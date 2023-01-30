If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For our affiliate policy, click here. Prince Harry opened up about how he dealt with his mother, Princess Diana’s, tragic death over two decades ago. In his new memoir Spare, the 38-year-old activist, who was only 12 at the time of his mother’s fatal car crash, revealed that he believed Diana had faked her own death to escape her troubled life, according to excerpts obtained by Page Six. The Duke of Sussex said he came up with the theory moments after he received the horrifying news of her death at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where he was visiting with his grandparents, the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, per the outlet.

27 DAYS AGO