Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!April KillianAlabama State
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Related
Gardendale athletes continue recruiting success on national signing day
It’s another national signing day for high school seniors bound for NCAA schools. It is a monumental occasion in the life of youngsters all over the country that maybe has been made just a little less epic with the creation of the “early” signing day in December that attracts the signatures of most of the highly coveted talent.
Internet Imposter Gives Alabama Football a Bad Name
The Alabama Crimson Tide. The gold standard of college football. Yes, yes, I know the Georgia Bulldogs are back-to-back national champions and the program in Athens is currently on top, but Tuscaloosa has been and always will be "Where Champions are Made". Alabama head coach Nick Saban has won six...
National Signing Day for athletes across central Alabama
National Signing Day was Wednesday, and Alabama high school athletes across central Alabama announced their homes for the next step of their lives.
Sophomore Jacob Wilkins, son of Dominique Wilkins, lands a pair of SEC offers
There is a current trend of talented high school prospects with NBA bloodlines and Jacob Wilkins is another name to monitor on the national scale. The 6-foot-7 sophomore small forward from Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview, Wilkins is the son of former nine-time NBA All-Star Dominique Wilkins. Last week, Wilkins earned his...
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Miami negatively recruits against Alabama for 5-Star QB
A video of a Miami football staff member taking shots at Alabama while they hosted five-star quarterback and Alabama commit, Julian Sayin, for a visit has surfaced. In the video the Miami staffer discusses the advantages of playing in Miami, compared to playing in Tuscaloosa at UA. “Who doesn’t want...
Shelby Reporter
Briarwood girls dominate in blowout against Calera
NORTH SHELBY – Briarwood’s girl commanded the court in a blowout win against Calera on Friday, Jan. 27 thanks to a dominant defensive performance that saw the Lions give up six or fewer points per quarter to the Eagles in a 50-15 victory. Calera struggled with the presence...
Shelby Reporter
UM Theatre Department wins four regional awards
MONTEVALLO – The University of Montevallo’s Theatre Department won big as it brought home four 2022 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards this month, which are awarded to the best in regional productions, touring shows and more. The university’s wins included: Best Play winner “Anon(ymous),” Best Musical winner “A New Brain,”...
Village Living
Mountain Brook resident named Mrs. Alabama International 2023
Melissa Cockerham, 48, was recently crowned Mrs. Alabama International 2023 and will go on to compete for the title of Mrs. International 2023, during the final competition in Kingsport, Tenn., July 21-22. On behalf of her platform during her reign as Mrs. Alabama International, Cockerham will support national and international...
wbrc.com
New bowling and entertainment center coming to Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Folks in Hoover could be getting a new bowling and entertainment center. Discussions are happening now to possibly bring in 810 Billiards and Bowling to the old Whole Foods on Highway 31. This could be the first 810 Billiards & Bowling location in the state of Alabama.
New movie being shot in Birmingham
The filming for a new movie started in Birmingham and several surrounding cities on Monday.
Shelby Reporter
Pelham YMCA to host Mardi Gras themed event
PELHAM – Mardi Gras fun and celebration will occur at the Pelham YMCA on Friday, Feb. 17 at 5:30 p.m. for the first Movie at the Square event. This is the first Movie at the Square for the Pelham YMCA, but the second Mardi Gras themed event. Mardi Gras themed crafts will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the movie will begin at 6 p.m.
birminghamtimes.com
The Business of Shelley Stewart: ‘Sign Checks on The Front, Not The Back’
Radio legend Dr. Shelley Stewart said he’s always “worked toward being able to sign the check on the front rather than the back.”. By the late-1960s and early-1970s, Stewart had his sights set on radio sales, management, and station ownership. Back then, however, all of the salesmen in the South—even at Black-oriented stations—were white. Stewart’s requests to become a salesman at WENN-AM, where he worked in the 1960s, were denied or ignored.
Lil Wayne returning to Alabama on ‘Welcome to Tha Carter Tour’: How to get tickets
Lil Wayne will return to Alabama in 2023 on his “Welcome to Tha Carter Tour,” playing a show on April 24 at Birmingham’s Iron City. Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert go on sale Friday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. CT via Ticketmaster. (A pre-sale starts on Tuesday at noon, according to the Ticketmaster website.) Tickets are priced at $79.95 for general admission, according to promoter Live Nation/Red Mountain Entertainment. The Iron City website lists prices as $77.50-$348, with the upper level presumably for VIP tickets.
birminghamtimes.com
‘We Were Saying Our Vows, And Putting The Rings On, It Was Real’ Love
“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
Inside Pizza Grace, Birmingham’s pizza joint honored by James Beard Awards
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Whether by fork or by finger, some of the nation’s best pizza pies are now up for grabs at local pizza joint Pizza Grace, according to the “Oscars” of the food world. Last week, Pizza Grace was named as a semifinalist for “Best New Restaurant” at the 2023 James Beard Awards. […]
Attorney Says Darius Miles Facing Death Penalty & More
One of the most tragic cases of 2023 has been a hot topic in recent days in Alabama and even across the United States. News outlets all over have been talking about this case. Police in Tuscaloosa have charged former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and one other man with capital murder after an early morning shooting on the Tuscaloosa Strip that left Jamea Harris of Birmingham dead.
If You Do These Things in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, You’re a Jerk
I don’t know if it’s age or not but things have been working on my nerves lately. Just some things make no sense. Some people and their actions leave me speechless. Let’s face it, adulting is hard. I get that people are preoccupied. However, I don’t believe...
tourcounsel.com
Century Plaza | Shopping mall in Birmingham, Alabama
Century Plaza was an enclosed shopping mall in Birmingham, Alabama, United States. Opened in 1975, the mall originally included four anchor stores and more than one hundred tenants, but lost three of those anchors (JCPenney, Belk and Rich's-Macy's) in the mid-2000s. In May 2009, the mall was completely closed as...
Shelby Reporter
SCAC hosts Helen Keller Art Show, Robin Nance Metz Art Competition
COLUMBIANA – Local residents currently have the opportunity to observe a variety of art pieces from students all over the state in the latest art galleries at the Shelby County Arts Council. The Helen Keller Art Show of Alabama is back at SCAC. The gallery displays pieces from throughout...
Comments / 0