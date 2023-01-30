ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin And Ethereum Forecast For 2023 Revealed By Raoul Pal

Raoul Pal is revealing a new forecast for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Check out the latest reports about all this below. Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal recently explained the fact that he believes that 2023 is going to be a positive year for crypto. In a new interview on the Overpriced...
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike Ahead Of Fed Decision: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto Hitting 'Triple-Headed Resistance Monster'

Major coins traded in the green on Tuesday evening, as the global market cap rose 1.25% to $1.05 trillion, as of 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value, Bitcoin BTC/USD, traded at $23,118. Ethereum ETH/USD was changing hands at $1,585, up 1% in the last 24 hours. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was up 4% in the last 24 hours, pushing its price up to $0.094.
Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Bear markets allow long-term investors the opportunity to pounce on high-quality businesses at discount. Buying stakes in these three industry-leading stocks would be a smart way to put $300 to work. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
astaga.com

Shiba Inu Coin Burn Rate Spikes By 950%; SHIB Price Surge?

Shiba Inu Coin Information: Shiba Inu (SHIB), the world’s second largest meme crypto is receiving enormous help from the neighborhood whereas using on an upward rally. SHIB value has spiked by greater than 41% during the last 30 days. Nevertheless, this surge was principally guided by the latest crypto market restoration.

