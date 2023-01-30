ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celine Dion has made great contributions to the music industry, ranging from pop to rock to gospel and classical songs. The singer has built her name in various genres with her powerfully skilled vocals. While she is popular for releasing hit albums and songs like TheTitanic’s “My Heart Will Go On”, the French artist is also the mother to René-Charles, her talented firstborn.
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa on 'Close Relationship' with Stepdaughter Taylor: 'Got So Lucky'

Heather Rae El Moussa says her stepkids Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12, have been "amazing" as she prepares to welcome her first baby with husband Tarek El Moussa Heather Rae El Moussa is opening up about the special bond she shares with stepdaughter Taylor. The pregnant Selling Sunset star, who is currently expecting her first baby with husband Tarek El Moussa, shared a sweet post on Instagram Tuesday about the 12-year-old, expressing her appreciation for the "close relationship" she has with the pre-teen. "Got so lucky with this one 🤍...
Sharon Osbourne announces name of daughter Kelly's baby boy

Sharon Osbourne has announced the name of her daughter Kelly's baby boy and it's incredibly cute. For those not in the know, Kelly welcomed her first child into the world in November with her partner Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson. The 38-year-old confirmed her pregnancy in May 2022 several months after...
Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh, 16, Shaves Off Locks To Debut Buzz Cut

New year, new 'do! On Sunday, January 8, Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt did some sister bonding with a daytime shopping trip, but it was the former who had everyone's attention, as she showed off a new buzz cut.Shiloh, 16, previously sported dirty blonde shoulder-length locks, but she's now rocking a nearly shaved head.The teen also donned a black hooded sweatshirt, grey shorts and pair of black Converse sneakers, while her older sister, 18, had a similar aesthetic in a black T-shirt, jeans and similar black Converse sneakers.The outing between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's two eldest daughters comes as the...
‘Good Morning America’s Ginger Zee Reveals Diagnosis, Remains on Leave

After being noticeably absent on Good Morning America last week, Ginger Zee reveals she has been diagnosed with the flu. On Friday (January 20th), Ginger Zee took to Instagram to reveal the diagnosis with a pic of one of her sons holding a thermometer showing her temperate spiked 103.3. “I’ve got great care but these rolling fevers have taken me out,” the TV personality and ABC News’ chief meteorologist shared. “Hope to see you back on Good Morning America soon.”
Late ‘Goodfellas’ Actor Ray Liotta Left Behind A Child: Meet His Daughter, Karsen Liotta

Ray Liotta gained limelight in Hollywood with his role as Shoeless Joe Jackson in the 1989 hit movie Field of Dreams. Nine years after his success, He married actress and model Michelle Grace and the couple welcomed their daughter, Karsen, in 1998. The actor continued to thrive in his profession for decades and was on the road to making a comeback with Dangerous Waters when he passed away in May 2022.
Lip Reader Reveals Blunt Comment Prince Harry’s Cousin Zara Made When She Compared His Wedding to Princess Eugenie’s

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot, their wedding was compared to his cousin Princess Eugenie‘s big day. That’s because both of the royal weddings occurred within months of one another and at the same venue with star-studded guest lists. It wasn’t just fans who were drawing comparisons though. Members of the royal family were as well.
Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral Reveals She Had A Secret Granddaughter

Lisa Marie Presley’s funeral didn’t just include A-list guests and memorable tributes from her family — it also featured the surprise mention of Presley’s secret grandchild. During a speech at the Jan. 22 public memorial, held at Elvis Presley’s famous Graceland estate, it was revealed that the singer’s daughter Riley Keough secretly welcomed her first child with husband Ben Smith-Petersen. Keough’s representative confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple had a daughter in 2022 without giving any specifics, including the name or birthday.
Man Shuts off Phone During Weekend Getaway With Best Friend After His Wife Calls and Texts Him With Non-emergency Things

Every year, for the past ten years, two best friends have gone away to spend a "phone-free" weekend together. However, since one of the friends had gotten married, his wife insisted that her husband bring his phone with him. But after repeated non-emergency calls and texts, he shut off his phone for the remainder of the getaway. Recently, he reached out to the public on Reddit to explain what happened.
Prince Harry Admits He 'Felt Sick' When Prince William Tried To Cancel Traditional Pre-Wedding Dinner

While Prince Harry knew brother Prince William wasn't thrilled he would be walking down the aisle with Meghan Markle, the Duke of Sussex admitted he was in disbelief when his older sibling almost refused to see him the night before his 2018 wedding.Harry recalled the situation in his memoir, revealing he and William planned to have dinner, greet the public and then sleep at the same hotel, the same thing they did prior to William and Kate Middleton's 2013 nuptials. However, the distance that had grown between them prompted William to text Harry and cancel.Rightfully upset, the dad-of-two, 38, texted...
