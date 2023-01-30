Underground utility gas line repair work to close part of S. Collett St and Faurot Ave. intersection

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hometownstations.com
Lima Police Department hopes traffic control trailer will help remind drivers to slow down
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - If you see it in your neighborhood, someone has complained and the Lima Police Department is working on it. The Lima Police Department's traffic control trailer is out and about in the city and it's gathering information. The trailer clocks the speed vehicles are doing and also keeps track of the time of day and percentage of vehicles that are speeding. Tickets are NOT issued through the trailer data. It's a tool to help slow traffic down and the information gathered is helpful to decide whether increased enforcement is needed in areas where speed has been a concern for residents.
hometownstations.com
Two Vehicle Accident at Intersection of Allentown and Cable Roads in Lima Monday evening
LIMA, OH (WLIO)- Lima and American Township emergency personnel responded to a car crash around 8:30 PM Monday evening. Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Allentown and Cable roads on Lima's west end. Both vehicles, a red sedan and a silver SUV, sustained significant front end damage with air bag deployment. At this time, the cause of the accident and any known injuries have not been released. Your Hometown Stations will provide updates as soon as they become available.
hometownstations.com
City of Lima and Allen County officials connect to collaborate on area projects
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A collaborative effort has continued to grow between the City of Lima and Allen County. Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith, as well as other Lima officials, joined the Allen County Commissioners meeting on Thursday in order to connect with one another in order to start and finalize certain projects within the area. The meeting is a continuation of a connection between the two, as the commissioner attended a Lima City Council and mayor's meeting previously. Although this is the first of many individual meetings, topics were already being discussed on a city and county-related business.
hometownstations.com
His vehicle was located near "The Overdrive" on U.S. Route 127
Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating Robert Hageman. 78-year-old Robert Hageman was reported missing Monday night. His vehicle was located near "The Overdrive" on U.S. Route 127, but Hageman was not in the vehicle. He has gray hair, blue eyes, is 5' 11" tall, and has dementia. Joining the search are Coldwater and Montezuma Fire Departments, a UTV unit from the Celina Police Department, and a K9 and drones from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information is asked to call the Mercer County Sheriff at 419-586-7724.
hometownstations.com
Two-vehicle crash in Mercer County takes the life of a Piqua man
MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Authorities in Mercer County investigating that county's second fatal traffic crash of 2023. According to Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey's Office, first responders were called out to U.S. 127, south of Fort Recovery Minster Road just after six a.m. Wednesday morning. Deputies found that 61-year-old Kevin Brunswick of Piqua had been headed north on 127 when for an unknown reason he went left of center colliding with a semi driven by 54-year-old Todd Penhorwood of Mt. Victory. Kevin Brunswick was pronounced dead at the scene. Penhorwood was not injured. The Mercer County crash reconstruction team was called to the scene, the crash remains under investigation at this time.
1017thepoint.com
I-70 VICTIM IDENTIFIED AS WEST MILTON MAN
(Preble County, OH)--Details of a fatal crash that occurred early Monday morning on I-70 near the state line were released later in the day Monday. It happened a mile into Ohio on the eastbound side. A New York man was in a truck pulling a trailer and pulled onto the shoulder. An SUV driven by a West Milton man then hit the back of the trailer. The 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. No charges have been filed. 70 was shut down for a couple of hours.
Piqua man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Mercer County Wednesday
Deputies were called at 6:14 a.m. Wednesday to U.S. Rt. 127, south of Fort Recovery Minster Rd in Granville Township, on a report of a crash, according to a department spokesperson.
hometownstations.com
Fire on Main Street in Lima damages several businesses
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at a business complex Friday night. Around 9pm on Friday the Lima Fire Department put out a fire at 1519 North Main Street. At least three businesses were damaged by a fire in the heating unit that spread through the air ducts. Firefighters had to remove portions of the roof to access the fire. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
hometownstations.com
Four new firefighters sworn in today at Lima City Hall
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - An additional four firefighters join the ranks at the Lima Fire Department. Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith doing the honors of swearing in the new hires. Lima Fire Chief Andy Heffner, fellow firefighters, family, and friends were on hand for the ceremony held at City Hall. Micah Chambers, Courtney Honcell, Joseph Morlino, and Reed Warnement are looking forward to a career at the department and the chief says that they are now at a good number of people at the department.
