St. George police search for alleged home burglar
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – St. George Police are searching for a suspect allegedly involved in the burglary of a home near 2800 East and 1800 South. Police say they received a 911 text message from a 14-year-old girl around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, reporting that there were two people inside her home. One unidentified suspect has reportedly been taken into custody.
Update: Search Underway in St. George for Home Invader
A 14-year-old girl woke up to some unwanted visitors to her home this morning. At about 10:30 a.m. Friday, the young woman called dispatch to report that there were strangers in her house. She was supposed to be home alone. "We responded to the area and were able to apprehend...
‘Suspicious death’: Woman’s body found in St. George
Police responded to a call about a woman's body found in St. George on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Woman injured after being shot by police in southern Utah
A woman was injured and taken to the hospital Sunday evening after she was shot by police in southern Utah.
St. George police say city has a graffiti problem
ST. GEORGE, Utah, Jan. 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in St. George are reporting a roughly $700 a day graffiti scourge in the city. “Would you say St. George City has a graffiti problem?” the department asked in a social media post. “If you said no, you...
Man Accused of Human Trafficking After Routine Traffic Stop in Washington County
A man has been arrested and accused of human trafficking after a routine traffic stop in Washington County allegedly revealed a series of crimes, including traveling with a missing girl from Massachusetts. Man Accused of Human Trafficking After Routine Traffic …. A man has been arrested and accused of human...
Panguitch Couple Called as President and Matron of the Cedar City Utah Temple
The Cedar City Utah Temple has a new President and Matron. John Wallace Yardley and Pamela Riggs Yardley of the Panguitch 1st Ward have been called. President Yardley is a temple sealer and a former Area Seventy, patriarch, Idaho Boise Mission president, stake president and bishop. Sister Yardley is a former mission president companion, stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president and ward Primary president. President Yardley has been a sportscaster for Mid-Utah Radio for over 40 years. They will begin their service on Sept. 1 2023.
Slain Enoch girl texted friend that dad was acting strange and she was worried
ENOCH, Iron County — Enoch police are searching the cellphones and electronic devices of an Enoch family murdered in their home by their father for potentially chilling text messages. Neighbors told officers that one of Michael Haight's daughters sent a text message to a friend the night before she...
Victim in Enoch murder-suicide told friend that dad was acting 'strange'
A newly unsealed search warrant reports that before eight bodies were found in an Enoch home, one of the daughters texted her friend saying she was worried because her dad was acting strange.
This Beautiful Wedding Venue Is Southern Utah’s Best Kept Secret
At last count, I have performed over 350 weddings in Southern Utah as a professional Wedding Officiant. I've performed weddings all over the place in many, many different settings. Doing this so much, I've come to notice a few places that I look forward to visiting each time. One of...
Water is the Big Concern, But Some of the Other Ivins Concerns Are Unbelievable
Ivins recent did a huge public survey with nearly 4,500 homeowners receiving copies and nearly half of those returning the survey to city leaders. The purpose behind the survey is noble, as city leaders are putting together a master plan for the community and they are trying to make sure the thoughts and hopes of citizens are reflected in the plan.
New Store Coming to St George
For some reason, new businesses always get my attention. The latest one to catch my eye is Digby’s Market. Not long ago, this was just some beams and poles with few bricks being stacked up. Now, it’s starting to look like a store. The sign says it will...
Southern Utah’s Favorite Italian Food
The start of February brings with it thoughts of Valentine's Day and warmer weather on the way, something else it also brings with it is National Fettuccine Alfredo Day on the 7and National Pizza Day on 9th. If you didn’t already know, I love Italian food and Italy is also my favorite country I’ve visited so far. With this in mind, I went to our B921 listeners, took a super official office poll, and asked what your favorite Italian restaurants are.
Ready to try Express Chicken St George?
I've been seeing this place come together for a while and as I drove by, two words caught my eye. CHICKEN and ROTISSERIE. In my mind, I wondered what Chicken Express was. 'Never heard of that. As I Googled it, I realized I had the words backward. I looked back at the sign and noticed it's not Chicken Express. It is Express Chicken. My search kept coming up with Chicken Express too but no Express Chicken.
NEW FREEWAY EXIT IN SOUTHERN UTAH!
IT'S COMING! It's been years in the works, but it's finally about to begin construction on the New I-15 "Exit 11" on Main Street in Washington. When announced, the public in Washington was LESS THAN THRILLED about the new Exit 11 headed their way. I can understand why, too. It's VERY CLOSE to homes. It's almost SMACK-DAB right in the middle of a neighborhood.
Obituary praising life of Enoch father who killed his family pulled from newspaper website
The obituary of Michael Haight, who shot to death his kids, wife and mother-in-law before killing himself, was removed from the Cedar City Spectrum website amid online backlash.
'Incredible mother' to be laid to rest with her children in southern Utah on Friday
A Utah father shot and killed his wife, five children and his wife’s mother Jan. 4 in Enoch, Utah. The Latter-day Saint mother will be remembered for being an “incredible mother” who “served faithfully.”
