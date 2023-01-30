New York Man Charged With Sex Trafficking Child, Criminal Sexual Activity

TFP File Photo

William A. Quinones, 48, of Mayville, NY, was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and sex trafficking of a minor. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron J. Mango, who is handling the case, stated that in July 2021, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint that Quinones had been sexually abusing two children over the past eight years.

A subsequent investigation identified a total of four minor victims.

According to the criminal complaint, during interviews with investigators, the victims stated that Quinones raped or attempted to rape and sexually abused them.

Quinones threatened them with violence or threatened to hurt their families if they disclosed what he was doing. The complaint states that Quinones had regular sexual contact with one minor victim beginning when she was eight years old, as often as three to four times each week.

The minor victim told investigators that Quinones started paying her in exchange for sexual contact, beginning when she was 13 years old until age 16 years old. On one occasion, Quinones took her to Erie, PA, to pick up drugs. Prior to returning home, Quinones stopped at a motel to engage in sexual intercourse. During the course of the sexual abuse, Quinones repeatedly raped and physically abused her.

Quinones made an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy and was ordered held following a detention hearing.

“Defendants who engage in the intentional harm of individuals, by forcing those individuals into actions they would not have otherwise engaged in, must be held accountable,” stated U.S. Attorney Ross. “While January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, each and every day we must continue to create awareness of both sex and labor trafficking, which often victimize those who are most vulnerable, and negatively impact our communities. My office will continue to work with law enforcement to investigate and prosecute those who engage in this form of modern-day slavery.”

“These crimes tear at the foundation of our communities and victimize the most vulnerable members of our society,” said Matthew Scarpino, HSI Buffalo Special Agent-in-Charge “Our agents and victim assistance specialists will continue to seek justice for these victims and hold child predators accountable.”

The complaint is a result of an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Matthew Scarpino, and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, under the direction of Sheriff James Quattrone.