peakofohio.com
West Liberty man jumps out of moving car; sustains serious injuries
A West Liberty man was seriously injured after he jumped out of a moving vehicle Wednesday night just after 10 p.m. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports James Loffing, 23, was traveling north on Route 68, just south of State Route 274 when he jumped out of his vehicle. Loffing hit his head on the road and sustained serious injuries.
hometownstations.com
Shawnee Township Police Department donates body cameras to the Elida Police Department
SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - The Elida Police Department will soon equip their officers with body cameras thanks to a donation from a fellow police department. The Shawnee Township Police Department donated a total of fourteen body cameras and their operating systems to the Elida police force. This was done after the township received new camera equipment. The township council approved the donation to Elida in order to help them in providing transparency and more to the community.
2 arrested following weeks-long investigation into crack cocaine distribution ring in Logan County
Two people have been arrested following a weeks-long investigation into a crack cocaine distribution ring in Logan County.
Friday night fire causes $80,000 damage
LIMA — The Lima Fire Department responded to a fire located at 1519 N. Main St. at 9:15 p.m. Friday evening. The fire was reportedly started by a ‘faulty’ heating unit according to Captain Lee Short. Firefighters were on the scene until 11:35 p.m. “The fire went...
Missing Beavercreek man’s car located in Mercer County
Law enforcement has issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for 78-year-old Robert Hageman after he drove away from his home on Leawood Drive in Beavercreek at approximately 7 p.m. on Monday.
hometownstations.com
Lima City Schools announces the construction of two career tech buildings at former Emerson Schools site
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima City Schools announced that they will be building two buildings on the former site of Emerson Schools building lot for their Ag and Outdoor Occupations and Engineering Technology Programs. The cost is nearly 3 million dollars and will be paid for through CARES act fund....
hometownstations.com
City of Lima hosting workshops to prepare people for civil service test
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Most of the 370 job positions in the City of Lima are obtained through a civil service employee selection process and the city is encouraging people to apply. The city will be hosting workshops to help break down any barriers that people may have in taking...
wktn.com
Woman Arrested on Two Offenses Monday in Kenton
A woman with a New London, Ohio address was arrested on Monday at Kenton Nursing and Rehab. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the facility on Jacob Parrott Boulevard after receiving a call about a suspicious person. At the scene, officers arrested Robin...
1 killed in Mercer County crash: Investigation
According to a release by the Mercer County Sheriff’s office, 61-year-old Kevin Brunswick was driving north on U.S. Route 127 around 6:14 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1. Brunswick then drove left of center, striking a southbound semi-truck driven by a 54-year-old Mt. Victory man.
hometownstations.com
Lima City Administration Discuss Proposed Community Entertainment District to City Councilors Monday Evening
LIMA, OH (WLIO)- Lima City Administrators and City Council met Monday Evening inside Council Chambers to discuss the proposed Community Entertainment District for the city. The Workforce and Small Business Development Department presented a proposed Community Entertainment District that encompasses Downtown Lima as well as areas extending along Main Street between Grand Avenue and Fourth Street and along the Market Street corridor from Downtown to Metcalf Street. Areas within the district boundary will feature a wide variety of economic developments ranging from hotels, retail, and restaurants to museums, theaters, sports facilities, and entertainment complexes. With business and community interest on the rise, city officials are planning to move forward with the next steps.
sciotopost.com
Another Ohio Solar Farm Denied by Power Siting Board Because of Opposition
OHIO – When driving to Northwest Ohio last week I noticed after getting outside of the more populated counties like Franklin and Delaware and into more farm counties such as Hardin County, some of the farmland had some of the same signs erected that said, “no solar farms on Farmland.” as in Pickaway County.
Comments / 0