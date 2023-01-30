Read full article on original website
Atlantic County, NJ man charged with starving dogs
MULLICA — An Atlantic County man was arrested and charged with animal cruelty. Following a tip to police that 50-year-old John Roblin, of Mullica Township, was not caring for his dogs, authorities responded to his home and discovered a severely malnourished dog and the body of a deceased dog in Roblin’s yard.
Sayreville, NJ councilwoman shot dead in front of home
SAYREVILLE – A borough councilwoman was killed after being shot multiple times inside her vehicle outside her home on Wednesday night. The victim was identified by fellow officials as Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said the woman was found around 7:20 p.m. after police received...
NJ man faces federal charge after Molotov cocktail hurled at Bloomfield temple
BLOOMFIELD — A 26-year-old Clifton man has been arrested, stemming from the attempted firebombing of a Jewish temple on Sunday morning. Nicholas Malindretos has been charged with attempted use of fire to damage and destroy a building used in interstate commerce. "I’m proud to announce that the suspect in...
NJ judge goes easy on ‘Crazy Rescue Ladies’ for violating order
🔴 Officials say the animal hoarding suspects broke the terms of their pre-trial release. 🔴 Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer filed a motion to return them to jail. 🔴 A judge denied the motion but added more conditions to their release. The women charged with hoarding 180...
Hit-run kills 4-year-old — Newark, NJ area known for gangsters on speeding ATVs
NEWARK — A 4-year-old girl died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Roseville section of Newark on Tuesday evening. Essex County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Robert Florida said the girl's father and a second child were also hit in the crash around 6 p.m. at Sixth Avenue West and North Ninth Street in the Roseville section of the North Ward. They were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Florida.
Cops find loaded gun in NJ college dorm after woman reports being choked
TEANECK — A Farleigh Dickinson student faces assault and terroristic threat charges after police found a loaded weapon in his dorm during an investigation into the assault of a woman. Teaneck police said a woman on Monday reported two incidents with Kawan Joseph, 21, of Brooklyn, that happened Dec....
NJ woman vanishes — authorities need your help
🔴 A young New Jersey woman has vanished and authorities are asking for your help. 🔴 Imani Glover of Morristown was last seen in NYC but has ties to several NJ cities. 🔴 Anyone with info is asked to contact Morristown Police and you can remain anonymous.
Monmouth County, NJ pizzeria getting attention for unusual slices
When it comes to pizza, you don't mess around at the Jersey Shore. Pineapple? Don't even think about it. There's a new pizzeria in town and they definitely have people talking. You may have heard of cousins Sal Basile and Francis Garcia. Their popular pizzeria Artichoke and Basille is now...
NJ mom of 5 dies after hitting car head-on in Pennsylvania
PENNSVILLE — A single mother of five was killed in a wrong-way head-on crash in Chester County, Pennsylvania, early Saturday morning. Pennsylvania State Police said Christne Severino, 41, of Pennsville, was driving west on Route 422 in Tredyffrin around 3:25 a.m. when she was hit by a 29-year-old from Philadelphia driving the wrong way.
Months after dogs die in NJ official’s vehicle, state takes over investigation
The mystery of what led to the death of a Gloucester County K9 and another dog in the county fire marshal's vehicle took another turn with a change in the law enforcement agency leading the investigation. K-9 Ember, who was in the care of fire marshal Shawn Layton, and Layton's...
Senior citizen robs Holmdel, NJ jewelry store at gunpoint
HOLMDEL – He's not retired from a life of crime. A masked man believed to be in his 70s held up a Kay Jewelers at gunpoint on Tuesday night, demanding all the men's gold. Holmdel police said the man entered the store on the northbound side of Route 35 around 6:30 p.m.
2 killed in crashes on Route 9 in Freehold Township, Lacey, NJ
🔴A 35-year-old Freehold Township man was killed on Route 9 in Freehold. 🔴 A driver making a left turn on Route 9 struck Michael McCabe in Lacey Township. Two people died in crashes on Route 9 in Monmouth and Ocean counties Monday night. A pedestrian was struck by...
The Amityville Horror house in Toms River, NJ has sold — look inside
I told you back in October that the house used for the classic “Amityville Horror” film in Toms River was for sale, but it is off the market now as it was sold on 1/24/23. It sold for $1.46 million, about $200,000 less than it was listed for.
Learn how to make maple syrup all month long in Somerset County
BASKING RIDGE — Maple sugaring has been gaining popularity in New Jersey over the past few years. It is the process by which maple syrup is made out of sap that naturally flows up and down maple trees. Native Americans and colonists began the tradition of maple sugaring centuries...
Police ask for help after hit & run kills 83-year-old Hawthorne, NJ woman
GLEN ROCK — The public has been asked to help track down a vehicle and driver after a hit and run in the borough killed an 83-year-old pedestrian early Monday. Angela Sanzari, of Hawthorne, was struck after 6:30 a.m. on Lincoln Avenue, between Dixie Avenue and Parker Avenue, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and Glen Rock police.
Amazing Soppressata pizza is found at this Neptune City, NJ restaurant
They had me when I walked in the front door and saw the brick and tile wood-fired oven. The flames glowed a bright orange surely delivering some of the best pizza at the shore. We were at Al Ponte in Neptune City. And yes, the pizza did not disappoint. Jodi...
Good news for seal pup stranded on NJ beach
BRIGANTINE — Good news from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center. Their only patient, a female harbor seal (#22-155) found stranded on Monmouth Beach on Dec. 28 is reportedly doing very well under the expert care of the center’s stranding staff, veterinarian, and volunteers. When the pup was found,...
First Annual Lucky Leprechaun 5K in Historic Bordentown, NJ in March
On your mark, get set, go. The first annual Lucky Leprechaun 5k Run and one mile walk through historic Bordentown City will be during St. Patrick's Day weekend, according to the race website. The run/walk will be taking place on Saturday, March 18th from 8am - 12pm. The race will...
Famed sushi restaurant to open second New Jersey location
Shumi, an award winning Japanese restaurant in Ridgewood, is opening a second New Jersey location in Leonia. According to New Jersey Digest, the restaurant will include an exclusive private Omakase Room that can seat eight VIP guests. As explained by NJ Digest:. The Omakase experience is derived from the Japanese...
Crumbl Cookies is set to open its first Ocean County store
BRICK — The cookies in the iconic pink packaging are coming to a brand new Garden State location. Crumbl Cookies will open a new bakery in Brick Township on Feb. 9, the cookie shop’s first location in Ocean County. A grand opening celebration will take place on Feb....
