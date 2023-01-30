ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rumor Alleges Darth Maul Could Appear in 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor'

The upcoming action-adventure game Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will continue the saga of Cal Kestis as he eludes and confronts the various supporters of the Empire. The game was originally set to launch on March 17, but unfortunately, developer Respawn Entertainment delayed the game to April 28, pushing the launch about six weeks.
Hey, Maybe Star Wars Should Leave Mandalore the Hell Alone

To paraphrase Luke Skywalker, “If there’s a nice center to the universe, Mandalore is the planet it’s farthest from.” The home planet of Jango Fett, Bo-Katan Kryze, and Sabine Wren is a hellhole, and it has been throughout the entirety of Star Wars’ main continuity. So much so, in fact, that I don’t think anyone needs to go back, whether it be characters or viewers.
Annie Wersching, Actress in Timeless, Star Trek and 24, Dead at 45 Following Cancer Diagnosis

Wersching, a mother of three boys, also did motion capture and voice work for the classic PlayStation game The Last of Us Annie Wersching, known for her roles in 24, Star Trek: Picard, Bosch and Timeless, has died at the age of 45, PEOPLE has confirmed. Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, per Deadline. When reached for comment, her rep said he had "nothing further to share" beyond the news initially reported by Deadline. The actress' husband Stephen Full told Deadline, "There is a cavernous hole in the soul of...
Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade

A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
‘Wednesday’ Star Jenna Ortega Is “Absolutely Devastated” Over Lisa Loring’s Death

Jenna Ortega, who stars as the titular character in Netflix’s Wednesday, has taken to Instagram to pay tribute to the original Wednesday Addams actor Lisa Loring.  Loring passed away on Jan. 28 at age 64 due to complications from a stroke. The actor starred as Wednesday in the 1966 sitcom The Addams Family. Nearly a decade later, she reprised her role in the television movie Halloween with the New Addams Family. According to Yahoo!, Ortega shared a tribute to the late actor on her Instagram story yesterday (Jan. 31). The Netflix actor posted two black-and-white photos of Loring with the caption, “Absolutely...
Star Trek: Picard Star Confirms SPOILER Left Starfleet

One member of Star Trek: The Next Generation's crew has left Starfleet behind by the time Star Trek: Picard Season 3 begins. Paramount+ released the final trailer for the last season of Picard, which sees the Next Generation crew reuniting with Patrick Stewart. That includes Gates McFadden returning as Dr. Beverly Crusher, formerly the chief medical officer of the USS Enterprise. However, McFadden says things have changed in the years between Next Generation and Picard. While Picard earned the admiral rank, and Riker went on to captain the USS Titan, McFadden confirmed to SFX Magazine that Crusher left Starfleet for some time as the new season begins.
Star Trek: Jonathan Frakes on the Franchise's Future

Paramount+ released the final trailer for Star Trek: Picard Season 3 on Sunday night but star Jonathan Frakes is hoping this isn't the last time fans will see the Enterprise crew together. Star Trek: Picard's final season reassembles the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast to close out this chapter of Jean-Luc Picard's life. Frakes reprises his role as William Riker, Picard's former first officer who is now a Starfleet captain. While Star Trek: Picard's story may be coming to an end, Frakes tells SFX Magazine that he thinks it leaves the Next Gen crew poised for another adventure.
Peacock Now Streaming Two Fan-Favorite Movie Trilogies

Two fan-favorite movie trilogies are now available to stream on Peacock for the month of February. The beginning of each month brings a host of new TV shows and movies to streaming services. It can also become somewhat frustrating to keep up with where a program you want to watch is currently streaming. Aside from original shows and movies, content can switch providers month-to-month without much warning in advance. However, fans of John Wick and Men in Black are in for a treat, as the first three movies in each franchise are now streaming on Peacock.
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

