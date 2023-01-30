ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

Sayreville, NJ councilwoman shot dead in front of home

SAYREVILLE – A borough councilwoman was killed after being shot multiple times inside her vehicle outside her home on Wednesday night. The victim was identified by fellow officials as Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said the woman was found around 7:20 p.m. after police received...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Hit-run kills 4-year-old — Newark, NJ area known for gangsters on speeding ATVs

NEWARK — A 4-year-old girl died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Roseville section of Newark on Tuesday evening. Essex County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Robert Florida said the girl's father and a second child were also hit in the crash around 6 p.m. at Sixth Avenue West and North Ninth Street in the Roseville section of the North Ward. They were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Florida.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Good news for seal pup stranded on NJ beach

BRIGANTINE — Good news from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center. Their only patient, a female harbor seal (#22-155) found stranded on Monmouth Beach on Dec. 28 is reportedly doing very well under the expert care of the center’s stranding staff, veterinarian, and volunteers. When the pup was found,...
MONMOUTH BEACH, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Famed sushi restaurant to open second New Jersey location

Shumi, an award winning Japanese restaurant in Ridgewood, is opening a second New Jersey location in Leonia. According to New Jersey Digest, the restaurant will include an exclusive private Omakase Room that can seat eight VIP guests. As explained by NJ Digest:. The Omakase experience is derived from the Japanese...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
73K+
Followers
22K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy