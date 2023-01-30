Underground utility gas line repair work to close part of S. Collett St and Faurot Ave. intersection

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - If you see it in your neighborhood, someone has complained and the Lima Police Department is working on it. The Lima Police Department's traffic control trailer is out and about in the city and it's gathering information. The trailer clocks the speed vehicles are doing and also keeps track of the time of day and percentage of vehicles that are speeding. Tickets are NOT issued through the trailer data. It's a tool to help slow traffic down and the information gathered is helpful to decide whether increased enforcement is needed in areas where speed has been a concern for residents.

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO