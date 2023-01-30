Read full article on original website
Rumor Alleges Darth Maul Could Appear in 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor'
The upcoming action-adventure game Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will continue the saga of Cal Kestis as he eludes and confronts the various supporters of the Empire. The game was originally set to launch on March 17, but unfortunately, developer Respawn Entertainment delayed the game to April 28, pushing the launch about six weeks.
Hey, Maybe Star Wars Should Leave Mandalore the Hell Alone
To paraphrase Luke Skywalker, “If there’s a nice center to the universe, Mandalore is the planet it’s farthest from.” The home planet of Jango Fett, Bo-Katan Kryze, and Sabine Wren is a hellhole, and it has been throughout the entirety of Star Wars’ main continuity. So much so, in fact, that I don’t think anyone needs to go back, whether it be characters or viewers.
'Star Wars' actor Daisy Ridley says she worried she was the 'wrong person' to play Rey and was only truly 'comfortable' on the last film
Rey actor Daisy Ridley called "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" her "favorite" filming experience because she could "breathe a little easier."
‘Harry Potter’ Star Returns For Upcoming Prequel as Wizarding World “Reset” Looms
Rumors that Warner Bros. is planning to “reset” the Harry Potter film series continue to spread throughout the Wizarding World like stories of Voldemort’s return. For now, only one thing’s for certain — the last two Fantastic Beasts films did very little to impress at the box office.
A ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows’ Deleted Scene Saw Harry Get Closure on His Childhood
'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows' closed out the film franchise. And 1 scene in particular would have brought things full circle.
Annie Wersching, Actress in Timeless, Star Trek and 24, Dead at 45 Following Cancer Diagnosis
Wersching, a mother of three boys, also did motion capture and voice work for the classic PlayStation game The Last of Us Annie Wersching, known for her roles in 24, Star Trek: Picard, Bosch and Timeless, has died at the age of 45, PEOPLE has confirmed. Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, per Deadline. When reached for comment, her rep said he had "nothing further to share" beyond the news initially reported by Deadline. The actress' husband Stephen Full told Deadline, "There is a cavernous hole in the soul of...
Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade
A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
Eddie Redmayne Claims ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Franchise Won’t Continue: ‘There’s Nothing That I’m Aware Of’
JM HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock The end of an era? Eddie Redmayne seemingly confirmed that the Fantastic Beasts franchise won't be moving forward after last year's The Secrets of Dumbledore. The Oscar winner, 41, broke the news during a Friday, January 20, interview with NME when asked whether he would return for a fourth film. “I mean, at […]
‘Harry Potter’: Daniel Radcliffe Sometimes Showed Up to Set Still Drunk From the Night Before
Over 10 years in the Harry Potter movies, we saw Daniel Radcliffe mature from a skinny 12-year-old to a dashing 22-year-old man, but not without struggles of his own.
'The Rookie' and 'Star Trek' Actor Annie Wersching Has Died at 45 Years Old
Another star was lost on Jan. 29, 2023, when Annie Wersching died at just 45 years old. While she may not have been a household name, she was certainly a recognizable force in Hollywood. Most well-known for playing FBI agent Renee Walker in 24, fans around the world were shocked to learn of Annie’s passing.
Kevin Bacon Reveals He Still Wants A Theatrical Sequel For This Classic Horror Film
The actor said he's "just waiting for the call" to star in the beloved film's reboot.
‘Wednesday’ Star Jenna Ortega Is “Absolutely Devastated” Over Lisa Loring’s Death
Jenna Ortega, who stars as the titular character in Netflix’s Wednesday, has taken to Instagram to pay tribute to the original Wednesday Addams actor Lisa Loring. Loring passed away on Jan. 28 at age 64 due to complications from a stroke. The actor starred as Wednesday in the 1966 sitcom The Addams Family. Nearly a decade later, she reprised her role in the television movie Halloween with the New Addams Family. According to Yahoo!, Ortega shared a tribute to the late actor on her Instagram story yesterday (Jan. 31). The Netflix actor posted two black-and-white photos of Loring with the caption, “Absolutely...
Goonies 2? What The Cast And Steven Spielberg Have Said About A Sequel To The Classic Over The Years
The Goonies 2 has been talked about for nearly 40 years, what have those involved said about a possible sequel?
Watch an exclusive clip from the Oscar-nominated Close, the Belgian boyhood drama unlike anything else
Lukas Dhont's Close, now in theaters, opens on a note of pure, euphoric bliss. It requires no words and barely has any; watching it, you immediately understand what is meant when people describe the movies as a universal language. (Not for nothing, Close has been nominated for the Best International Feature Oscar, in a competitive year.)
The Winchesters Just Dropped More Clues About Dean's Role In The Supernatural Spinoff, So Bring On Team Free Will
After The Winchesters revealed some new clues about why Dean is in the past, I can't be the only one wishing for an update on Supernatural's Team Free Will!
Eva Green says B-movie made by “shitty peasants” could have “killed my career”
Eva Green has said a B-movie made by “shitty peasants” could have killed her career. The Casino Royale star was due to to play the lead role in A Patriot, but the project collapsed in October 2019 after failing to secure funding. Green is now suing production company...
Star Trek: Picard Star Confirms SPOILER Left Starfleet
One member of Star Trek: The Next Generation's crew has left Starfleet behind by the time Star Trek: Picard Season 3 begins. Paramount+ released the final trailer for the last season of Picard, which sees the Next Generation crew reuniting with Patrick Stewart. That includes Gates McFadden returning as Dr. Beverly Crusher, formerly the chief medical officer of the USS Enterprise. However, McFadden says things have changed in the years between Next Generation and Picard. While Picard earned the admiral rank, and Riker went on to captain the USS Titan, McFadden confirmed to SFX Magazine that Crusher left Starfleet for some time as the new season begins.
James Gunn Corrects False Information About Henry Cavill’s Firing, And Now We Feel Worse For The Former Superman
When Henry Cavill lost out on Superman, there were reasons given that James Gunn says are wrong. Now he is setting the record straight.
Star Trek: Jonathan Frakes on the Franchise's Future
Paramount+ released the final trailer for Star Trek: Picard Season 3 on Sunday night but star Jonathan Frakes is hoping this isn't the last time fans will see the Enterprise crew together. Star Trek: Picard's final season reassembles the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast to close out this chapter of Jean-Luc Picard's life. Frakes reprises his role as William Riker, Picard's former first officer who is now a Starfleet captain. While Star Trek: Picard's story may be coming to an end, Frakes tells SFX Magazine that he thinks it leaves the Next Gen crew poised for another adventure.
Peacock Now Streaming Two Fan-Favorite Movie Trilogies
Two fan-favorite movie trilogies are now available to stream on Peacock for the month of February. The beginning of each month brings a host of new TV shows and movies to streaming services. It can also become somewhat frustrating to keep up with where a program you want to watch is currently streaming. Aside from original shows and movies, content can switch providers month-to-month without much warning in advance. However, fans of John Wick and Men in Black are in for a treat, as the first three movies in each franchise are now streaming on Peacock.
