No, Dragon Ball Wasn't Actually Bulma's First Anime
Dragon Ball is one of the biggest franchises in the world, and its legacy continues to grow by the day. Goku and Vegeta have woven a wild tale during their tenure that fans are exploring to this day. Of course, the show's popularity means new fans are coming to Dragon Ball in droves, so some of the anime's wildest history can be overlooked. But right now, it seems the conversation about Bulma and her shocking anime debut has taken over the fandom.
dexerto.com
Fortnite bug shows what upcoming first-person mode will look like
A new Fortnite bug has given players a sneak peek at what a first-person mode could look when it’s added to the game. The Fortnite v23.30 update is finally here, which means players can now claim Son Gohan and Piccolo – two new skins from the Dragon Ball x Fortnite collaboration. There are also several new Reality Augments and the return of the Kamehameha and the Nimbus Cloud.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot review
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is an expansive and imaginative action/RPG with plenty to offer longtime series fans. The open-world elements aren’t as ambitious as they could have been, though.
Polygon
Fortnite’s next Dragon Ball Super collab introduces Gohan and Piccolo
Epic Games has officially unveiled the second Dragon Ball Super crossover event that begins in Fortnite today, Jan. 31. The event introduces Son Gohan and Piccolo as selectable player skins, as well as reintroducing the Kamehameha attack item, Nimbus Cloud mobility item, and the Dragon Ball Adventure Island map. In...
dotesports.com
Just three days in, Fortnite players are already begging Epic to delete The Kid Laroi crossover
While The Kid Laroi’s music attracts billions of listens on Spotify, his Fortnite game mode might’ve overstayed its welcome just days after it hit live servers. The Kid Laroi is a part of a long list of crossovers within the battle royale. The musician’s event commenced on Friday, Jan. 27 with a concert available on-demand. Once you’ve reached the end of the activated gig, you can also visit a special island with your best buds and listen to all The Kid Laroi music all over again.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Unleashes Special Tribute by Gintama Creator
Dragon Ball has been around for decades now, and if you did not know, the manga is celebrating a big milestone these days. In the wake of its 40th anniversary, the team at Shueisha kickstarted a project of sorts to honor Akira Toriyama's franchise. Some of manga's best artists are doing their own cover redos for Dragon Ball to celebrate its 40th anniversary, and a new tribute has gone live courtesy of Gintama's creator.
How to Get Nimbus Cloud in Fortnite
Fortnite's collaboration with Dragon Ball reintroduces the Nimbus Cloud to the Battle Royale as a mobility item.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Introduces Trunks' New Nemesis
Dragon Ball Super has given Trunks a brand new nemesis in the latest manga chapter "A Rival Appears!" – and surprise, surprise, it's an evil android!. The new Dragon Ball Super arc "Super Hero" acts as a long-form storyline for the recent Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie, better explaining how Dr. Hedo and the Red Ribbon Army developed a powerful new generation of androids. The first chapter of the new story arc revealed that Trunks and Goten have taken on the superhero personas of The Great Saiyaman X-1 and X-2 (respectively). The pair of would-be heroes got sucked into a case of investigating sabotage to Capsule Corp. tech – a scheme, it turned out, was being perpetrated by Dr. Hedo's zombie androids!
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Season 3 May Have Japan's Top Band Do Its Theme Song
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is slated to drop its new season this year, and of course, fans are eager to see what the show has in store. Season three will kick off the Swordsmith Village arc, and this means two Hashira will take center stage with Tanjiro's group. With so much to cover, season three is expected to be one of this year's big anime events, so it will need to have a bomb theme song. And if a new report is right, then one of Japan's top bands will be taking care of the song.
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Highlights Hancock's Wedding Look
One Piece surprised fans with the major, one-sided romance between the Pirate Empress Boa Hancock and Luffy, and one awesome cosplay is getting her ready for a potential wedding day with the newest Emperor of the Seas! Eiichiro Oda's massive action manga and anime franchise has introduced fans to a ton of characters over the course of its multiple decades run thus far, but there are a few that stand out from the pack. Because while Luffy shows no interest in any kind of romantic relationship, Hancock has fallen completely in love with him anyway and even imagines a full married future for the two of them.
