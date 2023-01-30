Read full article on original website
Harper's Bazaar
Prince Harry reveals Princess Diana’s favourite perfume – and how it helped him process her death
Naturally, in Prince Harry’s new autobiography Spare, he shares recollections of his late mother, Diana, the Princess of Wales. Given how smell is intrinsically linked to memory, it’s not that surprising that her favourite perfume comes up. Naming First by Van Cleef & Arpels – a floral fragrance...
Princess Diana's 'Perfect' Wedding Curtsy Shared Online: 'Can't Teach It'
A TikTok clip of the "best curtsy ever," performed by the princess at her 1981 wedding to Prince Charles, has been viewed over 11 million times in under a week.
netflixjunkie.com
A ROYAL PREDICTION! Kate Middleton Just Revealed What She Expects of Prince William on Valentine’s
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William have been a long-standing couple in the Royal Family despite the rampant controversies. After they tied the knot at Westminster Abbey in 2011, the future King and his wife have been very well rendering their duties as the eldest son and daughter-in-law of the family. As diligent as they are, the two are equally affectionate to each other. Taking proper care of their responsibilities, the two also know how to look after one another.
Prince Harry said he received a 'horrible reaction' from the royal family on the day of Queen Elizabeth's death
Prince Harry opened up about what it was like to reunite with the royal family after the Queen died, and at her funeral service in September.
brides.com
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announced Their Pregnancy News at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s Wedding
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were expecting their first child together (who would later be named Archie) on October 15, 2018, the public couldn’t contain their excitement. But before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the news with the world, they revealed the information to the royal family. In his new memoir, Spare, Harry opens up about the first time the couple broached the subject with their relatives. Harry writes in his novel that he and Meghan had planned on starting a family after they tied the knot in May of 2018. They learned they were expecting a few months later, so they decided to tell members of the royal family at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on October 12, 2018.
Psychic Predicts Camilla Parker Bowles Will Bring King Charles III’s Reign to an Early End
King Charles III formally ascends to the British throne on May 6, 2023. Then, he assumes the role predestined to him since childhood, when his mother, Queen Elizabeth, became ruler of the United Kingdom before him. However, after waiting 70 years to become king, will Charles end his reign for the love of his life, Camilla Parker Bowles? A psychic believes so.
The Hollywood Gossip
Prince William to King Charles: You Better Not Invite Harry and Meghan to Your Coronation, Old Man!
When Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September at the age of 96, her eldest son, Charles, immediately became king. But even though he’s been King Charles III for several months now, the new monarch’s coronation won’t take place until May. And like just about everything involving...
How Princess Eugenie’s second child will mean Princess Anne has to give up new place in the Royal Family
Princess Eugenie's second child is due in summer 2023 and the Princess Royal will lose a special place when the royal baby is born
Prince Harry dodges question on why he and Meghan Markle haven’t given up their royal titles
The Duke of Sussex dodged questions about renouncing his royal title during his recent interview with Anderson Cooper.Ahead of the release of his forthcoming book Spare, Prince Harry sat down with journalist Anderson Cooper on Sunday (8 January) for an episode of CBS’ 60 Minutes. The 38-year-old royal discussed many of the shocking revelations written in his memoir, which hits shelves this Tuesday.However, Cooper shared some of the criticisms Harry’s received since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles as senior royals in 2020. He pointed out that the Sussexes gave a bombshell interview with...
Prince William's 'Gesture' To Meghan Markle After Queen's Death Goes Viral
A clip of William's interaction with Meghan in the days after Queen Elizabeth's death has been commented on by fans after going viral on TikTok.
Princess Margaret's hilariously ruthless response to being told her husband was divorcing her
Princess Margaret's reaction to being told she was getting a divorce was hilarious
The Hollywood Gossip
Kate Middleton: I Finally Have Diana's Old Title, and Harry Is Not Gonna Ruin It For Me!
When Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September at the age of 96, there was a tremendous amount of upheaval within the upper ranks royal family. Her son Charles became king, of course, thus vacating the post of Prince of Wales, which had been his title for over 64 years.
Willow's Newborn Baby Has General Hospital Fans Amused
Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) has had a long feud with Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) on "General Hospital." According to Soaps In Depth, they first clashed when Willow was the teacher of Nina's then-stepdaughter. Nina then learned that her long-lost daughter Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier) was the mother of Michael Corinthos' (Chad Duell) son. Nina hadn't learned that she was Nelle's mother until after her death, so an enraged Nina fought for visitation rights as a grandparent. But Willow teamed up with Michael to prevent it, deeming Nina toxic, per Showbiz Cheat Sheet. The animosity between the two women would escalate into a feud that got so bad Willow couldn't stand the sight of Nina anymore.
King Charles and Prince William could have a major say in Archie and Lilibet’s future relationships
King Charles and Prince William could have a major say in Archie and Lilibet's lives because of one surprising royal rule
Prince Harry ‘Wanted to Go Home’ After Seeing Prince William at Prince Philip’s Funeral
Prince Harry reportedly recalled seeing Prince William at Prince Philip's funeral in his 'Spare' memoir, noting changes in his brother's appearance before asking himself one question.
Time Out Global
Now for sale: Princess Diana’s posh (and surprisingly cheap) historical family home
If Prince Harry’s raucous memoir is failing to fill the The Crown-shaped hole in your life – you’re looking for something a little less TMI and a little more polished, let’s say – then you might be in luck. If you also happen to be searching for a new home and have roughly £1 million to spare, that is.
Prince Harry Says He Believed Mom Princess Diana Faked Her Death To Escape Press
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For our affiliate policy, click here. Prince Harry opened up about how he dealt with his mother, Princess Diana’s, tragic death over two decades ago. In his new memoir Spare, the 38-year-old activist, who was only 12 at the time of his mother’s fatal car crash, revealed that he believed Diana had faked her own death to escape her troubled life, according to excerpts obtained by Page Six. The Duke of Sussex said he came up with the theory moments after he received the horrifying news of her death at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where he was visiting with his grandparents, the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, per the outlet.
Kate Middleton says Prince William will break with tradition on Valentine’s Day
The Princess of Wales has joked that her husband, the Prince of Wales, will not be adhering to a certain Valentine’s Day tradition this year.Kate Middleton was on a tour of Kirkgate Market in Leeds as she launched her early years campaign, when she said she didn’t think Prince William would be buying her any flowers for Valentine’s Day.While meeting stall holders at the market, she stopped at florist Neil Ashcroft’s business and admired his display of flowers.With the romantic day just a fortnight away, the seller asked Kate: “William will be buying you some roses?” and offered her...
Sophie Wessex almost received title given to Kate Middleton - but Prince Edward had other plans
Sophie Wessex very nearly got the title that went to Kate Middleton in the end
The List
