan Richards, James Rogers, Alexander Simas, Tracy Stouffer, and Zohar Ziv.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

4923 Sandyland Rd, CARPINTERIA, CA 93013

Welcome to life at the beach. This recently & extensively remodeled home boasts 4 bedrooms & 3.5 baths, a great room floor plan flooded with natural light with ocean & coastline views, vaulted ceilings, cozy fireplace, and a spacious outdoor patio perfect for entertaining, al fresco dining, or relaxing. The kitchen is a chef’s dream complete with stone counters, stainless appliances & breakfast bar. The primary suite retreat includes a luxurious bathroom & walk-in closet. The supplemental bedrooms are welcoming & generous in size with the 4th bedroom/family opening to a deck with stairs to the beach. Additional amenities include a media & game room. Located on a wide, sandy beach a block away from downtown Carpinteria with its quaint shops & restaurants is just a short stroll away.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

Slow Start Hurts Santa Barbara Girls in Loss at Pacifica

The Santa Barbara High girls basketball team fell behind 17-2 in the first quarter against Pacifica and never recovered, falling 53-29 in a Channel League make-up game on Wednesday night in Oxnard. Jazz Gordons scored 14 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead the Dons. “She scored 10 point in...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Girls Basketball: Cate Romps over La Reina, Carpinteria Loses to Fillmore, Santa Ynez Edges Templeton

The Cate girls celebrated Senior Night Monday, and the seniors went on to shine in a 64-10 Frontier League win over La Reina to close out the league season. “The Rams came ready to play and they did not disappoint with an 18-0 first quarter, led by our five remarkable seniors Nicole Teh, Desi Flores, Talia Tom, Mary Foster, and Kendall Thorne,” Cate coach Laura Moore.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

2 Santa Barbara Murder Defendants Make Brief Court Appearances

Two of the men charged with murder in the shooting death of a Camarillo man on Santa Barbara’s waterfront made brief court appearances on Wednesday. Their cases were continued to Feb. 17 in Santa Barbara County Superior Court. Four Santa Barbara men have been arrested and criminally charged in...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara High School Students Win Congressional App Challenge

A pair of Santa Barbara High School (SBHS) students won the Congressional App Challenge by creating a program that aims to strengthen student connectedness with an anti-cyberbullying approach. Computer Science Academy students senior Christian Sanchez, and sophomore Antonio Ayala developed One Connected as a way for students to easily and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Foodbank Expanding Its Storage Capacity with Large ‘Sharehouse’ in Goleta

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will open a new facility this fall that’s more than six times the size of its current South County warehouse. The Foodbank’s “sharehouse” at 80 Coromar Drive in Goleta, off Hollister Avenue between Storke and Los Carneros roads, is expected to be operational in the fall, according to a press release.
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Injured Paraglider Airlifted to Santa Barbara Hospital After Crash Landing

An injured paraglider was rescued Wednesday after crash landing in the mountains above Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched at about 11:30 a.m. to the crash scene approximately 300 feet off Gibraltar Road, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy