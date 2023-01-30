Read full article on original website
kslnewsradio.com
Cost of heating homes in Utah rising as thermometer sinks
SALT LAKE CITY — More Americans are struggling to pay their energy bills. Nearly 1.5 million more U.S. households applied for energy assistance this year, which is the biggest one-year hike since 2009. Heating costs have jumped, plus it’s been (extra) cold recently in Utah. KSL meteorologist Kevin...
upr.org
Great Salt Lake discussion with Utah legislators on Thursday's Access Utah
Amid concerns about the shrinking Great Salt Lake, Utah Senate President Stuart Adams says “we are not going to let our state go dry on our watch.” Sen. Adams and House Speaker Brad Wilson say they expect this legislative session’s funding commitment for water issues will equal or surpass last year’s allocations. Last year more than $500 million in funding was directed to boost water conservation and other measures. Today we’ll check in with several legislators to see what is being done this session. We’ll talk with the House Speaker, Rep. Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, Sen. Scott Sandall, R-Tremonton, and Sen. Nate Blouin, D-Salt Lake City.
upr.org
DWR implements deer feeding protocols at 12 locations in northern Utah
For the first time since 2017, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is feeding deer to help them survive the winter. DWR biologists have been monitoring deer across the state since early December. Mark Hadley, Conservation Outreach Manager for Northern Utah with the DWR said they are looking at four things: the body condition of the deer, the availability of natural food, the depth of the snow, and the temperature.
Some beers may disappear from Utah store shelves
An annual bill on alcohol policy will add more bar licenses, but some beer brands could potentially disappear from grocery and convenience store shelves.
kslnewsradio.com
Bill would allow individuals to become teachers without a bachelor’s degree
SALT LAKE CITY — One of the topics being discussed during the 2023 Utah Legislative Session is how to combat the teacher shortage around the state. A Utah lawmaker is proposing a bill that would allow individuals to become teachers through a certification program rather than the usual bachelor’s degree.
upr.org
Utah legislature bills focus on Great Salt Lake and water conservation
Utah House and Senate leaders this week unveiled a series of bills and funding initiatives centered around water conservation and saving Great Salt Lake. Dozens of bills with this focus are being filed at the legislature in a bipartisan fashion. They include instream flow bills to ensure water gets to...
890kdxu.com
10 Things Utahns Do That Confuse The Rest Of The Country
You probably don't need me to tell you that Utah is a weird place. Whats Wrong With You People Saturday Night Live GIF - Whats Wrong With You People Saturday Night Live Why Are You Like This - Discover & Share GIFs. What everyone in the country says when they...
kslnewsradio.com
Unsheltered Utah opens warming tent for unhoused people to escape frigid temperatures
SALT LAKE CITY — As temperatures in the state plummet far below zero, advocates with Unsheltered Utah built an unsanctioned makeshift warming tent Monday. Inside the tent were propane heaters, fires and chairs. Executive Director of Unsheltered Utah, Wendy Garvin, joins Dave and Dujanovic hosts Dave Noriega and Debbie...
kslnewsradio.com
Humane Society of Utah says shelters are full, adoptions are needed
SALT LAKE CITY — The Humane Society of Utah is calling on local residents to adopt dogs, saying that their shelters are full. They are asking Utahns to spread the word in their communities. “Heck, even tell the person standing next to you in line at the store,” the...
890kdxu.com
Is Dumpster Diving Legal In Utah?
Around Christmas, our 15 year old asked if she could go dumpster diving with some friends. "Sure!" we agreed. What could be the harm in teenagers dumpster diving? It sounds like something we would have done "in my day..."!. She came back with some really weird treasures. Some anonymous artwork,...
upr.org
'The Dignity Index' on Tuesday's Access Utah
In 2018, Tim Shriver, Chair of Special Olympics and leader of the Social and Emotional Learning movement, gathered together a diverse group of people who formed UNITE, to help ease divisions, prevent violence and solve problems in our country. UNITE’s latest initiative, the Dignity Index Utah Demonstration Project, is the first public effort to refine and test the Dignity Index – a tool designed to show us how we treat each other when we disagree, and how our responses can either ease the divisions in our country or worsen them. Today we’ll talk with Tami Pyfer, Utah Demonstration Project Lead and Tom Rosshirt, Project Director.
lnnnews.com
What Utah’s School Choice Bill Means for the Nation
The battle for school choice is picking up steam, with Utah Governor Spencer Cox making his state the third in the nation to enact a universal school choice program, not predicating vouchers on income, child cognitive impairment, or the quality of one’s local public education. Last June, not a single state in the union had universal school choice. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey took that first leap; National School Choice Week, which just ended, brought Iowa and now Utah on board as well.
gastronomicslc.com
Upcoming food and drink events in Utah
Head to the award winning South Salt Lake brewery on February 11th as they’ll be taking the wraps off their latest Red Feather Cambium Series brew. Running 6.00 p.m. through 8.00 p.m. the brewery will host an in-house tasting of their barrel aged Black Album Imperial Black Rye IPA.
January manages much moisture and mounds of snow
As we finally shed January and move on to February in Utah, it's time to take a quick look back and see just what type of month we had.
upr.org
Utah's alfalfa debate on Monday's Access Utah
Today we’ll examine alfalfa. The Salt Lake Tribune editorial board says that alfalfa farming represents 0.2% of the Utah economy but uses 68% of available water and that the crop is an obvious target for water reductions and that Utah should buy out alfalfa farmers. The Utah Farm Bureau Federation says that Utah farmers have learned to be much more efficient with water and that we tend to forget everything that goes into producing food. Salt Lake Tribune reporter Brian Maffly and Utah Farm Bureau Federation President Ron Gibson join us today.
kjzz.com
Lethality assessment would create standard protocol for law enforcement statewide
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A bill that would create a statewide law enforcement standard when it comes to how officers assess domestic violence situations was approved unanimously by the Utah Senate Monday, and it is on its way to the state's House of Representatives. As S.B. 177 continues...
890kdxu.com
Utah Mandates ATV/OHV Vehicle Education Starting Feb 1st 2023
Starting Feb 1st 2023, Everyone driving an off-highway vehicle, (OHV) on public lands will now need to complete an online program. It is free, but that doesn't lessen the outrage coming from outdoor enthusiasts all over Utah. A very large portion of the southern Utah region enjoys off-roading almost all year round.
abc45.com
Employees fired from Utah school after allegedly embezzling millions in tuition funds
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several employees from a private school in Utah were fired after they were accused of embezzling millions in tuition funds from several students. According to the lawsuit filed by the Christian Life Center Church, four people were fired: Greg Miller, head of the school; his wife Karen, an administrator; their son Jared Miller, the principal, and his wife Lexie, a student advisor.
upr.org
Bear River Massacre commemoration draws crowds despite winter weather
On January 29, the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation commemorated the 160th anniversary of the Bear River Massacre, one of the largest slaughters of Native Americans in U.S. history. The site of the massacre lies along the Bear River just north of the Utah border, near Preston, Idaho. The event drew over one hundred people, even in the bitter winter cold.
890kdxu.com
STUPID UTAH BILL: Halloween Changing Date In Utah?
A bill that would make Utah's Halloween fall on the last Friday of October has passed out of the Senate Government Operations and Political Subdivisions Committee meeting, and is headed to the Senate for the final vote!. The bill wouldn't change the date of Halloween, but it would be a...