ComicBook
New Street Fighter Game Revealed
A new entry in Capcom's Street Fighter franchise has been revealed, but this one is a whole lot different from past games! Releasing on mobile devices next month, Street Fighter: Duel is an RPG featuring iconic characters such as Ryu, Chun-Li, Blanka, and Ken; at launch, the game will have more than 40 in total. According to IGN, the game will allow players "to choose between real-time RPG combat or auto-battling." The real-time combat will feature actual combos and moves from the main series, which will be pulled off via taps on the screen. Street Fighter: Duel is being developed in collaboration with Crunchyroll Games. Speaking to IGN, Crunchyroll Games general manager Terry Li discussed working on the game with Capcom.
The 12 best video games releasing in February 2023
The shortest month brings a long list of exciting new games
Sony Is Dropping PS5's PlayStation Plus Collection, So Claim These 20 Games While You Still Can
It looks like the PlayStation Plus Collection for PS5 is getting the axe (via PlayStation Blog), with the ninth-generation console bonus being shut down on May 9, 2023. The original intention behind the PS Plus Collection was to give PS5 owners a larger selection of games to play on their new console around its launch when there weren't very many new titles available for it. A reason for the purge hasn't been given, but we can assume Sony decided it wasn't necessary to keep it around for one reason or another.
Polygon
Overwatch 2’s next battle pass will reward in-game currency — with a catch
Overwatch 2 is on the verge of its third season of content, and Blizzard has released a statement that shares lessons learned over the first two seasons and how that will affect the game moving forward. This includes balance changes to new tank hero Ramattra, and the re-introduction of Overwatch Credits to allow players to pick up more skins without paying real money.
Polygon
PS5 PS Plus PSA: You have 3 months to grab 20 of the best PS4 games
PlayStation 5 owners have just a few months to redeem the titles included in the PlayStation Plus Collection, a list of 20 games from the PlayStation 4 era that were included with a PlayStation Plus subscription if you owned a PS5. Games in the PlayStation Plus Collection can be redeemed through May 9, and players who do redeem them will have access to the collection “for as long as you remain a PlayStation Plus member,” Sony says.
EA reportedly cancels single-player Apex Legends game set in Titanfall universe
A new report indicates that Electronic Arts, the publisher behind Apex Legends and Titanfall, has axed a single-player game that was in development at Respawn Entertainment.
game-news24.com
Crunchyroll and Capcom Handling Street Fighter: Duel Worldwide Release
Street Fighter: Duel, a mobile game based on Tencent, TopJoy and Capcom, is about to enter the US soon. In 2021, in the program “Capcom Pro-Tour” there was a localization teased. Now, Crunchyroll and Capcom confirmed that it’ll appear in February 2023. It opened a pre-registration for the game.
ComicBook
Boruto Preview Gives Fans First Look at Code Arc
Sasuke Retsuden, the latest arc playing out in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime adaptation, takes viewers back to the time period when the Akatsuki were defeated but prior to the arrival of the Kara Organization. With the brief storyline set to give us a better idea of how Sasuke Uchiha and Sakura finally decided to cement their relationship, the Code Arc will take us back to the present to examine how Jigen's former protege moves forward now that his master is deceased. Rest assured, things are heating up for the Hidden Leaf Village.
IGN
PlayStation 5's PS Plus Collection Being Removed in May
Sony announced that the PlayStation Plus Collection will be removed from the PlayStation Plus subscription on May 9. However, members can still redeem the titles from the collection until that date and continue to access them afterward as long as they remain subscribers to the service. The collection has been...
ComicBook
Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe Leak Hints at New Story Content
Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe is set to release on Nintendo Switch next month, offering a remastered version of a classic Wii game. Nintendo has revealed that the Switch version will include some content that was not in the original release, but it appears that there might be even more than previously revealed. Box art for the game has apparently leaked online, and it references a "Magolor Epilogue" featuring "an extra quest after the ending." The box art certainly looks legitimate, but readers should take this with a grain of salt until we get official confirmation from Nintendo.
