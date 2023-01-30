Read full article on original website
14-year-old bull rider dies in North Carolina rodeo accident
A 14-year-old boy was killed in a bull-riding accident at a North Carolina rodeo.On Saturday, the teen bull rider died after he was thrown from a bull at the Rafter K. Rodeo Winter Series in King, North Carolina, a county emergency management director told the Winston-Salem Journal. Stokes County Emergency Management Director Brandon Gentry told the newspaper first responders were called to the scene for a cardiac arrest report.In a statement, the rodeo company identified the teen as Denim Bradshaw.Rafter K Rodeo Company offered condolences to Bradshaw's family and thanked emergency personnel for responding to the scene."Our sport is truly a...
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Best place to retire? This state just beat Florida, according to a new study
Where do you want to spend your hard-earned retirement? Where will it go the furthest? And where will you be the happiest and most comfortable as you age and your priorities change?. It’s many of the questions posed when determining where the best state to retire will be. Thankfully...
Teen dies instantly during training accident at Florida race track: reports
A 19-year-old exercise rider died at a horse racing track in Florida Saturday morning, and was honored with a moment of silence by jockeys and their valets.
James MacArthur: Former Teen Idol and Star of TV's Original "Hawaii Five-0" Died Too Young
He was a teen movie idol sensation, a major TV star for decades, and the son of legendary actress Helen Hayes. His name was James MacArthur, and he died too young. As documented by The Associated Press and FoxNews.com, MacArthur enjoyed a career that spanned over forty years. He was best known for his role as Detective Danny "Danno" Williams on the original version of the television crime drama, Hawaii Five-0, which aired on CBS from 1968 to 1980. Episodes often concluded with detective Steve McGarrett, the lead character (as played by Jack Lord), speaking what became the famed pop-culture catchphrase: "Book 'em, Danno."
North Carolina Man Bags Incredible Black Bobcat While Deer Hunting
Jeff Miller was hunting his lease in Anson County, North Carolina on December 28 when something caught his eye. “I was deer hunting. I have a shooting path cut out on my hunting lease with a feeder 130 yards away from my stand. I was just sitting there looking and saw a rabbit go across my shooting lane,” he says. “Just a second later, I saw something black going right where the rabbit went. I wasn’t really sure what it was.”
Construction worker saw something odd at Illinois college. It was a 10,000-year-old tusk
Abnormal pockets of soil around the tusk may contain more of the animal’s skeleton, school officials said.
Snowboarder captures terrifying avalanche and 300ft ride he miraculously survived
A snowboarder in Utah filmed his terrifying descent hundreds of feet down a slope after he was caught in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon.Blake Nielson, the snowboarder who filmed his adventurous slide on Sunday, said he miraculously descended around 300ft slowing down.The snowboarder and his group were testing a snow structure and were unable to find any instabilities before riding down the Greaseball Couloir, an area just north of the summit of Kessler Peak.However, an unexpected avalanche occurred when they began the descent and “an isolated wind slab broke loose below and above me which knocked me off my...
Jeopardy! fans spot comparisons between new winner Jake DeArruda & champ Mattea Roach’s ‘unwatchable’ on-stage behavior
JEOPARDY! contestant Jake DeArruda won his third game on Tuesday with $86K total and some prickly opinions from fans still getting used to him. Harsh viewers accused he's "unwatchable" as others more kindly admitted that like big winner Mattea Roach, he's an acquired taste. Jake, a delivery dispatcher from Ludlow,...
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
I was surprised to learn this hamburger and fries joint was 37 years old
There are 26 locations of Five Guys in Missouri. I don't know if it's the best hamburger, but I'll say it's one of my favorites. I've only been there a handful of times since they first came to Kansas City and have never been disappointed. You certainly get an ample amount of fries, whether you need them or not.
Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's Why
There are a lot of great things about living in a city. It's great for those who love a fast-paced lifestyle, there is usually always something to do, and there is a lot of opportunity. However, the downside to living in a city is most of them are "dirty"! According to one major publication, six cities in NC are the dirtiest cities in America! In this article, we will take a look at which cities in NC made the list, and where they were ranked, as well as take a look at other cities that made the list!
Why Trans People in North Dakota Are Planning to Flee U.S.
In Fargo, North Dakota, a group of transgender people are plotting their escape from the state’s anti-trans laws.“Everyone is really scared right now. A lot of us are afraid of getting our rights or identities ripped away,” Zara Crystal, 20, said of the slate of anti-trans bills proposed in North Dakota this year. “I want to help as many people as I can.”Crystal is part of the newly formed nonprofit TRANSport, a group which aims to help transgender people leave the United States and relocate to more LGBT-friendly nations. The nonprofit aims to aid trans people with their transitions, as...
This Is the Oldest Continually Running Restaurant in North Carolina
The Carolina Coffee Shop is the oldest continuously running restaurant in North Carolina. The restaurant first opened its doors in 1922 at 138 E. Franklin St., the old home of Carolina's student post office. Originally a soda shop, it shifted to serving meals in the 1950s.
Basketball coaches fired after coach, 22, allegedly dons jersey and plays in junior varsity game
A 22-year-old high school assistant basketball coach who allegedly posed as a player to take part in a junior varsity game has been fired, along with the rest of the coaching staff.
How to watch NASCAR in 2023: Dates, times and TV networks for all Cup Series races
The NASCAR Cup Series begins its 2023 season on Feb. 5 and stretches nine months until a new champion is crowned on Nov. 5.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
5 Stunning Train Rides To Take In North Carolina
All aboard! The magic of train travel is back in vogue, and we couldn’t be happier. There’s something that feels inherently Southern about taking a train. Maybe it’s the old-fashioned dining cars, where you can savor a sweet tea. Maybe it’s the vintage appeal. Maybe it’s the gorgeous countryside and rural farmland railways always seem to cut through. Or maybe it’s the fact that trains give us the gift of time, prompting to us slow down and become a passenger of the world. Whatever the reason, we can’t wait to punch our train ticket and get rolling. In North Carolina, there are plenty of ways to savor all the nostalgic joys of train travel. From are scenic day rides cutting through the Great Smoky Mountains to 30-minute cruises where you can learn the history behind the state’s railways, here are five incredible train rides in the Tar Heel State. It's time start planning your weekend railway excursion!
60-year-old dies after spectator fight at Vermont middle school basketball game; cause of death pending
After being involved in a fight at a middle school boys basketball game, the man was driving home when he called EMS, officials said.
US Freestyle Skier Kyle Smaine Dies At Age 31 While Skiing
US freestyle skier Kyle Smaine died at the age of 31 while skiing.
