HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a structure fire on Hitchcock Street in Holyoke early Wednesday morning. Officials said the call came in just after 1 a.m. “They are looking at significant damages to both porches, first and second floor, and the first floor kitchen and then just smoke damage throughout the structure,” said Holyoke Fire Capt. David Rex.

HOLYOKE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO