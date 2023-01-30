ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabaster, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tide 100.9 FM

Internet Imposter Gives Alabama Football a Bad Name

The Alabama Crimson Tide. The gold standard of college football. Yes, yes, I know the Georgia Bulldogs are back-to-back national champions and the program in Athens is currently on top, but Tuscaloosa has been and always will be "Where Champions are Made". Alabama head coach Nick Saban has won six...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: Miami negatively recruits against Alabama for 5-Star QB

A video of a Miami football staff member taking shots at Alabama while they hosted five-star quarterback and Alabama commit, Julian Sayin, for a visit has surfaced. In the video the Miami staffer discusses the advantages of playing in Miami, compared to playing in Tuscaloosa at UA. “Who doesn’t want...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Briarwood girls dominate in blowout against Calera

NORTH SHELBY – Briarwood’s girl commanded the court in a blowout win against Calera on Friday, Jan. 27 thanks to a dominant defensive performance that saw the Lions give up six or fewer points per quarter to the Eagles in a 50-15 victory. Calera struggled with the presence...
CALERA, AL
Shelby Reporter

UM Theatre Department wins four regional awards

MONTEVALLO – The University of Montevallo’s Theatre Department won big as it brought home four 2022 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards this month, which are awarded to the best in regional productions, touring shows and more. The university’s wins included: Best Play winner “Anon(ymous),” Best Musical winner “A New Brain,”...
MONTEVALLO, AL
Village Living

Mountain Brook resident named Mrs. Alabama International 2023

Melissa Cockerham, 48, was recently crowned Mrs. Alabama International 2023 and will go on to compete for the title of Mrs. International 2023, during the final competition in Kingsport, Tenn., July 21-22. On behalf of her platform during her reign as Mrs. Alabama International, Cockerham will support national and international...
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
wbrc.com

New bowling and entertainment center coming to Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Folks in Hoover could be getting a new bowling and entertainment center. Discussions are happening now to possibly bring in 810 Billiards and Bowling to the old Whole Foods on Highway 31. This could be the first 810 Billiards & Bowling location in the state of Alabama.
HOOVER, AL
Shelby Reporter

Pelham YMCA to host Mardi Gras themed event

PELHAM – Mardi Gras fun and celebration will occur at the Pelham YMCA on Friday, Feb. 17 at 5:30 p.m. for the first Movie at the Square event. This is the first Movie at the Square for the Pelham YMCA, but the second Mardi Gras themed event. Mardi Gras themed crafts will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the movie will begin at 6 p.m.
PELHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

The Business of Shelley Stewart: ‘Sign Checks on The Front, Not The Back’

Radio legend Dr. Shelley Stewart said he’s always “worked toward being able to sign the check on the front rather than the back.”. By the late-1960s and early-1970s, Stewart had his sights set on radio sales, management, and station ownership. Back then, however, all of the salesmen in the South—even at Black-oriented stations—were white. Stewart’s requests to become a salesman at WENN-AM, where he worked in the 1960s, were denied or ignored.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Lil Wayne returning to Alabama on ‘Welcome to Tha Carter Tour’: How to get tickets

Lil Wayne will return to Alabama in 2023 on his “Welcome to Tha Carter Tour,” playing a show on April 24 at Birmingham’s Iron City. Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert go on sale Friday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. CT via Ticketmaster. (A pre-sale starts on Tuesday at noon, according to the Ticketmaster website.) Tickets are priced at $79.95 for general admission, according to promoter Live Nation/Red Mountain Entertainment. The Iron City website lists prices as $77.50-$348, with the upper level presumably for VIP tickets.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

‘We Were Saying Our Vows, And Putting The Rings On, It Was Real’ Love

“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Attorney Says Darius Miles Facing Death Penalty & More

One of the most tragic cases of 2023 has been a hot topic in recent days in Alabama and even across the United States. News outlets all over have been talking about this case. Police in Tuscaloosa have charged former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and one other man with capital murder after an early morning shooting on the Tuscaloosa Strip that left Jamea Harris of Birmingham dead.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tourcounsel.com

Century Plaza | Shopping mall in Birmingham, Alabama

Century Plaza was an enclosed shopping mall in Birmingham, Alabama, United States. Opened in 1975, the mall originally included four anchor stores and more than one hundred tenants, but lost three of those anchors (JCPenney, Belk and Rich's-Macy's) in the mid-2000s. In May 2009, the mall was completely closed as...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

SCAC hosts Helen Keller Art Show, Robin Nance Metz Art Competition

COLUMBIANA – Local residents currently have the opportunity to observe a variety of art pieces from students all over the state in the latest art galleries at the Shelby County Arts Council. The Helen Keller Art Show of Alabama is back at SCAC. The gallery displays pieces from throughout...
COLUMBIANA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy