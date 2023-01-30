Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
UCSB Arts & Lectures Justice for All Series Targets Teen Mental Health
It would be easier to shrug off depression among youth as just another iteration of teenage angst, if it weren’t so dangerous. Rates of mental illness appear to be climbing across all age groups, with teenagers seeing steep increases following the pandemic and its long periods of social isolation.
Noozhawk
Installation at UCSB Library Designed to Inspire Change Through Art
First, create something eye-catching — a visual statement large and striking enough to entice young scholars to put down their phones and check it out. Second, place the object in a space so prominent that it’s all but impossible to avoid. Hoping to inspire self-reflection among their peers...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative Names New Board Members
The Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative has announced the addition of four new board members, Sharyn Main, Vanae Rivera, Dug Uyesaka, and Joseph Velasco. “We are thrilled that these four dynamic leaders have joined our Board of Directors,” said Helene Schneider, newly appointed board president. “Each brings incredible expertise, connections to the Santa Barbara community, and a wealth of wisdom and energy for growing and sustaining our local arts scene.”
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Talks Podcast: Kristen Sneddon Wants Specific Plan for La Cumbre Plaza to Provide Affordable Housing
Santa Barbara City Councilwoman Kristen Sneddon said the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments board made a mistake by not funding a specific plan for La Cumbre Plaza, but it’s not too late to bring everyone together to build more housing in Santa Barbara. Sneddon, the District 4 council...
Noozhawk
Prep Basketball: Carpinteria Girls Edged by Malibu, Santa Ynez Boys beat Santa Maria, Santa Ynez Girls Lose to Santa Maria
The Carpinteria girls were locked in an energetic back-and-forth battle on Senior Night won by visiting Malibu 40-38. Amarisse Camargo led the Lady Warriors with a double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds, adding seven steals. Jamaica Cook added six points, 13 rebounds and three steals, and Charlotte Cooney had six points, seven steals and five assists.
Noozhawk
Jesse Mendez Contreras Jr. of Lompoc, 1981-2023
Jesse Mendez Contreras, Jr. was a loving father, son, brother and friend. He left this world suddenly on Jan. 12, 2023 at the age of 41. He was born to Terry Arellanes and Jesse Contreras, Sr. on Sept. 15, 1981. Junior was the life of the party. He enjoyed and...
Noozhawk
Three New Trustees Join Santa Barbara Foundation Board
Richard Beswick, Raphael Gonzalez, and Lynn Scarlett are the newest members of the Santa Barbara Foundation (SBF) Board of Trustees. They join colleagues Stephen Hicks, board chair; Matt Rowe, vice chair; Danna McGrew, treasurer; Ginger Salazar, secretary; and Phil Alvarado, Randall Day, Pamela Gann, Angel Iscovich, Pamela Macal, Robert Nakasone, Ernesto Paredes, Michael Pfau, Susan Richards, James Rogers, Alexander Simas, Tracy Stouffer, and Zohar Ziv.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Royals Ice Hockey Team On a Roll Heading into Postseason of L.A. Kings League
With the top two scorers and goalies in the league, the Santa Barbara Royals ice hockey team rolled to the regular season title of the Los Angeles Kings High School Hockey League. The 14-1 Royals, a club team comprised of players from county high schools, play their final regular-season game...
Noozhawk
4923 Sandyland Rd, CARPINTERIA, CA 93013
Welcome to life at the beach. This recently & extensively remodeled home boasts 4 bedrooms & 3.5 baths, a great room floor plan flooded with natural light with ocean & coastline views, vaulted ceilings, cozy fireplace, and a spacious outdoor patio perfect for entertaining, al fresco dining, or relaxing. The kitchen is a chef’s dream complete with stone counters, stainless appliances & breakfast bar. The primary suite retreat includes a luxurious bathroom & walk-in closet. The supplemental bedrooms are welcoming & generous in size with the 4th bedroom/family opening to a deck with stairs to the beach. Additional amenities include a media & game room. Located on a wide, sandy beach a block away from downtown Carpinteria with its quaint shops & restaurants is just a short stroll away.
