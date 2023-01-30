Kelly Clarkson Is ‘Sorta Hopin’ That You‘d Stay’ for This Arctic Monkeys Cover

Kelly Clarkson let out her inner indie rocker on Monday (Jan. 30) to cover Arctic Monkeys’ “Do I Wanna Know?” on The Kelly Clarkson Show .

“Have you got color in your cheeks?/ Do you ever get that fear that you can’t shift the tide/ That sticks around like something in your teeth?/ Are there some aces up your sleeve?/ Have you no idea that you’re in deep?/ I’ve dreamed about you nearly every night this week/ How many secrets can you keep?” the talk-show host asked over the electric snarl of her backing band’s instrumentation.

Released as the second single off 2013’s AM , “Do I Wanna Know?” marked Arctic Monkeys’ very first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 , where it peaked at No. 70. Of course, the English rockers had already long been a staple on the Official Singles Chart in their native U.K. by that point, thought it became their highest-charting hit in over a half-decade when it landed at No. 11 across the pond.

Later in the episode, Clarkson bonded with guest Hilary Duff, who confessed her 4-year-old daughter Banks is a diehard fan Harry Styles while promoting the new season of Hulu’s How I Met Your Father .

Other tracks the OG American Idol champ has dusted off recently for Kellyoke include CeCe Peniston’s club-ready ’90s anthem “ Finally ,” Hailey Whitters’ “ Everything She Ain’t ,” “ She Drives Me Crazy ” by Fine Young Cannibals and Taylor Swift’s “ Better Man ” from the Red (Taylor’s Version) vault.

Watch Clarkson rock out on Arctic Monkeys’ “Do I Wanna Know?” below.