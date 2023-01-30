Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth MillionsHerbie J PilatoKinderhook, NY
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Related
westernmassnews.com
Juvenile arrested following assault inside Springfield school
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield police have made an arrest following an incident at John F. Kennedy Middle School Thursday morning. We’re told officers assigned to Springfield Police Department’s Student Support Unit were called to the school on Berkshire Avenue at around 8:30 a.m. According to Ryan Walsh,...
Police investigate fatal car crash after chase in Albany County
State Police are investigating a fatal car crash that happened on Wednesday in Knox that claimed the life of a Cohoes man. The fatality happened after a car chase involving police. Jason Benn, 49, was taken to Albany Medical Center for injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.
Pittsfield Mother & 3-Year-Old Hit By Car On West Street Monday Morning
Pittsfield Police had to close a section of West Street for approximately 3 hours Monday morning, January 30th, to investigate a serious traffic accident in which a Pittsfield woman and her daughter were injured. According to a media statement from Sgt. Marc Maddalena of the Pittsfield Police Department, the police...
Woman, 23, Charged In Fatal Stabbing In Springfield Parking Lot: Police
A 23-year-old woman from Springfield has been arrested and charged for stabbing another woman to death in the city over the weekend, authorities said.Leshmarie Marin-Viera is facing a murder charge for the stabbing that happened in a parking lot on Liberty Street just before 2 a.m. on Sun…
Good Samaritans set fundraiser for Steven Windoloski, boy who died in Chicopee fire
Motivated by the loss of his own child two decades ago, a Holyoke man and his friend are holding a fundraiser to help support a Chicopee woman whose 5-year-old son died from injuries he got in a house fire last Christmas Eve. Firefighters rescued Steven Windoloski Jr. from his aunt’s...
Police Looking For Information Regarding Pittsfield Restaurant Shooting
Yes, things are continuing to get more dangerous in Pittsfield, it would seem. According to a media statement from the Pittsfield Police Department, a shooting took place this past Friday night at a Tyler Street establishment. According to the PPD, just after 10:30 p.m. this past Friday night, January 27th,...
Suspect admits to causing deadly Lake George motorcycle crash
The Albany man accused of causing a fatal motorcycle crash in Lake George while impaired by alcohol and drugs has pleaded guilty.
Tractor-trailer fire on Elm Street in Holyoke
A tractor-trailer caught fire on 261 Elm Street in Holyoke Wednesday morning.
Hampden DA reveals new evidence in 1993 killing of 10-year-old Holly Piirainen
SPRINGFIELD - Law enforcement officials revealed a piece of evidence recovered from the scene in Brimfield where 10-year-old Holly Piirainen’s body was recovered in a wooded area in Brimfield in 1993. Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni presented photos of a distinctive tank top found at the site. Hunters...
WRGB
4 year old, mother located, sheriff's office confirms update
HUDSON FALLS, NY (WRGB) — UPDATE: Shortly after the alert was issued, both Jace and Vanessa were located, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. ------------------------------ The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking to help find a 4 year old that may be with a woman who is already wanted by law enforcement.
westernmassnews.com
Arraignment held for suspect in deadly stabbing in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - New details have emerged about the deadly stabbing of a woman early Sunday morning outside a nightclub in Springfield. Leshmarie Marin-Viera, 23, appeared in court Tuesday morning for her arraignment on a murder charge. Police said they responded to the area of Top Shelf nightclub around...
Leshmarie Marin-Viera arrested in connection with fatal Springfield stabbing
A woman was arrested in connection with an early Sunday morning stabbing incident that claimed the life of an adult female, according to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. Late Monday afternoon, 23-year-old Leshmarie Marin-Viera turned herself into Springfield police custody after an investigation led authorities to identify her as...
westernmassnews.com
Bail reduced for suspect in deadly Holyoke hit-and-run
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The family of a man killed after a hit-and-run crash in Holyoke earlier this month filled a Springfield courtroom Tuesday morning as the driver charged in the case asked for his bail to be lowered. In that courtroom, Byron Salgado Melendez requested a bail reduction as...
westernmassnews.com
Crews battle house fire on Hitchcock Street in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a structure fire on Hitchcock Street in Holyoke early Wednesday morning. Officials said the call came in just after 1 a.m. “They are looking at significant damages to both porches, first and second floor, and the first floor kitchen and then just smoke damage throughout the structure,” said Holyoke Fire Capt. David Rex.
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke crews respond to accident between school bus and scooter
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Holyoke responded to an accident Monday on Main and South Streets that involved a school bus and a scooter. No students were on board the bus at the time of the accident. Police said that the scooter operator only suffered minor injuries. The cause...
Child, Woman Shot In Springfield, Police Searching For Answers
Springfield police are investigating a double shooting over the weekend. The incident happened just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, when they received a ShotSpotter alert in the areas of Marlborough and Suffolk streets, a spokesperson tweeted. Police found the scene on Suffolk but no victims. They turned up later...
westernmassnews.com
Hampden D.A. to release evidence in Holly Piirainen homicide
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are preparing to release new information in hopes of solving a decades-old case. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni will provide an “update the public on recent developments in the homicide of Holly Piirainen” on Wednesday, according to spokesperson Jim Leydon. Piirainen’s remains were...
Car crashes into front of Loudonville liquor store
LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An investigation is underway after a car crashed into the front of a liquor store in Loudonville on Wednesday. Just after 6 p.m., police said an older man mistook the brake pedal for the gas pedal, and the front of his car caused damage to Anthony’s Wine and Spirits. There was […]
theberkshireedge.com
Police seeking information in Pittsfield shooting incident
PITTSFIELD — The Police Department is searching for a suspect in a reported shooting incident that took place on Friday, Jan. 27. According to a press release issued by Lieutenant John Soules, officers from the department responded to Zen’s Pub at 303 Tyler Street at around 10:30 p.m.
Police: Kingston woman wanted on several charges
Police say the suspect is wanted on several charges including assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
Comments / 0