Noozhawk
Asteroid Talk Takes Santa Barbara Model A Club on Road Trip to Future
Steve Penniman, vice president of the Santa Barbara Model A Club, will be the featured speaker at the club’s business meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 at Southcoast Church, 5814 Cathedral Oaks Road, Goleta. Penniman, one of the Model A Club’s newest members, will talk about Osiris-REx and a...
Noozhawk
Slow Start Hurts Santa Barbara Girls in Loss at Pacifica
The Santa Barbara High girls basketball team fell behind 17-2 in the first quarter against Pacifica and never recovered, falling 53-29 in a Channel League make-up game on Wednesday night in Oxnard. Jazz Gordons scored 14 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead the Dons. “She scored 10 point in...
Noozhawk
Girls Basketball: Cate Romps over La Reina, Carpinteria Loses to Fillmore, Santa Ynez Edges Templeton
The Cate girls celebrated Senior Night Monday, and the seniors went on to shine in a 64-10 Frontier League win over La Reina to close out the league season. “The Rams came ready to play and they did not disappoint with an 18-0 first quarter, led by our five remarkable seniors Nicole Teh, Desi Flores, Talia Tom, Mary Foster, and Kendall Thorne,” Cate coach Laura Moore.
Noozhawk
2 Santa Barbara Murder Defendants Make Brief Court Appearances
Two of the men charged with murder in the shooting death of a Camarillo man on Santa Barbara’s waterfront made brief court appearances on Wednesday. Their cases were continued to Feb. 17 in Santa Barbara County Superior Court. Four Santa Barbara men have been arrested and criminally charged in...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Design Panel OKs 36-Unit Carless Housing Project on Garden Street
An underutilized but prominent corner of State Street will soon be home to new market-rate and affordable housing. The Santa Barbara Architectural Board of Review last week voted 5-1 to approve a 36-unit housing, four-story project at 425 Garden St. The development will offer no on-site parking for cars. Instead,...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara High School Students Win Congressional App Challenge
A pair of Santa Barbara High School (SBHS) students won the Congressional App Challenge by creating a program that aims to strengthen student connectedness with an anti-cyberbullying approach. Computer Science Academy students senior Christian Sanchez, and sophomore Antonio Ayala developed One Connected as a way for students to easily and...
Noozhawk
Ray Ford: Recent Storms Wreak Havoc on Santa Barbara Backcountry
There is growing concern that the recent storm events, which have dropped more than 30 inches of rain in the past 30 days, may have caused more damage in the Santa Barbara backcountry and other rural areas than anyone realizes. “We simply don’t even know what we don’t know at...
Noozhawk
Lacy Litten: Downstream, Santa Maria River Levee Comes Up Short
After the big Jan. 9 storm that hammered Santa Barbara County, several major news media outlets highlighted the deadly Montecito flash flooding and debris flows that occurred five years before, to the day. While I do not want to minimize the 2018 tragedy, I want to raise awareness of a...
Noozhawk
Foodbank Expanding Its Storage Capacity with Large ‘Sharehouse’ in Goleta
The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will open a new facility this fall that’s more than six times the size of its current South County warehouse. The Foodbank’s “sharehouse” at 80 Coromar Drive in Goleta, off Hollister Avenue between Storke and Los Carneros roads, is expected to be operational in the fall, according to a press release.
Noozhawk
Injured Paraglider Airlifted to Santa Barbara Hospital After Crash Landing
An injured paraglider was rescued Wednesday after crash landing in the mountains above Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched at about 11:30 a.m. to the crash scene approximately 300 feet off Gibraltar Road, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.
Noozhawk
Five UCSB Professors Elected to American Association for the Advancement of Science
Climate sensing. Neural circuits. Active matter. Molecular beam epitaxy. Multimedia learning. Five UC Santa Barbara professors in disciplines spanning geology to biology, physics to psychology have been selected as this year’s newest fellows of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS). The new fellows are: geography professor...
