Stephanie Seymour Shares How She's Coping Following Son Harry's Death
Stephanie Seymour is turning to family to help her heal. More than two years after the death of her son Harry Brant, the supermodel reflected on her grief and explained how her and husband Peter...
Meet Celine Dion’s Son With Late Husband, 21-Year-Old René-Charles Angélil
Celine Dion has made great contributions to the music industry, ranging from pop to rock to gospel and classical songs. The singer has built her name in various genres with her powerfully skilled vocals. While she is popular for releasing hit albums and songs like TheTitanic’s “My Heart Will Go On”, the French artist is also the mother to René-Charles, her talented firstborn.
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa on 'Close Relationship' with Stepdaughter Taylor: 'Got So Lucky'
Heather Rae El Moussa says her stepkids Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12, have been "amazing" as she prepares to welcome her first baby with husband Tarek El Moussa Heather Rae El Moussa is opening up about the special bond she shares with stepdaughter Taylor. The pregnant Selling Sunset star, who is currently expecting her first baby with husband Tarek El Moussa, shared a sweet post on Instagram Tuesday about the 12-year-old, expressing her appreciation for the "close relationship" she has with the pre-teen. "Got so lucky with this one 🤍...
‘Family Feud’ Host Richard Dawson Found Love With a Contestant: Details on His Marriage History
Game show host Richard Dawson had a career full of highlights and prime time television appearances. The comedian actually fell in love with one of the contestants on Family Feud while he was hosting the show and went on to marry her. Keep scrolling to learn more about his marriages to Diana Dors and Gretchen Johnson.
Sharon Osbourne announces name of daughter Kelly's baby boy
Sharon Osbourne has announced the name of her daughter Kelly's baby boy and it's incredibly cute. For those not in the know, Kelly welcomed her first child into the world in November with her partner Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson. The 38-year-old confirmed her pregnancy in May 2022 several months after...
Woman Sees Late Husband, Who Died 9 Years Earlier, Eating At Restaurant
The woman is certain her late spouse is in a promo video posted to the restaurant's Facebook page.
Video of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez in Apparent Spat Over Drink Goes Viral
The video, which was shared on TikTok, shows Affleck insisting to Lopez that he had not been drinking at a Hollywood party.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly had a hard time during Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘toxic workplace’ scandal
It is always hard when your workplace is in turmoil, but when you work for one of the most recognizable tv figures and popular tv shows, it adds an extra layer of worrisome. According to Todrick Hall, this might have happened to Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who worked as...
Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh, 16, Shaves Off Locks To Debut Buzz Cut
New year, new 'do! On Sunday, January 8, Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt did some sister bonding with a daytime shopping trip, but it was the former who had everyone's attention, as she showed off a new buzz cut.Shiloh, 16, previously sported dirty blonde shoulder-length locks, but she's now rocking a nearly shaved head.The teen also donned a black hooded sweatshirt, grey shorts and pair of black Converse sneakers, while her older sister, 18, had a similar aesthetic in a black T-shirt, jeans and similar black Converse sneakers.The outing between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's two eldest daughters comes as the...
sportszion.com
Tom Brady’s Ex-wife Gisele Bündchen appears to confirm rumors on her relationship with Jiu-Jitsu Coach Joaquim Valente
Gisele Bündchen, the supermodel and ex–wife of Tom Brady, was recently spotted in Costa Rica with her jiu–Jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente. This sparked rumors of the two being on romantic terms in November 2022. The couple was seen having dinner together and later strolling with Gisele Bündchen’s kids.
Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo welcome third baby together just months after ‘cheating’ claims
ADAM Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo have announced the birth of their third baby together. A source close to the couple exclusively told PEOPLE that they have welcomed their third baby. They have not shared any further details about their new addition to their growing family. The Victoria's Secret model...
‘Good Morning America’s Ginger Zee Reveals Diagnosis, Remains on Leave
After being noticeably absent on Good Morning America last week, Ginger Zee reveals she has been diagnosed with the flu. On Friday (January 20th), Ginger Zee took to Instagram to reveal the diagnosis with a pic of one of her sons holding a thermometer showing her temperate spiked 103.3. “I’ve got great care but these rolling fevers have taken me out,” the TV personality and ABC News’ chief meteorologist shared. “Hope to see you back on Good Morning America soon.”
Vanessa Hudgens Has One Word For Ex-Partner Austin Butler And His 'Elvis' Voice
Fans pointed out that Butler’s voice still sounded akin to Elvis Presley during his appearance – and win – at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month.
Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg Dispels Rumors That His Wife Jenny McCarthy Will Make It Onto The Show
"Blue Bloods" remains a quiet juggernaut on CBS. The police procedural, which debuted in 2010, is currently on its 13th season and is rapidly approaching 300 episodes. Both are significant milestones, and it goes to show that audiences are still hungry for more adventures with the Reagan family. Family is...
Late ‘Goodfellas’ Actor Ray Liotta Left Behind A Child: Meet His Daughter, Karsen Liotta
Ray Liotta gained limelight in Hollywood with his role as Shoeless Joe Jackson in the 1989 hit movie Field of Dreams. Nine years after his success, He married actress and model Michelle Grace and the couple welcomed their daughter, Karsen, in 1998. The actor continued to thrive in his profession for decades and was on the road to making a comeback with Dangerous Waters when he passed away in May 2022.
Lip Reader Reveals Blunt Comment Prince Harry’s Cousin Zara Made When She Compared His Wedding to Princess Eugenie’s
After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot, their wedding was compared to his cousin Princess Eugenie‘s big day. That’s because both of the royal weddings occurred within months of one another and at the same venue with star-studded guest lists. It wasn’t just fans who were drawing comparisons though. Members of the royal family were as well.
Bustle
Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral Reveals She Had A Secret Granddaughter
Lisa Marie Presley’s funeral didn’t just include A-list guests and memorable tributes from her family — it also featured the surprise mention of Presley’s secret grandchild. During a speech at the Jan. 22 public memorial, held at Elvis Presley’s famous Graceland estate, it was revealed that the singer’s daughter Riley Keough secretly welcomed her first child with husband Ben Smith-Petersen. Keough’s representative confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple had a daughter in 2022 without giving any specifics, including the name or birthday.
Man Shuts off Phone During Weekend Getaway With Best Friend After His Wife Calls and Texts Him With Non-emergency Things
Every year, for the past ten years, two best friends have gone away to spend a "phone-free" weekend together. However, since one of the friends had gotten married, his wife insisted that her husband bring his phone with him. But after repeated non-emergency calls and texts, he shut off his phone for the remainder of the getaway. Recently, he reached out to the public on Reddit to explain what happened.
Prince Harry Admits He 'Felt Sick' When Prince William Tried To Cancel Traditional Pre-Wedding Dinner
While Prince Harry knew brother Prince William wasn't thrilled he would be walking down the aisle with Meghan Markle, the Duke of Sussex admitted he was in disbelief when his older sibling almost refused to see him the night before his 2018 wedding.Harry recalled the situation in his memoir, revealing he and William planned to have dinner, greet the public and then sleep at the same hotel, the same thing they did prior to William and Kate Middleton's 2013 nuptials. However, the distance that had grown between them prompted William to text Harry and cancel.Rightfully upset, the dad-of-two, 38, texted...
Actor Adam Rich dead at 54
'Eight is Enough' actor Adam Rich, who appeared in numerous television shows and movies, reportedly died in his Los Angeles residence at 54 years old
