Pittsfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Juvenile arrested following assault inside Springfield school

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield police have made an arrest following an incident at John F. Kennedy Middle School Thursday morning. We’re told officers assigned to Springfield Police Department’s Student Support Unit were called to the school on Berkshire Avenue at around 8:30 a.m. According to Ryan Walsh,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WRGB

4 year old, mother located, sheriff's office confirms update

HUDSON FALLS, NY (WRGB) — UPDATE: Shortly after the alert was issued, both Jace and Vanessa were located, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. ------------------------------ The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking to help find a 4 year old that may be with a woman who is already wanted by law enforcement.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
westernmassnews.com

Arraignment held for suspect in deadly stabbing in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - New details have emerged about the deadly stabbing of a woman early Sunday morning outside a nightclub in Springfield. Leshmarie Marin-Viera, 23, appeared in court Tuesday morning for her arraignment on a murder charge. Police said they responded to the area of Top Shelf nightclub around...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Bail reduced for suspect in deadly Holyoke hit-and-run

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The family of a man killed after a hit-and-run crash in Holyoke earlier this month filled a Springfield courtroom Tuesday morning as the driver charged in the case asked for his bail to be lowered. In that courtroom, Byron Salgado Melendez requested a bail reduction as...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews battle house fire on Hitchcock Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a structure fire on Hitchcock Street in Holyoke early Wednesday morning. Officials said the call came in just after 1 a.m. “They are looking at significant damages to both porches, first and second floor, and the first floor kitchen and then just smoke damage throughout the structure,” said Holyoke Fire Capt. David Rex.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke crews respond to accident between school bus and scooter

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Holyoke responded to an accident Monday on Main and South Streets that involved a school bus and a scooter. No students were on board the bus at the time of the accident. Police said that the scooter operator only suffered minor injuries. The cause...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Hampden D.A. to release evidence in Holly Piirainen homicide

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are preparing to release new information in hopes of solving a decades-old case. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni will provide an “update the public on recent developments in the homicide of Holly Piirainen” on Wednesday, according to spokesperson Jim Leydon. Piirainen’s remains were...
BRIMFIELD, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Car crashes into front of Loudonville liquor store

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An investigation is underway after a car crashed into the front of a liquor store in Loudonville on Wednesday. Just after 6 p.m., police said an older man mistook the brake pedal for the gas pedal, and the front of his car caused damage to Anthony’s Wine and Spirits. There was […]
LOUDONVILLE, NY
theberkshireedge.com

Police seeking information in Pittsfield shooting incident

PITTSFIELD — The Police Department is searching for a suspect in a reported shooting incident that took place on Friday, Jan. 27. According to a press release issued by Lieutenant John Soules, officers from the department responded to Zen’s Pub at 303 Tyler Street at around 10:30 p.m.
PITTSFIELD, MA

