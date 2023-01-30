Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major AnnouncementsOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
Rest in Peace, Annie WerschingVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
USC football: Grading the 2023 recruiting and winter transfer class position-by-position
How did the Trojans do with their player additions at each position group?
Walker Lyons commits to USC Trojans; 4-star tight end will likely take mission
Lyons previously committed to Stanford
Walker Lyons picks USC: 4-star tight end plans to take LDS mission, delays enrollment to 2024
Asked Tuesday for a quick quote on tight end Walker Lyons and Folsom High School coach Paul Doherty couldn't stop. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound tight end, who Wednesday morning committed to USC, made an impact on the Bulldogs' highly successful program like no other. "Great kid, great ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hayes: National Signing Day could bring surprises
There was a moment last month, fresh in the aftermath of everything lost, for important perspective. USC had just lost to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game, its Playoff dreams smashed amid so many mistakes on defense and a star quarterback gutting it out through a bad hamstring injury. And...
Walk-On Running Back Troy Leigber Commits to UCLA Football
For the second day in a row, the Bruins picked up a commitment from a local preferred walk-on prospect.
Prediction: USC football will land 4-star cornerback on Signing Day
Gardena Serra (Calif.) 4-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant will make his college choice on Wednesday. Pleasant's top five schools include USC, Oregon, UCLA, Boston College and Cal. USC and Oregon are the two favorites to land Pleasant, but one Oregon recruiting writer recently logged a prediction ...
Small Forward Marcus Adams Jr. Puts UCLA Men's Basketball in Top 5
The red-hot class of 2024 prospect included the Bruins alongside Oregon, Syracuse, Mississippi State and Texas.
UCLA Football Offers Class of 2024 Running Back Christian Clark
The Phoenix native got an offer from running backs coach DeShaun Foster, adding the Bruins to his list of suitors.
Brooks leads Washington against No. 9 UCLA after 25-point game
Washington Huskies (13-10, 5-7 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (17-4, 8-2 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays the No. 9 UCLA Bruins after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 25 points in Washington's 95-72 loss to the Arizona Wildcats. The Bruins are 11-0 in home games. UCLA is second in the Pac-12 shooting 35.9%...
247Sports
USC makes pair of preferred walk-on offers to Calabasas running back King Miller, lineman Kaylon Miller
USC football issued a pair of preferred walk-on offers out of Calabasas High School to three-star 2023 running back King Miller and three-star 2023 defensive lineman Kaylon Miller on Monday evening. The 6-foot, 200-pound Miller is the No. 143 ranking running back in the 247Sports rankings. He put on a...
Breaking Down USC's impressive 2023 recruiting class | National Signing Day
247Sports' Greg Biggins breakdown the embarrassment of riches that Lincoln Riley has coming to USC in his 2023 recruiting class.
ocsportszone.com
Six Servite High School athletes sign national college letters of intent
Servite athletes who signed were (from left) Alex Kowalski, Isaac Sanchez. Tanner McCreary, Roman Martin,, Jonathan Rodriguez and Aidan Acton. (Photo courtesy Servite Athletics) Servite High School honored six athletes who signed letters of intent Wednesday on campus. Roman Martin had already signed a letter of intent to play baseball...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you love trying new food from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
theregistrysocal.com
USC Plans 220,000 SQFT Research Facility at Health Sciences Campus in Los Angeles
The University of Southern California is planning to add a new research facility to its Health Sciences Campus. According to planning documents recently filed with the City of Los Angeles, the university is planning a 220,000 square foot building that would be known as the Discovery and Translational Hub. The...
laloyolan.com
California should shut down its coastal neighborhood oil refineries
California is often considered as among the more progressive and green states, despite being home to 14 oil refineries — half of which are located right here in Los Angeles County. These refineries take raw, crude oil, and turn it into usable products, such as gasoline, while also releasing polluting byproducts.
foxla.com
FOX 11 celebrates the legacy of Good Day LA’s Tony McEwing
LOS ANGELES - What is there left to say about a legend that hasn’t been said already?. For those who know and watch Tony McEwing, there is a struggle to even find the words to thank him for his contributions as an anchor, colleague, and philanthropist. On Friday, Feb....
New Information On Benedict Canyon Shooting
New Information On Benedict Canyon Shooting
Headlines: The Airliner, Century-Old Lincoln Heights Bar, Will Close Next Month
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Lincoln Heights: After nearly a century in business, The Airliner in Lincoln Heights is set to close next month....
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Looking for romantic restaurants? California has 13 of the nation’s best, OpenTable says
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and you may be searching for the most romantic restaurant for the evening. OpenTable pulled together a list featuring the “100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America” just in time for the upcoming holiday. It features a steakhouse in New York...
Ask a Local: LA’s Best Tattoo Artists, Armenian Restaurants and Malibu Seafood
This year, I gave myself a birthday gift: an Ephemeral Tattoo, which is like a regular tattoo, except instead of a lifetime commitment, it only lasts nine to 15 months. That seemed like the perfect bodily commitment to me, so I got my first tattoo at their studio on La Brea in the heart of L.A.
