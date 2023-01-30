“Strength in Numbers” Atlantic County Business Associations Collaborate to Form the Affiliated Business Associations (ABA) of Atlantic County

Read full article on original website
Care for Caregivers Available through Respite Services
Caring for an elderly or functionally impaired family member or friend can result in added responsibilities and overwhelming stress. But help is available. Atlantic County offers assistance to eligible caregivers who provide uncompensated daily care to an adult 18 years of age or older who has functional impairments resulting from an accident, illness or natural aging process.
Historic 102-year-old Dealership in NJ Exits the New Car Business
For the first time since Warren G. Harding was elected President of the United States, you will not be able to buy a new car at a historic dealership in the heart of South Jersey. In November 1920, President Woodrow Wilson was preparing to exit The White House as Harding...
Judge: Defiant NJ beach town can sue for $21M in dune costs
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey beach town that defied state environmental authorities and fixed its dunes that were seriously eroded by a storm can proceed with a lawsuit seeking to recover $21 million it spent bulking up its shoreline, but cannot build a bulkhead to permanently thwart the waves, a judge ruled Wednesday.
Popular Ocean County, NJ Business Closing After an Amazing 91 Years
While 2023 has started with a lot of business openings, there has been a fair share of closings as well. This one is especially sad. The bigger stores have been getting a lot of attention in the news. Joann's Fabrics announced in January that they would be closing numerous locations.
New Jersey communities of color grapple with lack of trees, environmental inequity
Jay Watson says you can tell the quality of a neighborhood just by counting the trees. “Clean green streets really have a major impact on how people feel about their community and their lives,” Watson said. The Ewing native is co-executive director of the New Jersey Conservation Foundation, a...
Whales Dying: Brigantine, NJ Hosting Ocean Wind Projects Meeting
Brigantine Beach, New Jersey Mayor Vince Sera and the Brigantine City Council are taking the issue of multiple whales washing ashore dead throughout Southern New Jersey very seriously. They have exercised prudence and restraint in not rushing to judgment. However, they want proper studies to be conducted and they also...
Update on Opening Day for this Huge Indoor Waterpark in New Jersey
I love waterparks and I love AC and here is the perfect partnership coming to the Atlantic City boardwalk. For years and years, we've heard how Atlantic City should be more family-friendly. Steel Pier is always so much fun with rides and games and their very own helicopter pad, but there's definitely room for more.
Ocean City, NJ, wont let rowdy teens ruin another summer
🙁 Shore towns have struggled to deal with rowdy teens. 🚨 A new ordinance allows police to take unruly teens into custody. 🔴 Teens won't be released until mom or dad come get them. It may still be winter, but one New Jersey shore town is already...
Finally This Popular Cookie Shop Is Opening In Ocean County, NJ
Mark your calendar and get your sweet tooth ready, because we finally have an opening date for one of New Jersey's most popular bake shops. What's even better, is that it'll be the first one to actually open up right here in Ocean County!. No longer will you have to...
SHIFT ATL Non-Profit Housing Redevelopment Funding on Atlantic City Council Agenda
(Atlantic) Members of Shift ATL will appear at the Atlantic City Council Meeting on Wednesday to request funding for Nonprofit Housing Redevelopment Funding. Atlantic City Administrator John Lund says the non-profit group is buying another house to flip and is requesting loan funds from the City to go towards rehabilitation. The city had a similar arrangement with SHIFT, and it went well. Lund says the withdrawal and repayment would occur within the Fiscal Year 2024 and would not negatively affect the fund balance.
Best waterfront restaurants in southern Palm Beach County for dining and drinking
Yes, everything really does taste better by the water and if you live in Florida you'll want to know where to find the best waterfront restaurants. We have a lot of waterfront in Palm Beach County, so we'll be delivering this wisdom in geographic bites. If you live in southern...
Mayor Gomez: Important Reminders for February
Welcome to February! Hard to believe Winter is almost over, and Spring is just around the corner. Black History Month has officially begun. Over the next few weeks and beyond, classrooms and communities around the country will highlight the struggles, breakthroughs, and victories of the African-American community. Our celebrations started early with last month’s Unity March in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. During these next few weeks, the City of Tamarac will be honoring Black heroes on social media. I invite you to follow along on their Facebook and Instagram pages to celebrate these trailblazers.
Republican NJ Senator Delivering Results With Democratic Governor
Vince Polistina ran for the office of New Jersey Senator in order to “get things done.”. Polistina was successful and won the coveted Atlantic County, New Jersey Senate seat and has consistently delivered measurable results since taking office. The first calculus that has to be fully grasped is that...
Check Your Numbers: 4 Big Powerball Lottery Winners in Southern NJ
If you recently purchased some Powerball lottery tickets in Atlantic County, you might want to double-check your numbers. That's because not one, but two winning tickets were sold for Monday night's Powerball lottery drawing. According to officials with the New Jersey Lottery, a total of five tickets matched four of...
Anderson will run for Monmouth commissioner
Shrewsbury Mayor Erik Anderson will seek Republican organization support for Monmouth County Commissioner, pitting him in a possible fight with 87-year-old incumbent Lillian Burry. Anderson has emerged as the leading candidate to run with incumbent Ross Licitra. While GOP officials have not made any public statements regarding Burry, it’s become...
State budget cuts threaten expansion of addressing youth homelessness in New Jersey
For more than 35 years, Ocean's Harbor House has been doing some exceptional work for so many youths in our local community in Ocean County and beyond, but there is a great call to action now to help them help others. This Toms River, Ocean County-based nonprofit has helped so...
Slow road to justice in multimillion-dollar fraud scheme
Years after pleas in the multimillion-dollar health-care fraud scheme that included doctors, teachers, firefighters and pharmaceutical representatives, many still have not seen the inside of a prison. While Covid complicated moving the cases along in the legal system, the government also dramatically slow-walked the cases without any public explanation. Admitted...
Winning Somers Point, NJ Lotto Ticket Scores Big $$$
This trip to the hardware store really did turn into a true value!. A ticket for Monday's Powerball Lottery sold at Shore True Value Hardware on New Road in Somers Point hit for a $50,000 prize, according to the New Jersey Lottery. The ticket was one of five in New...
Frontier Airlines offers ‘all you can fly pass’ from NJ area airports
For just over a decade now, "ultra low-cost" airline Frontier Airlines has provided service from Trenton-Mercer Airport in Ewing, N.J. Featuring non-stop destinations including Orlando, Atlantic, and Chicago, Frontier offers a limited number of flights per week with very few frills. Additional Frontier flights and destinations are available from LaGuardia...
Massive Resort Proposed Miles Inland From Jersey Shore
In a few years, travelers to New Jersey could have a new luxury vacation destination miles in-land from the iconic shoreline. NBC10's Ted Greenberg recently caught up with John Connors, the project's developer and CEO of Brickstone Realty, to break down his vision for, what he's calling, Clermont Lodge and why he thinks the Garden State is ready for an in-land vacation destination.
