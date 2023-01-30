North End Senior Center getting new gym equipment

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The building in Springfield where many North End and Brightwood neighborhoods that seniors consider their home away from home is getting an upgrade.

Since reopening after two and a half years of pandemic concerns, the North End Senior Center has faced some challenges. It’s been without physical fitness equipment for its members. But now City Councilor Maria Perez tells 22News, the work that she and other community leaders put into it, is now paying off.

Councilor Perez stated, “I want to thank Mayor Sarno and his administration for always caring for and thinking of our seniors. I have been a strong advocate for our community, especially our seniors, and was thrilled when we were able to reopen the North End Senior Center last year. Now working with Mayor Sarno, we have kept another promise and have delivered brand new state-of-the-art exercise equipment for our seniors to use to stay healthy.”

A total of $25,000 worth of new equipment including a chest press, leg press, shoulder press, abdominal/back extension, rower, recumbent seat stepper, and dual adjustable pulley has been added.

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank Councilor Maria Perez for working with HHS Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris and Elder Affairs Director Sandy Federico and getting our seniors in the North End Senior Center this much-needed state-of-the-art exercise equipment. Our seniors will now be able utilize and enjoy this brand-new equipment to stay healthy and physically fit. I am sure they are going to thoroughly enjoy it. I am also looking forward to visiting with the seniors there and seeing firsthand how strong their dancing has gotten with these new exercises equipment.”

