ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mulberry, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMUR.com

Police: 10 hurt, 2 in surgery after shooting in Lakeland, Florida

LAKELAND, Fla. — Police in Lakeland, Florida, said a shooting left several people injured Monday. The shooting occurred in the area of Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street Monday afternoon around 3:43 p.m. Police initially said nine people were hurt, but they later learned that an additional person had...
LAKELAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy