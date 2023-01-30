ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

“Strength in Numbers” Atlantic County Business Associations Collaborate to Form the Affiliated Business Associations (ABA) of Atlantic County

By Cindy Fertsch
shorelocalnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
shorelocalnews.com

Care for Caregivers Available through Respite Services

Caring for an elderly or functionally impaired family member or friend can result in added responsibilities and overwhelming stress. But help is available. Atlantic County offers assistance to eligible caregivers who provide uncompensated daily care to an adult 18 years of age or older who has functional impairments resulting from an accident, illness or natural aging process.
Western Iowa Today

SHIFT ATL Non-Profit Housing Redevelopment Funding on Atlantic City Council Agenda

(Atlantic) Members of Shift ATL will appear at the Atlantic City Council Meeting on Wednesday to request funding for Nonprofit Housing Redevelopment Funding. Atlantic City Administrator John Lund says the non-profit group is buying another house to flip and is requesting loan funds from the City to go towards rehabilitation. The city had a similar arrangement with SHIFT, and it went well. Lund says the withdrawal and repayment would occur within the Fiscal Year 2024 and would not negatively affect the fund balance.
ATLANTIC, IA
tamaractalk.com

Mayor Gomez: Important Reminders for February

Welcome to February! Hard to believe Winter is almost over, and Spring is just around the corner. Black History Month has officially begun. Over the next few weeks and beyond, classrooms and communities around the country will highlight the struggles, breakthroughs, and victories of the African-American community. Our celebrations started early with last month’s Unity March in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. During these next few weeks, the City of Tamarac will be honoring Black heroes on social media. I invite you to follow along on their Facebook and Instagram pages to celebrate these trailblazers.
TAMARAC, FL
New Jersey Globe

Anderson will run for Monmouth commissioner

Shrewsbury Mayor Erik Anderson will seek Republican organization support for Monmouth County Commissioner, pitting him in a possible fight with 87-year-old incumbent Lillian Burry. Anderson has emerged as the leading candidate to run with incumbent Ross Licitra. While GOP officials have not made any public statements regarding Burry, it’s become...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
BreakingAC

Slow road to justice in multimillion-dollar fraud scheme

Years after pleas in the multimillion-dollar health-care fraud scheme that included doctors, teachers, firefighters and pharmaceutical representatives, many still have not seen the inside of a prison. While Covid complicated moving the cases along in the legal system, the government also dramatically slow-walked the cases without any public explanation. Admitted...
NORTHFIELD, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Massive Resort Proposed Miles Inland From Jersey Shore

In a few years, travelers to New Jersey could have a new luxury vacation destination miles in-land from the iconic shoreline. NBC10's Ted Greenberg recently caught up with John Connors, the project's developer and CEO of Brickstone Realty, to break down his vision for, what he's calling, Clermont Lodge and why he thinks the Garden State is ready for an in-land vacation destination.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy